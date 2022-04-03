Opening betting lines set for UNC and Kansas in the NCAA championship game

UNC ended the career of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Saturday night in the Final Four and now the Tar Heels will play Kansas for the national championship.

After upsetting the rival Blue Devils 81-77 in one of the biggest college basketball games of all time, Hubert Davis’ North Carolina team will play Kansas, coached by Bill Self, at 8:20 p.m. Monday (TBS), and the betting lines are already set.

According to BetMGM, UNC opens as a 4.5-point underdog to the Jayhawks, with an over/under set at 153.5 points.

Over at Gambling.com, the consensus betting line is Kansas at minus-4.

Kansas entered the Final Four as the lone remaining No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament; UNC is a No. 8 seed.