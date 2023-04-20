A year after it opened in Aventura, this famous, over-the-top restaurant has closed

Influencers may flock to the famous Sugar Factory restaurants for their photogenic desserts and smoking cocktails, but the newest Miami-Dade location has closed after only a year.

Sugar Factory at the Aventura Mall, which opened in the spring of 2022, closed its doors on April 10, according to a spokesperson for the mall. The restaurant space was 7,000 square feet and included an indoor dining room, a 20-seat bar, an outdoor patio and a private dining room for up to 24 guests.

The brand’s website reports that while the Aventura location is closed, it will be “moving to our new beautiful location on Alton Road” in Miami Beach. The Alton Road location was announced last October and is currently scheduled to open May 12 at the historic Firestone Garage.

The former garage last housed three Groot Hospitality concepts, Sushi Fly Chicken, Winker’s Diner and Toothfairy, all of which are now closed. Winker’s Diner was only open for six months when it shut down in 2022.

Sugar Factory’s restaurant on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach remains open, but its location in downtown Miami’s tourist-friendly Bayside Marketplace is closed, too, at least for now. The space is undergoing renovations, and the plan is to reopen it as more of a fast-casual restaurant, an express version of Sugar Factory that won’t require reservations and will allow diners to order their food to go.

Sugar Factory is famous for celebrity-curated desserts like the Insane Milkshakes, cocktails and menu items like colorful rainbow pancakes. Some of the names you’ll find on the menu are Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Bruno Mars, Lisa Vanderpump and Drake. The brand has 18 other locations across the country, including spots in Orlando and Tampa, plus restaurants in the Bahamas, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

This rendering shows the outdoor space of the planned Sugar Factory restaurant coming to the Firestone Garage property in Miami Beach.

This Israeli restaurant in Miami won Burger Bash twice. What’s the secret to its success?