The Open leaderboard: Full scores from Hoylake in 2023

Brian Harman led by five at the halfway stage of this year's Open - Kin Cheung

Tommy Fleetwood accepts Brian Harman is now clear favourite to win the Open but will not give up hope of landing his first major at Royal Liverpool.

The Southport player will head into Sunday’s final round trailing the American by seven shots after carding a second successive level-par round of 71 to remain at five under.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Fleetwood had put himself into contention by shooting 66 on the opening day and he admits it has been disappointing not to build on his superb start.

“Overall, it was frustrating,” said the world number 21, who is now in a five-way tie for fourth place.

“There’s still another day to go. The tournament is four days.

“It’s clearly in Brian’s hands but (if I) go out there tomorrow and play a lot of the golf that I did today, the putts start dropping, you never know. We’ll see where we finish. Of course (I still believe) but it really is down to Brian.”

Sunday’s tee times in full can be found here.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.