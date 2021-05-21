Open Lending to Present at William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The discussion will begin at 1:00pm ET and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section.



About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying “yes” to more automotive loans. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

