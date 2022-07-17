The Open live stream: How to watch final round from St Andrews on TV and online in UK today

The 150th Open Championship finishes off today at St Andrews.

For the first time since 2015 the Open returns to the Home of Golf and the landmark nature of the occasion means it will be an even more historic victory than usual for the man lifting the Claret Jug on Sunday evening.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland go into the final day tied for the lead after posting fantastic six-under third rounds, including a delightful eagle from the bunker of the 10th hole for the Northern Irishman.

Last year’s champion Collin Morikawa missed the cut as his defence ended after two days, while an emotional Tiger Woods also failed to make the cut on what is likely to be his final Open appearance at St Andrews.

Here’s all you need to know about how to watch the final round today...

How to watch the 2022 Open Championship

TV channel: The Open will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Coverage on Sunday begins on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event at 8m BST, running through until 8pm when there is then analysis and highlights.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action live on mobile, tablet or desktop via the SkyGo app.