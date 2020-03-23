Coronavirus: John Lewis closes all stores for first time in 155 years

John Lewis, Oxford Street, London. Photo credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS

John Lewis has temporarily closed all of its UK department stores for the first time in its 155-year history.

It followed other major retailers Primark, Topshop, New Look, Kurt Geiger HMV, Foyles and Waterstones in announcing stores would shut over the coronavirus pandemic.

John Lewis announced its 50 branches are open for business as usual on Monday, but will not reopen on Tuesday.

"The welfare of our customers, communities and partners is always our absolute priority,” said its chair Sharon White.

The John Lewis website, as well as Waitrose’s website and 338 stores owned by the partnership, will continue to operate.

More than 2,000 John Lewis staff have been transferred already to Waitrose shops to cope with surging demand as retail footfall has collapsed. Remaining John Lewis staff will now be redeployed to online and Waitrose teams “wherever possible.”

The department store said food sales may “peak further” as more households stay at home, and also expects sales of electricals and home products to increase. The John Lewis website has seen “extremely strong demand,” according to White.

The partnership welcomed the government’s economic response to the crisis, including support paying wages and a 12-month business rate holiday that will save it £160m.

But it said the closures, for an unspecified period, would mean a “significant net cash outflow.” It announced plans to cut costs to protect liquidity, scaling back on a £500m capital spending programme and £500m of “discretionary” spending.

Non-essential recruitment will be frozen, marketing budgets chopped and stock purchases cut back.