The Open Championship prize money: How much does the winner take home?

Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug after winning The Open at Royal Liverpool last year (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Archive)

The 2024 Open Championship is set up for a thrilling finale after major debutant Dan Brown put himself near the top of a star-studded leaderboard heading into Sunday’s final round.

Billy Horschel held the overnight lead ahead of a chasing pack which included Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas and Adam Scott.

The Open is the oldest golf competition in the world and the winner will collect the famous Claret Jug, first awarded in 1872. They will also receive a healthy winners’ cheque from the R&A worth $3.1m (£2.4m).

The R&A raised the total prize fund to $17m (£13.4m) in 2024, up $500,000 from last year but still the lowest of the four major championships.

Bryson DeChambeau took home $4.3m for winning the US Open, Scheffler earned $3.6m for winning the Masters, and Schauffele received $3.3m for winning the US PGA Championship.

Asked before this year’s Open whether he was concerned by The Open’s position as the least lucrative event of the big four, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers replied: “A, I didn’t know, and B, I don’t care.

“While we will always offer a very competitive prize fund for the Open, our wider focus is on increasing participation and improving pathways in golf. We have to make choices about how we allocate resources and make the resources we have go as far as they can. Our responsibility is to ensure the game is thriving 50 years from now.”

The Open Championship 2024 prize money

First place: $3.1m (£2.4m)

Second place: $1,759,000

Third place: $1,128,000

Fourth place: $876,000

Fifth place: $705,000

Sixth place: $611,000

Seventh place: $525,000

Eighth place: $442,500

Ninth place: $388,000

Tenth place: $350,600