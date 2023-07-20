The Open Championship 2023: how to watch today TV in the UK

Rory McIlroy is heading into the Open in superb form, having produced a stunning finish to claim the Scottish Open - Getty Images/Octavio Passos

The best male golfers in the world have gathered for the final major of the year at the 151st Open Championship later this month.

Tommy Fleetwood is the early pace-setter after carding a five-under par round of 66 to share the lead with South African amateur Christo Lamprecht.

There were mixed fortunes for some of the big names in the field in round one, with Jon Rahm (The Masters) shooting an errant round of 74 to sit eight shots off the pace at Hoylake. The US PGA Champion Brooks Koepka ended his day at one under, while there was more fortune for US Open winner Wyndham Clark, one of several to take advantage of the early conditions as he ended the day on three-under.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy endured a frustrating afternoon but battled well to save par on the last to leave himself five shots off the lead at level par.

It was also a tough first round for brother Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick, who ended the day at one-over and three-over respectively.

When is it?

The Open begins on Thursday July 20 with the final round on Sunday July 23.

Where is it?

Royal Liverpool Golf Club, also referred to as Hoylake. The Merseyside links has hosted five Opens in the post-war era with Fred Daly, Peter Thompson and Roberto De Vicenzo winning in 1947, 1956 and 1967 respectively.

There was then a 39-year wait for the Open to return to Hoylake, with Tiger Woods plotting his way around a parched layout in 2006 with a masterful display of strategy and ball-striking.

In softer conditions eight years later, McIlroy secured his first and only Open, course form that bodes well as he attempts to end his major drought.

Course architect Martin Ebert has overseen some changes to the course, including a new par-three 17th and a new 18th tee that extends the closing hole to 607 yards.

Rory McIlroy won the last Open staged at Hoylake - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

What TV channel is it on in the UK?

Live coverage

Sky Sports have exclusive live coverage for viewers in the UK, with all of the action available from dawn until dusk.

Highlights

The BBC will provide nightly highlights after each round on BBC Two. Highlights from the first and second round will be shown at 8pm, hosted by Eilidh Barbour.

How to watch The Open Champion in the US

For viewers in the United States, a combination of NBC’s streaming service Peacock and the Golf Channel will provide coverage over the first two days with NBC taking over on Saturday and Sunday.

What time will it start?

We will not know the tee times until the Tuesday of tournament week.

The Open and the Masters are the two majors with a one-tee start, meaning the whole field starts from the first tee. However, the Open field is much larger and so tee times are spread from as early as 6.30am to as late as 4.15pm. That means the first tee times will be around 1.30am Eastern Time in the United States.

Those out early on Thursday will be out later on Friday. That can leave a player’s chances at the mercy of the capricious seaside weather and mean the luck of the draw plays a part, but that is part of the tournament’s charm.

Tee times at the weekend will depend on the leaderboard with the leaders going out last. There will be a halfway cut with the top 70 and ties making it through to the weekend.

Matt Fitzpatrick wins bragging rights on historic day of sibling rivalry

By Jim White at Hoylake

After Matt Fitzpatrick, the 2022 US Open champion, had completed his first round at the Open, he was asked if he was now going to go and follow his younger brother Alex as he undertook his debut outing in a major championship. After all, the Sheffield pair are the first English siblings to play in the same Open in 50 years. This was surely an achievement worth marking.

“No I won’t,” Matt said, looking at his inquisitor as if they might be slightly unhinged. “I’ll let him do his thing. I’d only make it worse.”

There was, though, one piece of advice he did offer his brother on how to deal with the first day of his first Open: don’t speak to the press after you have finished. There is enough to deal with without somebody’s mobile phone being shoved under your nose, he reckoned. Not that there were many seeking a comment from the younger Fitzpatrick. In truth, while neither had a disaster - Matt finished on one over, Alex on three over - the brothers’ efforts will not feature high in the headlines of this first day.

Russ and Susan Fitzpatrick, the brothers’ parents, decided they would follow Alex.

“The crowds with Matt, Jordan and Jason were just too big to get any decent viewing,” Russ explained.

He was right: the numbers following Alex were substantially lower. That said, his group may have lacked the celebrity of his brother’s, but the vagaries of the draw threw up an intriguing mix: as well as Matthew Southgate, he was with the 24 year old Ramus Hojgaard, one of the pair of Danish twins who qualified for the Open. Brothers in arms indeed.

Matt was drawn to play with Jordan Spieth, the 2017 champion, and Jason Day who won the USPGA in 2015. But none of the distinguished threesome of major winners lit fireworks as they progressed, all of them finding the gorse or hooking drives into the crowd, all of them delivering at least one double bogey. The older Fitzpatrick got off to the worst start possible, hitting a television tower from the first tee. His body language at such an early setback was soon in reverse: his shoulders sagged and he slapped his thigh in frustration. And things hardly got better. At the 18th, his tee shot hit a fence and bounced high into the crowd, a piece of ill fortune that had him muttering and cursing as he was obliged to clamber over obstacles to retrieve his ball.

“It was a bit of a ‘meh’ round really,” he suggested afterwards. “I just never got anything going, didn’t hit it close enough, didn’t drive it well.”

Not that he was lacking in support. Despite being over par from the off, as he progressed round the course, the crowd was entirely, noisily, on his side. Cries of “Yorkshire” were frequent, as were the more Merseyside inflected shouts of “go ‘ed Matt, lad”. In fact the numbers following the three former champions as they made their way across the dunes were so substantial,

Alex got off to a better start than his brother, making it to the green of the first hole without diversion.

The biggest difference between the Fitzpatricks, and perhaps the biggest mark of the gulf in their experience, was how they fared at the 17th. On first sight of it earlier in the week, Matt’s caddy Billy Foster had described the hole as “a championship killer.” And clearly the possibility of witnessing potential disaster appealed to the crowds. Long queues had formed all day to gain entrance to the grandstand at a hole whose notoriety will only accelerate as the week goes on. Despite his caddy’s nerves, Matt played it to perfection, landing his tee shot in the middle of the green, before putting out one of only three birdies in his entire round.

“It’s a tough hole,” he said. “It’s going to sting.”And sting it did for Alex, who was in all sorts of trouble there to rack up a hapless six.

“We enjoyed it overall, but it was a real shame about 17,” said Russ. “But we’re really proud of the way he bounced back with a birdie on 18.”

It was a finish that meant for both the Fitzpatricks, hope remains. The pair doubtless regrouped in the house they are sharing with their parents close to the course. And having played it once, for both things might well improve on their next round. You never know, Alex might even speak to the press after he has completed his Friday turn.

