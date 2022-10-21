Open Source: Death at Wolfspeed

Brian Gordon
Hey all. I'm Brian Gordon, tech writer for The News & Observer, and this is Open Source.

I touch on a few tragic topics below, including a workplace death in Durham and how Raleigh officers used new technologies to capture the Hedingham mass shooting suspect.

Not an easy week.

Death at Wolfspeed

Late last week, we received a tip that a man named Vincent Farrell had died at work.

Farrell worked as a facilities electrician at Wolfspeed, a growing semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in the Triangle. I spoke with the tipster who knew both Farrell and what his job entailed. The source said Farrell died of electrocution, which the state Department of Labor confirmed this week.

The state also confirmed it’s investigating the Oct. 13 incident. Investigations can take “anywhere from a few weeks to six months,” the state says.

Wolfspeed did not answer questions about its safety procedures but did express condolences for the worker’s family.

I spoke with a former Wolfspeed supervisor named Joshua Brown who said Farrell, who was 45, “was an incredible person, well-liked by his peers, and a very knowledgeable electrician.”

Drones and Robots

Drones and robots played keys roles in apprehending the suspect of last week’s Raleigh mass shooting. Over radio traffic, one can hear officers directing drones to get visuals on the suspect and robots were used to remove weapons from his vicinity.

It was a modern crisis response, and displays the type of emerging technologies experts say have grown common within local law enforcement agencies across North Carolina.

A law enforcement officer searches for the suspect in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh, N.C., late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2022.
A law enforcement officer searches for the suspect in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh, N.C., late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2022.

Wake housing market shifts

Home prices have been falling across the Triangle. But different cities and towns are seeing different levels of decline. Data from 11 Wake County communities, from Raleigh to Fuquay-Varina, shows how two key housing metrics (price and time on market) changed over the summer.

The Park’s growing downtown

Research Triangle Park has been around since 1959, but only recently has it had something approximating a downtown. Now, that downtown (called Hub RTP) is growing and will soon offer rentable housing units.

Short stuff: Red Hat delivers

  • IBM released its third-quarter earnings report this week. Raleigh’s Red Hat, which IBM acquired in 2019, keeps preforming strongly. With 18% revenue growth last quarter, Red Hat helped its parent company beat its earnings expectations.

  • The Epic vs. Apple hearing I wrote about last week has been postponed to a later, yet-to-be-determined date.

If you want to know how Research Triangle Park, the world’s largest research park, came to be, check out this interview with historian Alex Sayf Cummings, who in 2020 published “Brain Magnet: Research Triangle Park and the Idea of the Idea Economy.”

This story was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work.

