The Open Championship 2023: Tee times for third round

Northern Ireland&#39;s Rory McIlroy played out of a bunker on the 15th hole on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England
Rory McIlroy gets his third round under way at 2.25 in the afternoon playing alongside Max Homa - AP Photo/Peter Morrison

Brian Harman drained a 15-foot eagle putt at the last hole to close out a brilliant bogey-free 65, catapulting him into a five-shot lead at the end of the second round of the 151st Open Championship on Friday.

The American started the day one off the pace at four-under, but ended it walking into to the clubhouse on 10-under at Royal Liverpool, a tricky course which barely challenged Harman’s penchant for fairway-finding and clutch putting.

The lefty zipped past one of the first-round co-leaders, Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who carded an even-par 71 to sit in second place at five-under.

That pair will go out last on Saturday at 3.30pm here are the rest of the day’s tee times.

Third round: Saturday, July 22

8:55: Rickie Fowler, Robert Macintyre
9:05: Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott
9:15: Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka
9:25: Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings
9:35: Christo Lamprecht, Andrew Putnam
9:45: Ryan Fox, Victor Perez
10:00: David Lingmerth, Richie Ramsay
10:10: Sami Valimaki, Danny Willett
10:20: Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
10:30: Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith
10:40: Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston
10:50: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed
11:00: Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long
11:15: Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Robinson-Thompson
11:25: Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm
11:35: Corey Conners, Zach Johnson
11:45: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland
11:55: Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd
12:05: Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick
12:15: Joost Luiten, Jordan L. Smith
12:30: Adrian Meronk, Thomas Pieters
12:40: Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson
12:50: Abraham Ancer, Thomas Detry
13.00: Alex Noren, Marcel Siem
13:10: Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama
13:20: Alexander Bjork, Tom Kim
13:30: Richard Bland, Laurie Canter
13:45: Nicolai Hojgaard, Antoine Rozner
13:55: Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson
14:05: Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan
14:15: Guido Migliozzi, Michael Stewart
14:25: Max Homa, Rory McIlroy
14:35: Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate
14:45: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
15:00: Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui
15:10: Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma
15:20: Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka
15:30: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman

