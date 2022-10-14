Opening bats, outright pace makes Pakistan a T20 contender

RIZWAN ALI
·4 min read
  • Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the sixth twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
    1/4

    Pakistan England Cricket

    Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the sixth twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, celebrates with teammate after run out to England's Ben Duckett during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
    2/4

    Pakistan England Cricket

    Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, celebrates with teammate after run out to England's Ben Duckett during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, attempts to run out to England's Ben Duckett during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
    3/4

    Pakistan England Cricket

    Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, attempts to run out to England's Ben Duckett during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, spins the coin as his England's counterpart Moeen Ali watches during toss for the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
    4/4

    Pakistan England Cricket

    Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, spins the coin as his England's counterpart Moeen Ali watches during toss for the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the sixth twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, celebrates with teammate after run out to England's Ben Duckett during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, left, attempts to run out to England's Ben Duckett during the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, left, spins the coin as his England's counterpart Moeen Ali watches during toss for the seventh twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The relentless opening pair of captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan combined with some brutal pace bowling makes Pakistan a formidable team at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Finalists in the first edition in 2007, champions in the next, and semifinalists three times since then makes Pakistan one of the favorites to go through to the knockout stage in Australia from a group which includes archrival India, South Africa, Bangladesh and the two qualifiers from the first round.

The jinx of not beating India in a World Cup game in any format ended last year when Babar and Rizwan led Pakistan to a massive 10-wicket win during the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan qualified for the semifinals after winning all five of its group games before eventually faltering against Australia.

STRENGTHS

Babar and Rizwan have scored loads of runs over the last year in T20 cricket, massively improving their strike rates in the recent seven-match home series against England.

Babar is the only the sixth batter in the world to surpass 3,000 T20 International runs despite having a below-par Asia Cup in the UAE, where he only tallied 68 runs in six games. But he quickly returned to form against England with a century at Karachi and an unbeaten 87 at Lahore.

Rizwan was named ICC player of the month after scoring seven half centuries in 10 T20s last month, including three in the Asia Cup and four against England at home. The Pakistan pair occupy No. 1 and No. 3 spots in the world T20 rankings.

The recent elevation of both Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz in the batting order has provided Pakistan more depth in the middle-order, especially when chasing a target.

“I am fortunate enough to have different options in every spot,” Babar told the Associated Press from New Zealand, where Pakistan warmed up for thet World Cup in a tri-series that also featured Bangladesh. “Good to see Shadab and Nawaz showing their batting glimpses. I know them for so long and they are skilled enough to deliver. We have decided to use both of them up the order, according to the conditions and match situation.”

The most likely return of Shaheen Afridi from a knee injury will further strengthen the Pakistan pace department with the likes of Haris Rauf, who has experience playing in Australia's T20 Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim and Mohammad Hasnain all expected to challenge the opposition on bouncy pitches.

“Our bowling is consistently performing in this format, especially Haris Rauf is showing his character around the world,” Babar said.

The left-arm spin of Nawaz and legspin of Shadab has often choked the opposition in the middle overs, with Babar not afraid to use Nawaz in the batting powerplay.

WEAKNESSES

The dominance of Babar and Rizwan is so much that the opening pair mostly consume more than half of the balls in a T20 innings. This has left the middle-order batters with no other option but to accelerate quickly in the latter half of the innings.

Shan Masood has performed in patches at No. 3 since making his T20 debut at home against England last month, with Fakhar Zaman still recovering from knee injury which has sidelined the left-hander since the Asia Cup.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali and Asif Ali mostly haven't lived up to their reputation of scoring at brisk pace and Pakistan has been struggling to come close to 200 while batting first.

“Our firepower needs to step up and I have full confidence on them,” Babar said of his struggling middle-order batters.

HISTORICAL PERFORMANCES

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul was the leading wicket-taker in the first two editions. The right-arm paceman took 13 wickets at an average of 11.92 in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa that included four-wicket haul against Scotland and another three wickets in the final which Pakistan lost to India.

Gul was again at his best in England when he claimed 13 wickets at an average of 12.15 during the 2009 T20 World Cup, which Pakistan won after beating Sri Lanka in the final at Lord’s. Gul’s career-best performance came in the same T20 World Cup when he picked up 5-6 against New Zealand at the Oval, which is still one of the most economical five-wicket hauls in this format.

Babar was the top run-getter in last year’s T20 World Cup with 303 runs in six games. He set the tone of Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the group stage with a brilliant half century in the opening game against India and equaled the record of India’s Virat Kohli and Matthew Hayden to score four half centuries in a single edition of the tournament.

SQUAD

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Edmonton Oilers fans upset about absurd concession prices at Rogers Place

    Edmonton Oilers fans are not happy with the steep prices at the concession stands at Rogers Place this season.

  • Veteran offensive lineman Revenberg approaching milestone with Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Brandon Revenberg has quietly become a model of consistency with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The six-foot-four, 301-pound offensive lineman has missed just one game since being taken third overall in the 2016 CFL draft. On Friday night, the veteran guard will appear in his 100th career regular-season contest when Hamilton visits the Calgary Stampeders. "He's exactly what you hope (for) when you draft a lineman like that, you hope they're all 10-year guys," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's h

  • Hockey Canada announces CEO, entire board of directors will step aside

    Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors and its CEO will step aside as the organization confronts widespread criticism over how it handled an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. In a media statement, the sports organization confirms that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving. The statement says that an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a n

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Golf roundup: Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour

    CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England is an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th attempt, closing with a 1-under 71 for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship on Sunday. Ewart Shadoff started the final round at The Saticoy Club with a four-shot lead, and that was gone in eight holes as Paula Reto of South Africa started strong. They were tied with four holes to play when Reto made back-to-back bogeys to fall back, and Shadoff played mistake-free down the stretch. She ended up

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Youthful Canadiens head into season with plenty of building, learning to do

    MONTREAL — After a 3-0 pre-season loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sept. 28, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis summed up what may be the team’s mantra going forward. “If you expect immediate understanding and execution, you don’t understand what teaching is,” he said. The Canadiens, which will count on several young players in their first full season under St. Louis, will be a work in progress as the team builds toward the future. After finishing with the worst record in the NHL l

  • Blue Jays left to reflect after Game 2 collapse ends brief playoff appearance

    TORONTO — As far as gut-punch playoff losses go, this one hurt more than most for the Toronto Blue Jays. With a seven-run lead and support from a boisterous sellout crowd, a Game 2 victory seemed like a virtual lock in their wild-card series against Seattle. The Mariners had other plans. They completed an improbable comeback with a pair of four-run innings before taking the lead in the ninth for a stunning 10-9 win. Instead of planning for a decisive Game 3 on Sunday at Rogers Centre, the Blue J

  • Decision Day puts RSL, Minnesota and Orlando in MLS playoffs

    With a number of playoff spots still up for grabs on the final day of Major League Soccer's regular season, bedlam reigned Sunday as teams scrambled to make the postseason. Known traditionally as Decision Day, all of the Eastern Conference teams kicked off simultaneously, followed by all of the Western Conference teams less than three hours later. When it was over, FC Cincinnati earned a playoff berth for the first time. Real Salt Lake, Orlando City and Minnesota United also captured spots. The

  • Stampeders, Tiger-Cats clash in CFL game crucial to their playoff goals

    CALGARY — Playoff intrigue permeates Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With three games remaining in the CFL's regular season, the Stampeders and B.C. Lions (both 10-5) are neck and neck down the stretch for second in the West Division and the right to host the division semifinal. Hamilton (5-10) needs to get ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-10) to avoid losing an East Division playoff spot to a crossover team from the West. "It's not technica

  • HFX Wanderers FC fire coach Stephen Hart, who has led CPL team since inception

    HALIFAX — HFX Wanderers FC have fired Stephen Hart, the Canadian Premier League team's first and only coach, in the wake of an 8-15-5 season The Halifax side finished seventh in the eight-team league this year. “I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club," Derek Martin, the club's founder and president, said in a statement. “Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Scottie Barnes names the best dancers on the Raptors

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes updates how his ankle feels, the keys to his transition offence, why he started a YouTube channel and names the best dancers on the team.

  • 6 questions for Maple Leafs to answer this season

    Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.