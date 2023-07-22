The Open Championship 2023: how to watch today TV in the UK

Tommy Fleetwood carded a level-par 71 to remain five under

The best male golfers in the world have gathered for the final major of the year at the 151st Open Championship.

At the halfway stage it is Brian Harman who is setting the pace, five shots clear of England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Southport player, who held a share of the overnight lead, carded a level-par 71, on the first anniversary of his mother’s death. Read more about Fleetwood’s tribute to his mother further down.

Nine years after lifting the Claret Jug at Hoylake, Rory McIlroy heads into the weekend nine behind Harman after a closing birdie saw him add a second round of 70 to his opening 71.

The halfway cut fell at three over par and world number one Scottie Scheffler made it with nothing to spare thanks to a fortunate bounce from the edge of a greenside bunker on the 18th setting up a tap-in birdie.

Defending champion Cameron Smith also needed to birdie the last to survive, but went one better with a spectacular approach from 232 yards which finished 16 inches from the hole for an eagle.

Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson were among the big names to make an early exit.

When is it?

The Open began on Thursday July 20 with the final round on Sunday July 23.

Where is it?

Royal Liverpool Golf Club, also referred to as Hoylake. The Merseyside links has hosted five Opens in the post-war era with Fred Daly, Peter Thompson and Roberto De Vicenzo winning in 1947, 1956 and 1967 respectively.

There was then a 39-year wait for the Open to return to Hoylake, with Tiger Woods plotting his way around a parched layout in 2006 with a masterful display of strategy and ball-striking.

In softer conditions eight years later, McIlroy secured his first and only Open, course form that bodes well as he attempts to end his major drought.

Course architect Martin Ebert has overseen some changes to the course, including a new par-three 17th and a new 18th tee that extends the closing hole to 607 yards.

Rory McIlroy won the last Open staged at Hoylake - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Live coverage

Sky Sports have exclusive live coverage for viewers in the UK, with all of the action available from dawn until dusk.

Highlights

The BBC will provide nightly highlights after each round on BBC Two. Highlights from the first and second round will be shown at 8pm, hosted by Eilidh Barbour.

How to watch The Open Champion in the US

For viewers in the United States, a combination of NBC’s streaming service Peacock and the Golf Channel will provide coverage over the first two days with NBC taking over on Saturday and Sunday.

What time will it start?

Play in the third round gets under way at 8.55am, with the final pairing of Harman and Fleetwood going out at 3.30 in the afternoon.

Here are the all the tee times for Saturday.

8:55: Rickie Fowler, Robert Macintyre

9:05: Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott

9:15: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka

9:25: Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

9:35: Christo Lamprecht, Andrew Putnam

9:45: Ryan Fox, Victor Perez

10:00: David Lingmerth, Richie Ramsay

10:10: Sami Valimaki, Danny Willett

10:20: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

10:30: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith

10:40: Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston

10:50: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

11:00: Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

11:15: Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Robinson-Thompson

11:25: Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm

11:35: Corey Conners, Zach Johnson

11:45: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

11:55: Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

12:05: Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

12:15: Joost Luiten, Jordan L. Smith

12:30: Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters

12:40: Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

12:50: Abraham Ancer, Thomas Detry

13.00: Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

13:10: Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

13:20: Alexander Bjork, Tom Kim

13:30: Richard Bland, Laurie Canter

13:45: Nicolai Hojgaard, Antoine Rozner

13:55: Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

14:05: Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

14:15: Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart

14:25: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

14:35: Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

14:45: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young

15:00: Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

15:10: Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

15:20: Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

15:30: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

Story continues

Fleetwood hails late mother’s influence

Friday’s round came on the first anniversary of Tommy Fleetwood’s mother’s death, and the world number 21 spoke afterwards about the influence she had on his golf game as a youngster.

Fleetwood said: “She took me everywhere. She was always the driver and she would always take me to the range, or the golf, or wherever I wanted to go.

“She was always a very supporting influence. She was a very tough woman, which was great. She was always such a supporter.

“She actually never said no to taking me anywhere, which looking back at it, is always what you would want.

“Your parents play such a huge role in the rest of your life. She never stopped me from playing or practising.”

Of his round, he added: “Overall level par wasn’t really a bad round. It feels good.

“At the end of the day, if somebody had said you’re going out in the last group on Saturday, I don’t care what the situation was or what anybody had shot, I’d have probably taken it.

“That’s the way I look at it, and I just look forward to playing over the weekend.”

Having a flutter at Royal Liverpool? First take a look at these Open Championship betting offers and free bets