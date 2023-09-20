Open Health clinic beneficiary of major private donation

Niverville’s town council was pleased to announce the receipt of a major private donation at their September 19 public meeting.

A cheque of over $97,000 was made out to Niverville Health Services Inc. (NHSI), the oversight body for Open Health Niverville.

The donation was provided by a family on behalf of a loved one who recently passed on. The message accompanying the donation indicated a desire to see the funds used in the operation of the medical clinic and, more specifically, for something practical in nature that fits with the clinic’s needs.

Mayor Myron Dyck said that the family has declined public recognition of any kind. He did allude to the fact that they are very appreciative of the care that was provided by the professional staff at Open Health in recent years.

“On behalf of all of council, we want to say a huge thank you to this family,” said Dyck. “It’s much appreciated.”

Councillor Nathan Dueck is the acting council representative for NHSI.

“It’s an incredible honour to have Niverville Health Services receive that money and it’s definitely going to be put to good use over the coming years,” said Dueck.

According to Sheyna Andries, business manager of Open Health, the clinic has been on the receiving end of some very generous donations before—but, to her knowledge, nothing of quite this magnitude.

“I am grateful and extremely touched,” Andries says. “I would like to thank them for their generosity and confidence in the work that Open Health Niverville does.”

The full amount will be placed into a savings account, she adds, and interest collected will help cover the costs of equipment that the resident doctors deem beneficial in enhancing patient care.

“Every donation received by Open Health Niverville makes a tremendous impact on the advances and services the clinic can make in serving the community and the surrounding areas’ medical needs now and into the future,” says Andries.

Brenda Sawatzky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Niverville Citizen