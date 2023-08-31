Open house and public meeting slated on proposed land use designation changes in Toronto’s East Harbour Lands

Toronto’s Planning and Housing Committee will be hosting an open house and special public meeting for several proposed Official Plan Amendments regarding land use for properties at 21 Don Roadway, 30 Booth Ave., and 375 and 385 Eastern Avenue (East Harbour Lands).

The open house is set to take place via video conference on Sept. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m while the public meeting will happen at Toronto City Hall (100 Queen Street West) on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. The public meeting will also be available via video conference.

The City of Toronto has undertaken a Municipal Comprehensive Review (MCR) and Provincial Growth Plan conformity exercise (MCR/Conformity Exercise) of Toronto’s Official Plan which includes an evaluation of requests to “convert lands from an Employment Areas designation to non-employment uses or to broaden permitted uses.”

The property at 30 Booth Ave. is presently home to Cinespace Studios. The property at 21 Don Roadway is part of the Lever Brothers complex just east of the Don Valley Parkway.

Having closed the application process to receive conversion requests on Aug. 3, 2021, the City of Toronto has received 150 requests in total.

The City of Toronto has taken a phased approach to considerations over the past two years, with the discussion of requests for the properties of 21 Don Roadway, 30 Booth Ave. and 375 and 385 Eastern Ave. being deferred to this September.

At the special public meeting, the Planning and Housing Committee will receive input from residents before making recommendations that will be considered by Toronto Council.

If given the greenlight by councillors, the proposed Official Plan Amendment will then be submitted to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing for further approval.

Any resident who would like to take part in the Planning and Housing Committee public meeting can do so in person, by video conference, or by telephone. To do so, interested participants have until 12 p.m. on Sept. 27 to register by email (phc@toronto.ca) or by calling 416-397-4579. Written comments can also be sent by email.

If unable to attend in person, residents can also follow the meeting online at http://www.youtube.com/TorontoCityCouncilLive

For more information on the proposed Official Plan Amendment, please contact City Senior Planner Janani Mahendran at 416-338-3003, or by e-mail at Janani.Mahendran@toronto.ca.

Amarachi Amadike, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Beach Metro Community News