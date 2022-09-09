Open Source: Layoffs are brutal

Hey all! This week’s Open Source has a lot: red light traffic cameras, Triangle tech layoffs, companies buying other companies, and a new project coming to Alamance.

But first, there’s major news for Wolfspeed and Chatham County.

Wolfspeed expanding in big way

After much speculation, Durham-based Wolfspeed announced today it will build a massive new chip manufacturing plant in Chatham County. The project promises to add 1,800 new jobs to a rural county that is already prepping for a major VinFast car plant.

Avaya layoffs

Layoffs are brutal. This week I spoke with now-former Avaya workers right after they were let go. Even though the news was expected — the Durham-based telecommunications company had announced cost reduction plans — the news still took an emotional toll. One woman told me how her husband losing his job after decades with Avaya will leave them scrambling to find health insurance.

Red light, green light

By day, Brian Ceccarelli works as a software engineer in Cary. But by night, he’s a self-described “red-light robber.” Read about the movement (and lawsuits) seeking to end red light camera systems in North Carolina.

Israel protest at Google

Durham was one of four cities — along with Seattle, San Francisco and New York City — to hold rallies Thursday against Google and Amazon’s cloud computing partnership with the Israeli government. The local protest took place outside Google’s downtown Durham office building and featured a mix of Google employees, anti-Zionist advocates and counter-protesters.

New car battery plant coming to NC town

Mebane, everyone’s favorite small town, keeps getting less small. It has landed a new lithium-ion car battery plant that promises more than 130 new jobs to the Alamance County community.

Enjoy Triangle tech news? Subscribe to the N&O’s Open Source weekly tech newsletter here.

National Tech Happenings

New iPhone alert. Apple reveals iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus. [The Verge]

U.S. tech companies that get government funding can’t build “advanced technology facilities” in China for the next 10 years, the Biden administration announced this week. The policy comes as the federal CHIPS Act means billions will go to domestic semiconductor manufacturers. [The Guardian]

Surprise, surprise. The largest tech companies (Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta) have lobbied hard against an anti-trust bill that could weaken their market power. [Bloomberg]

Story continues

Podcast Pick of the Week

Apple is coming to the Triangle. The company has obviously been wildly successful. But where does it go next? The Vergecast hypothesizes.

Thanks for reading!

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.