Open House on Saturday at East York modular supportive housing building

WoodGreen Community Services will be hosting an Open House at the new East York modular supportive housing building for seniors on Saturday, Nov. 19, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, WoodGreen announced that it would be the operator of this brand new affordable housing facility.

The modular housing project, located at 540 Cedarvale Ave., is a part of the City of Toronto’s HousingTO 2020-2030 Action Plan to provide affordable housing to Torontonians during the current affordability crisis. The building will provides 59 units for seniors exiting homelessness.

In September, WoodGreen released a statement revealing that this building is reserved for residents aged 55 and older who are “experiencing poverty and homelessness or are precariously housed, including single men and women who need permanent affordable housing and moderate supports to achieve and maintain housing stability”.

WoodGreen will provide the building with 24/7 access to experienced staff who can assist the senior residents through a wide range of supports such as mental health programs, access to health care professionals, and other community-based partner programs.

WoodGreen is an organization that specializes in helping seniors in the East Toronto area, has more than 55 years of experience in providing and operating affordable housing facilities.

All ages are welcome to attend Saturday’s Open House. Those who attend will learn more about supportive affordable housing and homelessness in the City of Toronto.

The Open House will also feature artwork and presentations from local school students. There will be refreshments available to all attendees.

For more information on Saturday’s Open House and the 540 Cedarvale Ave. building, please go to https://www.woodgreen.org/welcome-to-540-cedarvale-ave

Amarachi Amadike, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Beach Metro Community News