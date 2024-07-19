The Open Championship 2024: Rory McIlroy hits decade without a major after missing cut

Rory McIlroy endured a wretched two days at Royal Troon - PA Wire/Zac Goodwin

So that is it. It is official. Rory McIlroy has gone the full 10 years without winning a major and in this barren run, he might well have saved the worst until last.

The 152nd Open Championship was beyond dreadful for McIlroy. The world No 2 arrived at the Ayrshire links claiming he was confident that he could end the drought that goes all the way to the last Big Four event of 2014 - the USPGA, his fourth major - and that he could bounce back from the crippling disappointment of last month’s US Open, where two short missed putts in the final three holes handed the glory to Bryson DeChambeau.

Alas, his inconsiderable efforts did not even qualify as a dead-cat bounce. Needing a score under par following his opening 77, McIlroy put up no fight whatsoever. He parred the first two holes, bogeyed the third and then on the fourth came the triple-bogey that extinguished whatever fragments of hope remained.

That par five summed up his week. He pulled his drive into the thick stuff and could only advance his ball two yards with his second. At least he located the fairway with his third, but from 175 yards he missed the green on the left and was soon sending it across the green into a bunker with his fifth. Splash out, two putts, regulation snowman.

It was over, but as if determined to make sure, McIlroy conjured a wedge from 51 yards on the next par five, the sixth, that was simply stunning in its wretchedness. It looked to be as wide as the length of the third shot in the first place.

McIlroy laughed. It was so bad, he could not even raise himself to be annoyed. He had dropped five shots in four holes when he was supposed to pick them up. From there it was a slow, depressing walk to the clubhouse.

To think, as a young man he would make these majors a procession. Now, apart from a holed bunker shot on the 14th, it felt like a funeral procession, with all the failures lining in behind. In his absence, the Irish will have Shane Lowry to cheer, the 37-year-old shooting a 69 to reach seven-under and stand two ahead of English duo Justin Rose (68) and rank outsider Dan Brown (72), with three strokes further back to a group in fourth, most notably world No 1 Scottie Scheffler (70).

Follow the latest from Royal Troon below

09:01 PM BST

Rory McIlroy speaks to Sky Sports - ‘The windy conditions got the better of me’

On the horror start...

“I had [several] holes to deal with it. After the eight [the fourth] I resigned myself to the fact that I wouldn’t be here for the weekend. That four-hole stretch was unfortunate. It was in the worst of wind, which then then died down and [the course] became more manageable.”

On his two days at Troon...

“Over the course of the two days conditions got the better of me. I didn’t adapt to the strong winds yesterday on the back nine and that was the story of the week.”

On another major-less season...

“The big thing is that even at Augusta it was windy on the Friday afternoon and that got better of me. At the US PGA I couldn’t keep up with the low scoring. And then the US Open, that was the one I let slip through my fingers.”

On what he needs to do...

“I just need to remind myself I am close and [keep plugging away]. Those disappointing Sundays are racking up, but I prefer them to leaving on Friday...the windy conditions got the better of me in two majors [this year] and that’s probably something I’ll have to address going forward.”

08:49 PM BST

So Shane Lowry has a two-shot lead heading into the weekend

He’s looked a cut above over the first two days, he’s good frontrunner and, as if it needs repeating, is a fine links golfer. But (and there’s always a but) conditions are set to stay poor (lots of wind) and when it’s like that it’s still anyone’s tournament with 36 holes still to play. Scottie Scheffler, lurking with intent on two-under, is looking ominously solid.

08:46 PM BST

My vote for round of the day goes to...(drum roll please)

...Robert MacIntyre’s four-over 75 (with huge apologies to Justin Rose).

Having suffered two triple bogeys in that horror four-hole opening to his round, when he dropped from one-over to nine-over in a matter of an hour, the Scot showed tremendous guts and determination to then go four-under (in very tough conditions) to make the cut by one.

Here’s what he had to say about his rollercoaster ride.

“That was carnage. When I made that eight on four, my head was completely gone. I was staring 90 in the face. I was hitting stupid shots, hitting terrible shots. It was literally damage limitation at one point. Once we started hitting good shots, we just built on it. With that start, I felt like I was letting everyone down, not just myself, but my team and the fans. But it was just about fighting, and they helped me a long way.”

08:29 PM BST

I suppose it was inevitable that Rory would miss the birdie putt

He walks off the 18th with a par, having carded a four-over 75 to finish on 11-over. The conditions were that tough that it was perhaps unlikely he would claw back the shots needed to make the cut. But that horror stretch from the third to the sixth, where he lost six shots, absolutely killed him, and with every error he looked more forlorn and it felt as though we were intruding on someone’s grief.

He’s now gone 10 full seasons without a major...considering what he’s won during that time it’s a weird and perplexing stat.

Rory McIlroy has had another major to forget - PA/Zac Goodwin

08:24 PM BST

Homa birdies the last...

...to make the cut (six-over) and he celebrates as though he’s won the Claret Jug. That’s what it means to him. Great to see.

This is what is means. @Maxhoma with a birdie on the last to keep his Open dream alive.



Clutch. pic.twitter.com/kGQhKcKNci — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2024

08:21 PM BST

Touch of class (finally!) from Rory

His approach to the last is from the deep rough but that doesn’t bother him as he hits the shot to within nine-feet.

08:13 PM BST

Defending champion and Ricky Ponting looky-likey...

...Brian Harman birdies the last to make the weekend on four-under. That’s back-to-back 73s for the American, and a 73 in the conditions he played in today is pretty impressive.

08:11 PM BST

Rory’s drive on 18th is long but in the right rough

It’s downwind but it matters little, Rory’s race was run a few hours ago.

08:07 PM BST

Two big names not making the weekend are...

...Ludvig Aberg and Bryson DeChambeau. The Swede - who many thought would contend this week - finished on nine-over with DeChambeau finishing on the same number.

08:00 PM BST

Another birdie for Rory

It’s come at the par-five 16th after he got up and down from the deep greenside bunker. That moves him to 11-over but it’s the dictionary definition of ‘too little, too late’.

07:56 PM BST

Rahm and MacIntyre both make the cut

They walk off the 18th with pars - Rahm to head into the weekend on one-over and MacIntrye on five-over. The Scot was eight-over through the first four holes today, but then was four-under for the remaining 14 holes. Utterly brilliant. Think I wrote that his hopes of making it to the weekend were all over after that horror four-hole stretch, how wrong I was. There’s an argument that that is the round of the day (Justin Rose may disagree with that...)

Their playing partner Tommy Fleetwood is heading home after carding a four-over 75, to finish on nine-over. It never really got going for him over the past two days.

Afterwards he said: “It was tough. Conditions are tough, the golf course is tough. But it’s your job to figure it out and to put in a score, and I just couldn’t do that.”

07:48 PM BST

There are just 10 golfers under par

And that will remain the case heading into the third round.

Yep, it’s been tough out there...

07:46 PM BST

‘Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh’

Is the very audible sigh DeChambeau lets out after seeing his chip from the left rough skate across the 17th green to the rough on the other side of the dancefloor. He’s on eight-over and that, you suspect, is that for the US Open champion’s hopes of making the cut.

07:39 PM BST

Pars for Rahm and MacIntyre at the 17th

Neither found the green with their tee-shots at the par-three. But both played their second shots to within three-feet of the pin (Rahm from the bunker, and the Scottish hero from the back of the green) and then made their par saves. Rahm stays at one-over and MacIntyre at five-over.

The wind has all but disappeared and the course is playing far easier than a few hours ago.

It's been a great fightback from Robert MacIntyre after his horror start - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

07:29 PM BST

The cut line is now back to six-over

Which is good news for Bobby MacIntyre who is six-over on the 16th tee. He has a good look at birdie from 39 feet and settles for a birdie to move him to five-over, so he has a bit of breathing room over the last two holes.

That has been a great fightback from the Scot who, remember, had a horror start to this round (eight-over through four) but since that mess he’s been four-under through the next 12. Barring another disaster he’ll be playing at the weekend.

Playing partner Rahm is unable to two putt and drops back to one-over.

07:17 PM BST

BREAKING NEWS!

Rory McIlroy is smiling - for the first time today, Rory is smiling! That’s thanks to chipping in from a deep greenside bunker at the par-three 14th. It looked as though he shortsided himself but he got a lot of air from the trap and it landed softly before rolling into the hole. Hurrah! That’s his first birdie of the day and he’s back to 12-over.

07:13 PM BST

Good recovery from Rahm

Rahm, having taken the drop, has 255 yards to the pin. He threads the approach through a needle and it goes through the back of the green. He can still get out with par if he two-putts.

07:11 PM BST

Jon Rahm was invigorated by that chip in at the ninth

He’s at level-par after birdies at the 14th and 15th BUT then his drive finds the only bit of water on the course, a wee burn running across the par-five 16th. He’s forced to take a drop...it’s down wind and he decided to lay up, but the ball ran and ran and ended up in the watery grave.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau misses a birdie putt at the 15th and stays at eight-over. The cut mark is five-over and his chances of making the weekend are now few and far between...

06:54 PM BST

Here’s some stats about the worst round today

Aguri Iwasaki just shot 39-52.



Birdies: 0

Pars: 10

Bogeys: 4

Doubles: 1

Triples: 1

Quads: 0

Quintuples: 1

Sextuples: 1 pic.twitter.com/4zUWxhqxET — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 19, 2024

Aguri Iwasaki made 9 at the 13th and 14th holes today.



This is the only instance in the last 30 years of The Open where a player made a score of 9 or higher on consecutive holes. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 19, 2024

06:54 PM BST

Rory made the par putt!

It was a tricky downhiller and the sort he’s been missing these past two days, but he drains this to stay at a humbling 13-over.

06:48 PM BST

Having parred the Railway Hole

Rory then pulled his drive at the 12th well into the left rough. It looks as though he’s lucky as it ends up where the spectators have been standing. He has 212 yard to the pin and his approach ends up short of the green. His chip from there leaves him with an eight-footer for par...

Does he make it, or does he fall even further to 14-over? Find out in the next post...

06:40 PM BST

How good was Justin Rose’s 68?

Well, it was THIS GOOD...

The afternoon wave scoring average is currently 76.1.



Justin Rose just posted 68. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 19, 2024

06:37 PM BST

Tommy Fleetwood was tipped by many heading into this championship

But he currently looks as though he’s having about as much fun as being at a close relative/friend’s funeral. Walking off the 13th green he’s dropped to nine-over with hopes of making the cut at diminishing with every hole. That’s back-to-back bogeys and the popular Englishman most likely won’t make it to the weekend.

Tommy Fleetwood is moving in the wrong direction - AFP/Paul Ellis

06:30 PM BST

DeChambeau is going backwards

The American has just drained a breaking 24-footer at the 12th, but, alas, it’s for a bogey. His approach was wild and found the jungle way to the right of the green. He then chipped over to the other side of the dancefloor and ultimately did well to walk off to the 13th tee with just the solitary blemish. He is now at eight-over three off the projected cut mark.

06:25 PM BST

Second ‘bouncebackability’ award goes to Bobby MacIntyre

The popular Scot opened his second round with this mess: 7-5-5-8. But since then he’s two-under through the next eight and back to six-over, with the projected cut currently at five-over.

06:22 PM BST

Rory back on the 11th - how’d he do this time?

It was on this Railway Hole that it all really started to unravel for the Northern Irishman yesterday, when his tee shot found the train tracks to the right of the hole. No such bad luck/error today as he hits a delightful driver to the left of the fairway, phew...

Jack Nicklaus said this hole was one of the hardest par-fours in major golf and going on the events of the first two rounds it’s not hard to see why...

The 11th hole, great for trainspotters, not so much for the world's best golfers - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

06:11 PM BST

Award for ‘bouncebackability’ goes to Joaquin Niemann

Having become the Postage Stamp’s latest victim with a eye-watering quintuple eight (see post at 17.30) he’s fired in birdies at 10 and 12 to move back to two-over. Stunning effort. He’s just two over for the day, with a quintuple bogey!

Niemann's horror show at the Postage Stamp did not ultimately ruin his round - AFP /Glyn Kirk

06:01 PM BST

We haven’t seen Rory on Sky coverage for a while

But he’s gone out in 42, fair to say that’s less than ideal. He bounced back (well, sort of...) from the horror stretch from the third to six (which he shot six-over through) with three pars. He’s on 13-over and will not be at Royal Troon during the weekend.

05:55 PM BST

Rose backs up his 69 with a 68

That’s thanks, in part, to a birdie at the last. The putt was a breaking 41-footer from the back of the green and when it dropped the roar would have been heard in Glasgow. And boy does he deserve the acclaim. Through 36 holes he’s only made one bogey, which is remarkable. Heading into the weekend he’s five-under and most definitely lurking with intent. Another thing that means we should all be backing him (I am ordering you...) to win is that he came through qualifying. It would have been (possibly) understandable for him - as a former world No.1, US Open champion, Ryder Cup legend - to say ‘I’m too good for this qualifying lark’, but he didn’t and it’s a decision he won’t be regretting heading into the weekend.

'Check me out!' Justin Rose shot a brilliant 68 today to move to five-under - PA/Jane Barlow

05:38 PM BST

DeChambeau birdies the ninth

That moves him back to six-over having dropped two on the way out. The projected cut is at that number and and he heads into the back nine, with all its crosswinds, on a high.

05:30 PM BST

Am writing this a lot today...

...but here’s another example of the best in the world being made to look like the hapless hackers seen across the country’s fairways every day..

There are five bunkers on the infamous Postage Stamp, Joaquin Niemann visited three of them today on his way to quintuple (yep, your eyes are not deceiving you, a quintuple...) bogey eight at the deadly par-three. Somehow, the Chilean is only on three-over and will, as it stands, easily make the cut.

Joaquin Niemann experienced it all on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/D4Ma3WllkF — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2024

05:22 PM BST

Golf is bonkers, example #45034758

In two consecutive shots Jon Rahm goes from the ridiculous to the sublime...

First he tops his approach to the par-four ninth, leaving him in the rough some 49 yards short of the green. Then he chips in from there for a birdie. That moves the Spaniard to two-over and doubtless feeling better about his chances of making the weekend.

🎙️ "What a shot!"



Magic from Jon Rahm 🪄 pic.twitter.com/2NLDO7l9sm — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 19, 2024

05:14 PM BST

Rory now at 13-over

His chip from the rough to the left of the green ends up on the other side of the dancefloor - a good 17 yards to the pin - and he’s unable to one-putt from there and it’s other bogey...

This is how is card looks like...

4-4-5-8-4-6

Four bogeys in a row, one of them a triple.

05:02 PM BST

More trouble for Rory

(I am really not enjoying writing these posts at the moment...) as he pulls his approach from 93 yards to the sixth green. There were shouts of ‘fore’ and it looks as though he’s in deep rough/jungle once again. He’s becoming too familiar with the foliage around Troon...

Rory hit this shot HERE pic.twitter.com/yRmCDaYxBk — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 19, 2024

04:59 PM BST

To illustrate just how tough it is out there...

Sky have just shown a scorecard of the combined worst scores on each hole and if you are a weekend hacker then I am sure it will bring a wry smile to your face.

The total score would be a 55-over 126...wow, these are the best in the world and they are struggling BIG TIME.

Here’s how it looked.

Out: 7-6-6-9-6-7-6-8-7 (62)

In: 6-7-7-9-9-7-7-5-7 (64)

Total: 126

04:55 PM BST

One crumb of comfort for Rory

It’s a tiny, miniscule one (one that you probably need the world’s best microscope to see...) but he’ll likely not shoot the worst score of the day.

That ‘honour’ goes to Aguri Iwasaki who shot a 91...as you’d expect the Japanese golfer’s card was littered with high numbers, but I am thinking the back-to-back nines at 13 and 14 will particularly hurt. He ended up with a 20-over round of 91, 23-over for the tournament.

Despite the horror round Aguri Iwasaki looks happy enough as he walks off the 18th - AP/Scott Heppell

04:48 PM BST

Wheels off, car crash visible...

Yep, you’ve guessed it, I am about to tell you more takes of Rory woe...

He’s dropped another shot, this one at the par-three fifth and involves another missed shortish putt. His tee-shot was just short and right, but his second left him with a five-footer for par. He duly missed that and is now at a let’s-hope-I-wake-up-in-a-cold-sweat-and-it’s-all-a-nightmare score of 12-over.

Penny for his thoughts: It's an understatement to say things are not going Rory McIlroy's way - PA/Zac Goodwin

04:38 PM BST

While we were focusing on Rory...

...JT was moving back in the right direction with a chip-in birdie at the 12th. Having been out in nine-over he’s back to four-over with the cut now projected to be at five-over.

04:35 PM BST

How Rory got into deep trouble at the eighth

Oh no, Rory 😫 pic.twitter.com/KmDZA7iuWL — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 19, 2024

04:30 PM BST

Rory is having a ‘mare update #3

His chip from the bunker is exquisite (it’s more ‘good’ than ‘exquisite’, but he needs all the positivity he can get right now...) and leaves him with a two-footer for a double.

Here’s that phrase again (but now in caps lock and in bold...): OH DEAR! McIlroy misses the putt (another infamous two-foot putt missed) and it’s the dreaded snowman (an eight), but without the wonderful music of the Christmas cartoon...

That triple bogey means he’s now 11-over and his race is surely run.

Baring a miracle Rory McIlroy will miss the cut - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04:22 PM BST

Rory is having a ‘mare update #2

Having found the left rough with his approach (his fourth) he then chips through green into a bunker...I’m going to write it again, it’s been overused today, but it seems the most appropriate, pithy response to what McIlroy’s going through...

Oh dear...

04:20 PM BST

Dan Brown is now the most famous Dan Brown in the world

Yep, I am calling it, he’s now better known than the much-maligned author (he of the mangled prose fame...Da Vinci Code blah, blah, blah...).

He’s parred the last to card a one-over 72 and be on five-under heading into the weekend. Remarkable stuff.

Dan Brown has another fine round at Troon - PA/Zac Goodwin

04:16 PM BST

Rory is having a ‘mare update #1

Having finally found the short grass with his third at the fourth, he then pulls his fourth shot back into the left rough, putting spectators in danger in the process...oh dear...

04:13 PM BST

Rory has found the jungle off the tee at the fourth

Having pulled his drive a good 35 yards left of the fairway. Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley says ‘it’s the worst lie he’ll have all week’ and so it proves as his second shot moves the ball four yards at most...his third eventually finds the fairway, but he’s looking at another dropped shot.

04:10 PM BST

Dan Brown update

He certainly isn’t finding it tough out there, though it looks as though he’s just bogeyed the par-three 17th, having birdied the par-five 16th. He’s back to five-under and still, as it stands, in the final group on Saturday. Bonkers to think that in his previous nine events his best finish was 61st and he missed the cut in seven of those, withdrawing from the other.

Dan Brown is hanging in there with only the 18th to play - PA/Zac Goodwin

04:05 PM BST

Bogey for Rory at the third

He’s going the wrong way and is now on eight-over. Having found the rough with his drive his approach is short of the green and he’s unable to get up and down from there, missing a 10-footer for par.

With the wind blowing a gale it’s hard to see how he makes the birdies to keep him at Troon for the weekend.

04:02 PM BST

JT is nine-over for his round

Let’s call this Exhibit B in the ‘golf is quite hard’ argument (for Exhibit A see previous post at 15.52). He’s out in 45 after six bogeys, one of which was a double and another, at the ninth, a triple after driving into a bush. On the 10th tee he’s on six-over.

Justin Thomas is now struggling to make the cut - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

03:55 PM BST

Lowry is the man to catch

Shane Lowry did it with the putter in round 1 - more than 4 strokes gained on the greens



Did it with the full swing in round 2 - more than 4 strokes gained off the tee + approach



His only 36-hole lead/co-lead in a major, he won ('19 Open). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 19, 2024

03:52 PM BST

Bobby MacIntrye has had the worst start of the day (I think...)

Put this down as Exhibit A in the ‘golf is quite hard’ argument.

He had to take an unplayable after his wayward drive into the jungle at the fourth and ultimately walks off the green with an eight. Ouch, ouch, ouch...

His card currently looks like this...7, 5, 5, 8...and having started on one-over he now finds himself (in the middle of a nightmare) on nine-over.

Those who don't like to witness abuse of golf equipment look away now...Bob MacIntyre has endured a horror start to his second round - Reuters/Maja Smiejkowska

03:45 PM BST

Rory’s tee shot at the third is pulled into the left-hand rough

And it’s another groan from the Irishman.

03:43 PM BST

Rory pars the second

And it’s a good par. He was lucky with his drive, just avoiding a fairway bunker, before his second is pulled left to the semi-rough. But he’s able to get up and down from there, sinking a breaking seven-foot putt to stay at seven-under.

Rory McIlroy is level par through two holes so far today - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

03:40 PM BST

You have to feel for the later starters

Two hours ago the average score was 71.5. It’s now 73.5...and the wind is getting up even more, it’s now over 30mph.

03:39 PM BST

It’s not going Bobby MacIntyre’s way

Having tripled the first the popular Scot drops two more shots at the second and third and, along the way, has a tantrum, smashing an iron on the turf.

It goes from bad to worse on the fourth tee (at six-over)as his drive finds the deep deep deep rough way right of the fairway. As I typed that his next shot moves all of about 30cm and another big number is likely coming his way. You think is race i already run...

03:31 PM BST

Putting green moments

A very special view at Royal Troon is from the practice putting green which overlooks part of the 18th green and its grandstands. One particularly memorable moment was, as a quirk of timing would have it, Bryson DeChambeau practising his putting as Shane Lowry was finishing his round. There was a tremendous cheer for the Irishman and the American briefly looked up from his meticulous preparations. One couldn’t help but wonder what was going through the minds of both golfers who have so far had very different fortunes at the 152nd Open. Will DeChambeau, as he said after his five over round yesterday, “figure it out” to make the cut?

03:28 PM BST

Rory pars the first

Having taken driver he was left with an 88-yard approach. His second was short of the pin and his birdie putt, from 33 feet, also came up short. He stays at seven-over.

The wind really is getting up now (perfect for windsurfing, not so much for golf) and is roughly 30mph, he, and everyone else, is going to need a bit of luck this afternoon.

03:25 PM BST

Shane Lowry speaks to Sky Sports - ‘I really didn’t want to find my ball!’

On his round...

“That was pretty good. It’s tough out there , the wind got up pretty quickly. It’s quite tricky and I’m very happy.”

On the double at 11...

“I handled that mistake very good. There was a cameraman, I should have moved him. It was me getting in my own way. I hit a great second shot and didn’t really want to find my first ball!”

On how he bounced back from the disaster at 11...

“A driver and four-iron on 12 settled me down, they were two of the best shots I’ve hit this week.”

His thoughts heading into the weekend...

“Walking down 18, it doesn’t get any better than this. This is what we play for, the reason we get up in the morning, the reason we go to work. I’m very excited.”

03:20 PM BST

Bogey for Scottie at the last

He found a fairway bunker off the tee, was forced to lay up and was unable to get up and down for par, so he falls back to two-under having moved ominously through the field until that point.

Playing partner Jordan Spieth will be at Troon for the weekend after a three-over 74 that left him walking off the 18th on three-over.

03:15 PM BST

Rory with driver at the first

That indicates he knows he has to go low to have a chance of staying for the weekend. The wind is getting up, but the tee-shot finds the fairway. He’s on seven-over with the projected cut at the moment being four-over.

03:07 PM BST

Things looking Rosey for Justin

The former US Open champion is now at four-under thanks to a birdie at the seventh. He’s now 25 holes without a bogey and at four-under. His approach brilliantly uses the contours of the green to send the ball to within six-feet of the hole, then then nonchalantly walks in the birdie putt and he’s now definitely ‘part of the conversation’ heading into the weekend.

As I typed that his tee-shot at the Postage Stamp landed 31-feet short of the pin and he two-putts to walk off the infamous hole still on four-under.

Justin Rose is moving into contention at Royal Troon - AP/Pater Morrison

02:57 PM BST

Disastrous start for Bobby MacIntyre

The popular Scot, and last week’s winner of his home Open, has just made an awful mess at the first, carding a triple-bogey. He pulled his approach right of the greenside bunker, before chipping into it with his third. He then took two shots to get out of the sand trap and two putts from there means he’s at four-over.

Oh dear...

02:53 PM BST

It looks as though it’s blowing a hoolie

The flag stick are bending in the wind and conditions are only going one way (not a good way...).

02:45 PM BST

Troublesome Tiger stat

Tiger Woods needed 156 shots to get around through 2 rounds at The Open. It ties the highest 36-hole sum of his major career (2015 U.S. Open). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) July 19, 2024

02:44 PM BST

Lowry birdies the last!

What another fine round. He’s played the back nine in level-par in that crosswind (exceptional) and that’s with the double at 11.

He’s back to seven-under, after the two-under 69, and you suspect he will be the 36-hole leader come the end of the day. More of the same will be the order of the day this weekend as he goes about trying to get his mitts on a second Claret Jug.

A birdie on the 18th to record a 69 and become the leader in the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/6BqhWAmpEr — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2024

The man to catch: Shane Lowry leads on seven-under - PA/Jane Barlow

02:39 PM BST

Americans ready to pounce?

Collin Morikawa cards a 70 and is in contention on one-over. While Scottie Scheffler registers his second birdie in three holes as he gets up and down from a bunker to move to three-under at the 16th. Ominous...

Scottie Scheffler is moving up through the field - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

02:35 PM BST

Pin-high at 18 for Lowry

He has 155 yards with his approach, he slightly tugs it but it’s only 20 foot from the pin and he’ll have that to move back to seven-under.

02:34 PM BST

Lowry is well over the minor disaster at the 11th

Having nearly eagled the 16th he nearly drains a 57-footer at the 17th. He’s smiling, laughing and looks as though life is generally ‘good’, which, I assume, when you’re leading the Open, and have millions in the bank it is...

He stays at six-under.

02:31 PM BST

Some of the big-name tee times coming up

2.37pm: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

2.48pm: Ludvig Aberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

2.59pm: Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

3.10pm: Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

02:26 PM BST

Tiger’s tournament is over

The Big Beast has walked off the 18th with a par, but with a score of 14-over. If there’s any consolation (at it won’t be for him...) there are currently five golfers out there with worse scores.

Let’s hope we see him at another Open, next year’s is at Royal Portrush.

Playing partner Xander Schauffele walks off at one-under which is the same score as Patrick Cantlay, who carded a three-under 68.

Tiger has endured a tortuous two days at Troon - PA/Jane Barlow

02:22 PM BST

JT is having a bit of a ‘mare

He’s dropped back to level-par in his first four holes - he started the day at three-under - and he’s in the deep rough on the right of the fifth fairway, after what the Sky commentators are assuming was a (horrible world coming up...) SHANK...(we didn’t see the shot). But he hacks out of the rough and is still short of the green on the par-three. You suspect at least another dropped shot is coming the American’s way.

02:18 PM BST

Lowry back to six-under

He’s clawed back one of those dropped shots at the 11th with a birdie at 16. This par-five illustrates the virtues of finding fairways and greens in regulation. He’s on the green in two and two-putts from there for birdie. He is once again sole leader.

02:16 PM BST

Nervous flyers look away now...

If you’re like me and not too keen on air travel, especially take-off or landing the the sight of what Sky has just shown us will not be for you. As it to illustrate that the wind really is getting up we’ve just seen a smallish plane/private jet being buffeted by the wind as it landed at Prestwick airport, a mere drive and nine-iron away from the course.

02:06 PM BST

Englishmen with Birdies Alert!

First England with a Birdie: Justin Rose is now 22 holes without a bogey having birdied the third to move to three-under. Very impressive stuff from the former US Open champion.

Second Englishman with a Birdie: Dan Brown has bounced back from that bogey at nine to claim back the shot at 10. His approach from 148 yards left him with an 18-footer for birdie and he made no mistake with the flat-stick. So he’s now back to five-under and joint leader with Lowry once again.

02:00 PM BST

Ominous move from Scottie

The world No.1, having scrambled well to register eight pars in a row, has just birdied the 14th. His tee-shot at the par-three went just over the back of the green, leaving him 35-foot chip/putt for birdie. But the world No.1 drains the putt from downtown (as they say) and moves to two-under, just three back of the lead.

He’s definitely lurking with intent now.

01:57 PM BST

Scottie is finding a fair bit of rough

But he’s very adept at crawling out of it. As at the 12th, his tee shot is blocked right into the foliage. But also as with the 12th he manages to par the hole, this time his approach from the rough finding the green and a two-putt from there leaves him at one-under. I’ll say it once again, that is a good score to head into the weekend on.

World number one with a brilliant approach while out of position on the 13th.



Follow his progress live on R&A TV: https://t.co/2VcoN8yyof pic.twitter.com/MQ1iW35IGD — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2024

01:53 PM BST

No dancing for JT

The American was three-under starting his second round but back-to-back bogeys at the second and third means he’s back to one-under. Both were the result of not finding the green in regulation, his short game letting him down.

01:47 PM BST

Lowry sole leader once again

That’s because Dan Brown has bogeyed the ninth. His drive found the semi-rough, his approach ended to the left of the green and he was unable to get up and down from there. He drops back to four-under.

01:44 PM BST

More Tiger woe

From the yippy putt at 14 which resulted in a bogey, to a poor putt at 15 when he had a good birdie chance from nine-feet. He stays at 13-over.

01:41 PM BST

‘We’re S, H, O, P, P, I, N, G, we’re shopping (at Troon)’

Need a breather from watching golf? No problem, Royal Troon has you covered. Back in the day a dash to the bar to down a wee dram was the order of the day. But nowadays drinking isn’t as popular as it once was and with more children and teenagers present, a more inclusive activity is shopping. The main shop at the famous course is the size of a supermarket and like a supermarket has an efficient check-out system using signs in the style of the iconic yellow ‘Quiet’ signs held up by the course marshals, rather than the usual ‘Next Please’. One unique aspect compared to some other elite-sporting events is the UPS shipping counter. It has been kept busy with American and Asian customers. However, one Londoner quipped “if I keep walking around this course and drinking, I’ll have to ship myself home!” There is also a point to leave your purchases so one is not carrying around eight hats, three visors, two mugs, a teddy bear and tee markers (the contents of the bag belonging to the man who checked out next to me)!

01:34 PM BST

Solid from Scottie

I am banking on the world No.1 being that good, famous as a result, that referring to him by just his christian name is fine...(this is a golf blog, after all...).

Anyway, back to business, Scottie (Scheffler) has parred seven holes in a row, and, with conditions (namely the wind) to get worse, that is more than what he needs to do at the moment. He was in trouble at the 12th, finding the long rough just short of a gorse bush, but was able to get up and down from 69 yards to stay at one-under.

He is definitely lurking with intent with ‘moving day’ to come tomorrow.

01:29 PM BST

The 11th is proving to be as tough today as it was yesterday

Jodran Spieth is the latest victim of the Railway Hole. He, like Lowry moments earlier, doubles the infamous par four. That’s due to his drive going out of bounds over the train tacks (fortunately the 13.20 to Glasgow wasn’t affected). From there he did well to walk off with just a six.

Having been level at the turn he’s now three-over and looking over his shoulder at the cut line.

01:23 PM BST

Lowry pars the 12th

Important par that after the disaster at the 11th. He stays at five-under, joint leader with Dan (not the author) Brown.

01:21 PM BST

Oh dear...

Think I’ve written this next line way too much these past two days, but here goes...

‘More woe for Tiger’

The all-time great has dropped another shot. It’s come at the par-three 14th after his tee-shot went over the green. From there he chipped to within three-feet of the pin, but he missed the short, tiny putt and is now at 13-over.

He, understandably, doesn’t look happy.

Trying to be serious and sincere here (not a strong suit of mine) but it’s awful seeing the seminal sporting figure struggle like this. One can only imagine how it must be for him, having been the master of all he surveyed to now being happy with pars...it’s a sporting tragedy.

Tiger Woods will not be playing this weekend - Getty Images/Harry How

01:15 PM BST

Justin Thomas’s second round is under way

JT (as I’ll be referring to him as for the rest of the day) parred the first and is at three-under, two back from the leaders, Lowry and Brown (which sounds like a provincial accountancy firm...).

01:11 PM BST

Tiger...

We need to talk about the Big Beast. We haven’t seen much of his round this past hour (another sign of his diminished powers: there was a time when even if he blew his nose the TV directors would make sure we and the rest of the world saw it...) but he is currently 12-over (four-over for the round) on the 14th tee.

If he makes the cut (it’s projected at four-over right now) I’ll give you a million pounds...

More owe for Tiger who will miss another cut at Troon - Getty Images/Pedro Salado

01:05 PM BST

Lowry does indeed double bogey the 11th

The Railway Hole claims another victim (remember Rory doubled it yesterday...) and the likeable Irishman is back to five-under and now joint-leader with Dan Brown.

01:01 PM BST

Lowry’s minor disaster update #2

He’s now having to play his fourth from over the gorse bushes, blind to the green. He’s been able to drop on a spectator walkway to the lie is good.

After all that palaver (all 20 minutes of it...) he hits a decent enough approach. It’s just short of the green but not as good as his provisional, so he’s now starring a double bogey in the face.

Wonder if he said ‘thank you’ in the most sarcastic way possible to the spectator who found his ball?

12:53 PM BST

OK...Lowry’s minor disaster update #1

Apparently he declared that his fourth was a provisional so the fact that someone has been ‘helpful’ and found his second shot means that he might well have to play from there. Apparently, the person who found the ball is acting ‘sheepishly’...Lowry really didn’t want that ball to be found.

More updates on the peculiarities of golf (of which there are waaaaaaaay too many...) as they come my way...

12:47 PM BST

Minor disaster for Lowry

The leader’s drive at the tricky 11th (the Railway Hole) flirts (sort of) with the train tracks on the right, but ends in the right rough. His second, however, is horribly pulled to the other side of the fairway and deep, deep, deep into the gorse bush. No chance finding that (it’s sort of great to see the world’s best sometime look as hopeless was us happy hackers...). So he takes his fourth shot from the same spot and plays a brilliant approach to within 17 feet of the pin. He has a chance of a five but will definitely drop a shot.

There is, however, a debate going on as I type...I said ‘no chance finding that’...I was wrong, it appears someone did find it and now its a case of whether the fourth shot was a provisional shot or not. If he didn’t say it was a ‘provisional’ then he should be able to play the fourth...

Golf rules: more complex and intricate than nuclear physics...

12:47 PM BST

Minor disaster for Lowry

The leader’s drive at the tricky 11th (the Railway Hole) flirts (sort of) with the train tracks on the right, but ends in the right rough. His second, however, is horribly pulled to the other side of the fairway and deep, deep, deep into the gorse bush. No chance finding that (it’s sort of great to see the world’s best sometime look as hopeless was us happy hackers...). So he takes his fourth shot from the same spot and plays a brilliant approach to within 17 feet of the pin. He has a chance of a five but will definitely drop a shot.

There is, however, a debate going on as I type...I said ‘no chance finding that’...I was wrong, it appears someone did find it and now its a case of whether the fourth shot was a provisional shot or not. If he didn’t say it was a ‘provisional’ then he should be able to play the fourth...

Golf rules: more complex and intricate than nuclear physics...

12:37 PM BST

Spieth yells an obscenity on the 10th tee

That’s due to driving into the long stuff. It’s one of the lesser-offensive rude words you can utter (you will doubtless have heard a lot worse already today...) but as ever the Sky commentators have to apologise on his behalf. The American is level-par and in fairly good shape.

12:32 PM BST

Lowry misses a short putt

At the 10th...it was a tiddler, a knee-knocker, one of those you should drain but can, as was the case here, miss on the low side. It was similar to McIlroy’s missed putt on the 18th at Pinehurst, it was just under two feet was a great chance to move to eight-under. ‘What ifs’ are for losers (some people say...), however, and he stays at seven-under, two shots in the lead.

12:27 PM BST

Irons! Irons! Irons! (am not referring to golf clubs here...)

Big West Ham fan Billy Horschel has finished his second round and walks off the 18th green on two-under. That’s thanks to a fine three-under 68. He’s in the top-five (and current clubhouse leader) and that’s his best 36-hole performance at The Open. He’s found a bit of form this season and he’d be a popular winner if he were to kick on over the weekend - big ‘if’ though...

Billy Horschel had put himself into halfway contention at Troon - AP/Scott Heppell

12:20 PM BST

Dan Brown keeping his composure

Dan Brown maintaining his relaxed demeanour in this new environment. He just greeted some old mates from Bedale Golf Club who are following him with a warm: ‘how are you doing’ and a handshake. He’s off the lead now though after dropping a shot at the fourth following a visit to the hay.

12:18 PM BST

Windy, windy, windy

It’s forecast to blow a minor gale today - up to 28mph - and it looks as though the breeze is already getting up a bit. The late starters may well have the tougher conditions today. Not the news Rory McIlroy would have wanted...

12:16 PM BST

Thanks to Darragh Leen

He’s headed for the 19th hole already and you’re stuck with this happy hacker (Greg Wilcox) for the rest of the day...

Initial, not revelatory, impressions of the second round is that Lowry is looking good.

Meanwhile, as I typed that Dan Brown (no more torturous references to his namesake today, I promise...) has dropped back a shot with bogey at the fourth. His approach was pulled far into the left rough. He had to chip out sideways and ultimately did well to walk out with just the one dropped shot.

12:02 PM BST

Big par save for Daniel Brown

Overnight leader Dan Brown brings a big cheer at the third after rescuing his par from fairway bunker. He took his medicine from the sand and got up and down from beyond the burn after a tidy approach. So far so good in round two for the championship’s surprise package.

11:57 AM BST

Lowry birdies Postage Stamp to take the lead

The tee shot landed on a bank on the left side of the green and rolled to about 12 feet. Lowry rolls in the putt to take the solo lead once more. Daniel Brown just made a lengthy par putt to keep himself one behind the Irishman.

11:52 AM BST

A word on Burmester

Dean Burmester has had the definition of a solid round of golf today, sitting nicely at -2. A lengthy par save just now will do wonders for his confidence around this track too. The South African has six holes to play. One more birdie for the round should put him in good stead for the weekend.

11:44 AM BST

Jason Day to -1

A bogey free round for Jason Day thus far, including three birdies to move him into the red. Keep an eye on the Aussie.

11:40 AM BST

Scheffler finds his way out of trouble

His approach shot was weak, going left into a deep greenside bunker, but Scheffler hit a superlative shot from the trap to a foot for a tap in par.

11:39 AM BST

Back-to-back birdies for Schauffele

The US PGA Champion birdies 7 and 8 to move to within four shots of the lead. Some big names are starting to impose themselves on the field now, not least Mr Schauffele.

11:32 AM BST

Live from the Postage Stamp

After that unexpected birdie for Tiger on 6 I’ve skipped the 7th and headed for the mound next to the Postage Stamp. I’m positioned right above the Coffin bunker. A view to a kill.

11:28 AM BST

Scheffler on the hunt

Granted he has just made bogey but there’s a sense that world number 1 Scottie Scheffler is just getting started. It’s never a good sign for the leaders when he starts making putts. I liken his current state of play to a lion quietly stalking his prey. If he’s even within five or six of the lead going into the weekend you’d still have to have him as one of your favourites. It’s a fool’s errand to count him out.

Scottie Scheffler eyes a putt - Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

11:18 AM BST

Lowry revels in blustery Troon conditions

After the weather not being able to decide whether it rains or not between 9am and 10am – it has finally settled into a dry but overcast bluster… The flags close to the 1st tee and 18th green are blowing in different directions giving an indication of the crosswinds the back nine at Royal Troon is known for. If the rain does return it won’t matter to Shane Lowry who seems to revel in the conditions.

Lowry walks from the 4th green between crowds - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Fun fact that only serious golf aficionados or Irish people will know: Lowry won the Irish Open in 2009 in Beltray County Louth in conditions that made the weather in Ayrshire look tropical – the rain never ended on the Sunday he won a play-off. The following week, he turned professional. Irish accents are almost as common as Scottish around the tented village, with so many here not all following the County Offaly man.

11:13 AM BST

Lowry makes first bogey of the week

After just taking solo possession of the lead, Lowry has bogeyed the par 3 5th. His tee shot didn’t do him any favours, dropping short of the green. His chip landed about 12 or so feet from the hole but he failed to get up and down and falls back into a tie for the lead with Daniel Brown (who has just teed off).

11:11 AM BST

Koepka lips out for double bogey

The American is at the double and not in a good way. He lips out from 7 feet on the 6th, making double bogey and dropping him back to +1 for the competition.

11:07 AM BST

Talk about a game of two halves

What a strange day for Marcel Siem. After going -5 on the way out, he gave it all back on the way home. He must be sickened.

10:53 AM BST

Tap in birdie for Lowry at 4

With wedge in hand Lowry send the ball skyward, landing it 20 feet past the flag stick and back spinning the ball to a foot for a tap in birdie. Majestic stuff from the 2019 Open victor. That will make him the solo leader at -7.

10:50 AM BST

Squeaky clean

In the absence of giant windscreen wipers this is how the TV commentary position by the first green is kept playable in the rain.

Old school but effective.

A man cleans the windows of the TV commentary station

10:39 AM BST

Conners bogeys 14

I feel I may have jinxed the Canadian. After rolling in a beautiful birdie on 13 he has given it right back on the next. Disappointing.

10:37 AM BST

Lowry a fan favourite

Really big ovation for Shane Lowry on the first tee. It dwarfs that of playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick and even Tiger Woods in the previous group. He’s a popular guy.

10:37 AM BST

Corey Connors making moves

The Canadian has crept his way up the leaderboard and now finds himself in a tie for 4th at -2. With five holes to play can he make a further charge and position himself nicely for the weekend?

10:22 AM BST

Where is the Tiger following?

Walking with the Woods group. Must be one of the smallest press packs he’s ever had following him. Surprising as there is the possibility, however small, that this could be his last Open round. Feels unlikely now. But if he misses the cut/his body worsens in the next 12 months etc etc.

10:18 AM BST

Tiger stripes drive on 4

I believe they call it a frozen rope. Perfect drive. Time to take advantage with the second.

10:12 AM BST

Lowry in the lead

Lowry rolled in that birdie putt with confidence. A solid approach to the second green, if a little safe, for the Offaly man, about 25-30 feet for another gain. It’s a good putt but comes up just shy of the cup.

10:05 AM BST

Tiger and Xander drop shots

That was an eventual double bogey for Tiger on the last, with Schauffele lipping out and making bogey. At +10 now, Tiger’s chances of making the cut are rapidly slipping away.

10:03 AM BST

Darren Clare on fire

Darren Clarke has birdied three of the first 5 holes, what a start for the veteran. He has just sent one south on the 5th, receiving a congratulatory fist pump from his caddie afterwards.

10:00 AM BST

Birdie chance for Lowry

From a perfect lie in the second cut, Lowry puts it inside 10 feet and gives himself a brilliant chance for birdie to tie the lead.

09:55 AM BST

Trouble for Tiger

On 2, Tiger’s tries to flick the ball between two sand traps but thins it a little. It ends up on the other side of the green where he’ll now have to chip in to save par.

09:52 AM BST

Lowry lucky with opening tee shot

The Irishman’s drive off the first narrowly escapes the rough on the right hand side of the 365-yard par-4 1st hole.

09:47 AM BST

Bogey-Birdie start for Koepka

He’s snatched that shot right back from Troon’s grasp with an easy 3 on the par-4 2nd. Further back, Tiger finds the long stuff on the left from his tee shot.

09:41 AM BST

Pars all around on 1st

Cantlay’s lag put from off the green is pretty much perfect bar the fact it doesn’t go in the hole. Tap in par for him. Very close but not the full cigar for Tiger and Schauffele also. Brooks sticks it to a few feet on two. He’ll surely cancel out that bogey on 1 with a birdie here.

09:33 AM BST

Bogey for Brooks

Up ahead on the green Koepka has a lengthy putt for a par which comes up short, dropping him out of the red. Back on the fairway Cantlay’s approach finds the front of the green but rolls off, Schauffele hits it to the heart and Tiger goes just over the back.

09:29 AM BST

Tiger finds the short stuff

And the 15 time major champion is off to the races with a perfect tee shot. He splits the fairway, just like his playing partners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

09:24 AM BST

Siem train comes to a halt

Bogey on 11 for Marcel Siem has slowed his progress in what was an electric start to the day. He’s in the middle of the track on 12 and drops it 15 feet before the hole. He’ll have a chance to get that shot back.

09:20 AM BST

Three major champs tee it up on 1st

Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka all have lift off and all find the first cut. Koepka is in the best position to challenge at the moment at -1, five off of leader Daniel Brown.

09:15 AM BST

Tiger on the greens

If Tiger is to make the weekend he’ll have to start holing some putts. Luckily, he’s out on the green working on the flat stick before his 9.25am tee time.

09:02 AM BST

Selected Friday tee times

9.14 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

9.25 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

9.36 a.m. — Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim

9.47 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

9.58 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

12.42 p.m. — Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs (a)

12.53 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate

2.37 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

2.48 p.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

2.59 p.m. — Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

3.10 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

08:55 AM BST

Phil and DJ up and running

Clarke’s closest challengers in that maiden major victory in 2011, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, have teed off behind him. Mickelson’s approach makes it to the dance floor, as does Johnson’s, though both will be lengthy putts for bird.

08:54 AM BST

Darren Clarke birdies the 1st

Wearing a bright pink quarter-zip with white pants, 2011 Champion Golfer of the year Darren Clarke rolls it in on the 1st, the ball falling in the left edge for the ideal start to his round.

08:49 AM BST

Jason Day off to a flyer

The Australian is still hunting for his second major, 9 years on from the 1st. He actually finished in a tie for 2nd at Royal Liverpool last year even though it was six shots off the eventual winner Brian Harman. He rammed one in from 30 feet on 2 and has just trickled in another on 3 to move to even par. Aussie on the move!

Jason Day putts on the first green during day two - Ross Kinaird/Getty Images

08:44 AM BST

Siem bogeys 9th

Well it was a hell of a run but Marcel Siem has finally dropped a shot on the 9th. His par putt running past the hole on the left hand side. An impressive round so far, nonetheless.

08:42 AM BST

Stenson birdies the 4th

The Swede rolls one in from 10 feet or so. It’s 8 years since his victory here at Royal Troon, where he battled it out with Phil Mickelson in one of the most exhilarating final rounds in golfing history. It’s not going so smoothly for Stenson this year though, he’s currently on +5, needing a huge round to put himself back in contention.

08:36 AM BST

Weather update

Winds today are blowing at around 15-20mph with gusts of up to 25mph. There’s currently a 25% chance of rain with temperatures at 21 degrees celsius.

08:32 AM BST

Friday pin positions

Friday hole locations for The 152nd Open. pic.twitter.com/VqsQHz6B7P — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2024

08:28 AM BST

What a start for Marcel Siem

After birdying holes 1, 3, 4 and 6, Marcel Siem has just dropped another at the Postage Stamp to move to -3 and into a share of third place alongside Justin Thomas. Siem’s confidence will be up too after his victory at the Italian open a few weeks ago, where he beat Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin in a play-off.

08:23 AM BST

Morning recap: What you might have missed

The early morning starters included Marcel Siem who birdied four of his first six holes to move to -2, and into a share of 4th place. Canadian Corey Connors birdied the first to put himself in the red but has since bogeyed the third to move back to even. He birdied the first, and is off to a perfect start. Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel and Ryan Fox are all under par too in the early stages of their second round.

Marcel Siem crouches down to study his putt - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ernie Els, Open champion of 2002 and 2012, has withdrawn from contention through a back injury. The easy swinging South African was supposed to play in a group with the aforementioned Woodland and South African Altin van der Merwe, which will now be a two-ball.

The conditions are certainly a little easier than yesterday morning. Its brighter and calmer at least, with higher temperatures aswell.

08:09 AM BST

Welcome to Round 2 of the 152nd Open Championship

Good morning all and welcome to the Telegraph live blog for Round 2 of the 152nd Open Championship from Royal Troon. Round 1 gave us everything we could have hoped for from a spectators perspective. From fairway hole outs and lengthy eagle to first hole out of bounds and double and triple bogeys. Daniel Brown was the surprise leader by day’s end. The Briton shot an impressive 65 to reach the summit at -6. 2019 Champion Golfer of The Year Shane Lowry is close behind, after bogeying the last to shoot 66. Justin Thomas had an up and down day, at one point carding a double bogey, but eventually shooting 68, keeping him in third place and in good shape going into his second round.

The 18th green at Royal Troon with the grand stand in the background - Stuart Kerr/Getty Images

In true Open fashion, conditions yesterday were unpredictable with most of the scoring done on the back nine even though most predicted the high scoring to be done on the front nine prior to the opening round. Some big names flattered to deceive too, Rory McIlroy, the big hope after his US Open meltdown in June, shot a paltry 78, all but putting him out of contention. Former champions Tiger Woods and Cameron Smith both failed to get to grips with the course; Woods shooting 79 and Smith carding a disappointing 80. Is there a way back for US Open victor Bryson DeChambeau? The big hitter was +5 thorugh his opening 6 holes at one point but managed to steady the ship and go even par for his last 12 holes. Will it be enough to keep him in the field for the weekend though? That will depend on how he performs on day 2 of course.