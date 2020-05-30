Open churches before July to allow people to grieve, public say

Church coronavirus

Churches should be opened again to help people grieve for loved ones lost to Covid-19, and not kept shut in lockdown long after shops, according to a new survey.

The survey’s findings show signs of frustration over places of worship being among the last to open up again - half of all those surveyed think churches should allow people in again before July 4, the current planned opening date. The figure rises to 66 per cent among those who are regular churchgoers.

The poll by Savanta ComRes on behalf of the National Churches Trust also shows that nearly half of all those surveyed think that once reopened the most important role for places of worship will be to hold remembrance services for those who died during the Covid-19 pandemic, while 44 per cent think that they are vital for providing a place of private reflection or prayer.

Among those who are urging the Government to rethink the continuing lockdown is broadcaster and author, Sir Michael Palin, a vice-president of the National Churches Trust, who said: “Keeping churches closed has taken away what churches do. It has severed their connection with people at a time of great mental anguish for many when they should be open and accessible”.

MPs have also expressed their concern about church closures. Last week 20 Conservative MPs wrote to Boris Johnson to urge him to allow churches to open now.

The group, led by Sir Peter Bottomley, wrote: “It seems odd that you can go for a walk, enter a busy supermarket, get on a bus, but cannot go to a large, virtually-empty-for-much-of-the-time building”.

In a second poll for the National Churches Trust, three quarters of the vicars questioned say that church closures during lockdown has had a negative impact on the community as not only religious services but all kinds of welfare and social organisations have been unable to use their spaces.

Clerics across the country are reporting that they are anxious about their finances because money from the collection plate, as well as takings from organisations that use church halls and other buildings, and fees for funerals and weddings have disappeared during lockdown.

In Liverpool diocese, which has furloughed some of its curates, vicars are struggling to keep churches going. The Rev Miranda Threlfall-Holmes, who is the rector of three city centre churches, said: “I am trying not to panic. We have a lot of organisations that normally use our buildings and if we don’t get their rentals back in few months, I’m not sure we will be viable. We provide space for organisations like foodbanks and if we go, it will be a tragedy for local people”.

Rural churches have also been hit. According to Canon Rosie Harper, of vicar of St Peter and Paul, Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire: “Our situation is very fragile. At the moment we have dioceses saying to parishes do your utmost to keep sending money to us but it is extremely difficult. Even whole dioceses could go to the wall and churches will close down”.