Open drugs and doctors lacking hospital privileges at a Miami plastic surgery center?

A state inspector found that doctors performing cosmetic surgery at a Miami office surgery location might not have had the proper hospital backup that can save a patient’s life if things go wrong, according to a Florida Department of Health administrative complaint.

That was among the office surgery violations a Department of Health inspector found at Miami Surgical Center, 5733 NW Seventh St. The administrative complaint starts the discipline process that can end in fines, suspension or license revocation.

Online state records say Miami Surgical Center was registered with the state on July 30, 2019, by Fernando Lora and became licensed for office surgery with moderate to deep sedation on Nov. 16, 2020. When the state inspector came by on June 15, 2021, Miami Surgical Center was being run by vice president Emilia Delgado and current president Orlando Sam.

That date, June 15, 2021, might sound familiar to those following Miami plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery fatalities. The same day the inspector visited Miami Surgical Center, two miles away, a Seduction Cosmetic Center patient went under for her Brazilian Butt Lift. She never woke up.

Before her surgery, the administrative complaint against Dr. John Sampson said, the 33-year-old woman signed a Notification of Surgeon Hospital Privileges or Hospital Transfer Agreement that told her Sampson had plastic and cosmetic privileges at Coral Gables Hospital. Sampson did not have those privileges.

Meanwhile, two miles northeast, the administrative complaint that posted in July said an inspector found these violations at Miami Surgical Center:

▪ “the surgeon did not provide patient(s), in writing, with the name and location of the hospital where the surgeon has privileges or the name and location of the hospital where the surgeon or the facility has a transfer agreement.”

▪ “...surgeon(s) did not have transfer agreements or hospital staff privileges for a licensed hospital within reasonable proximity.”

Both of the above are required by Florida Administrative Code. As for the latter, Miami Surgical Center (which lists no secondary locations on its license) “must have a transfer agreement with a licensed hospital within reasonable proximity” if the surgeon doesn’t have staff privileges at a licensed hospital “within reasonable proximity” to do the same procedure as the one being performed in the office.

Of the two surgeons now listed on Miami Surgical Center’s website, Dr. Akul Amin lists no staff privileges on his Florida Department of Health profile, and Dr. Daniel Zeichner’s profile lists privileges at Coral Springs Medical Center.

That’s 42 miles from Miami Surgical Center.

▪ The inspection found that surgeon(s) removed more than 4000 ccs of supernatant fat during procedure(s).

That exceeds what’s allowed by Florida Administrative Code during office surgery liposuction procedures. Florida law says the Department of Health can revoke the office surgery registration of a place in which more than 1,000 ccs of supernatant fat is removed.

When the inspector returned on Sept. 10, 2021, the complaint said, things weren’t much better.

▪ “The inspection found multiple uncapped and unlabeled multi dose vials on the anesthesia cart.”

▪ “The inspection found that notification of surgeon hospital privileges form(s) did not identify hospital or address for surgeon.”

▪ “The inspection found consent forms did not identify anesthesia provider(s).”

▪ “The inspection found [Miami Surgical Center] was missing surgical logs.

▪ “The inspection found surgeon(s) removed more than 4000 ccs of supernatant fat during procedure(s).”