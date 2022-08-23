Open letter calls on N.S. government to 'get out ahead' of monkeypox outbreak

A health care worker prepares a monkeypox vaccine in Montreal on Saturday, July 23, 2022. There have been more than 1,100 cases of monkeypox detected in Canada. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press - image credit)
Health care advocates in Nova Scotia are calling on the government to take more proactive and urgent action to fend off an eventual monkeypox outbreak in the province.

Representatives from organizations such as Sexual Health Nova Scotia, AIDS Coalition of Nova Scotia, Dalhousie University and the Community-Based Research Centre signed an open letter that was sent to the province last week.

The groups are calling for immediate action on increased access to vaccines, financial support for people who have to isolate and miss work and more communication and guidance from the Nova Scotia government.

"It was important to start pushing the Nova Scotia government and the NSHA to actually start being proactive about this," said Richard Elliott, a human rights lawyer who signed the letter.

More than 1,100 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed across Canada. None were in Atlantic Canada, but public health officials in New Brunswick say there was a suspected case in that province in June.

The virus spreads through close, prolonged contact and can impact anyone, but many infections have involved men who have sex with men.

Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, along with other jurisdictions in Canada, have announced members of the LGBTQ community are a priority in their vaccine rollout.

Nova Scotia approach 'makes no sense'

Halifax resident Jim Mohr says the Nova Scotia government's silence on monkeypox is disconcerting.

"You begin to wonder is gay men's health not a priority?" he told CBC News.

U.K. Health Security Agency/Science Photo Library
U.K. Health Security Agency/Science Photo Library

Mohr said he plans to get the monkeypox vaccine when he travels to Ontario later this month to visit family. He said it makes no sense that the province hasn't followed the lead of other Atlantic provinces in prioritizing vaccines for LGBTQ people.

"It's just ludicrous," he said. "How can you have confidence in your public health system when throughout the country this is being deemed an emergency and strategies are being put forth and then there's just silence in Nova Scotia."

Only a matter of time

Elliott said jurisdictions like Ontario and Quebec, where the majority of monkeypox cases have been detected, have responded well to outbreaks — but it's only a matter of time before the virus spreads to Atlantic Canada.

He said it appears Nova Scotia is taking a wait-and-see approach, which he called unacceptable.

"The whole point of something like this is to actually get out ahead of it before you have a lot of cases," said Elliott, the former executive director of the Canadian HIV/AIDS Legal Network.

While attending an international AIDS conference in Montreal a few weeks ago, Elliott said it was very easy to get a monkeypox vaccine.

He said high-risk Nova Scotians shouldn't have to leave their province to access something that will keep them safe and healthy.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Wellness said the province is still "reserving the limited amount of vaccine for those who are at the highest risk of infection, such as people who are a close contact to a person with monkeypox."

The spokesperson said the province is in discussions with the federal government to increase supply of the vaccine and look at options for a "targeted pre-exposure vaccination program."

That's not good enough for Mohr, who said it feels like the issue just isn't a priority for Nova Scotia.

"If this was affecting straight, sexually active men would would they be pumping the vaccine out? Like, what's going on?"


    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going