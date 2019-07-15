Open Championship 2019: Tee times at Royal Portrush

The Open Championship tees off Thursday at Royal Portrush. (Reuters)

Set your alarms and put on the coffee, it’s Open Championship week. Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland gets the honor of hosting the 148th Open — some of us Americans call it the British Open — and it’ll be, as always, a week of spectacular views, hellish weather and early mornings. The final major of 2019 begins Thursday morning — late Wednesday night, if you’re on the West Coast — starting with the 1:35 a.m. Eastern tee shot of Portrush’s own Darren Clarke.

Here’s the breakdown of notable tee times for Thursday and Friday; for the full list of 156 groupings — or “games” as they’ll call them this week—tap here. All times Eastern.

2:52 a.m./ 7:53 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry, Branden Grace

3:14 a.m./ 8:15 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Sergio Garcia, CT Pan

4:14 a.m./ 9:15 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Xander Schauffele, Graeme McDowell

4:58 a.m./ 9:59 a.m: Francesco Molinari, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

5:09 a.m./ 10:10 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Gary Woodland, Paul Casey

5:20 a.m./ 10:21 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama

7:53 a.m./ 2:52 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:04 a.m./ 3:03 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Shubhankar Sharma

8:26 a.m./ 3:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Marc Leishman, Danny Willett

9:48 a.m./ 4:47 a.m.: Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:59 a.m./ 4:58 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

10:10 a.m./ 5:09 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Matt Wallace, Patrick Reed

10:21 a.m./ 5:20 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

Weather’s always a consideration at the Open, and the conditions that the first groups play under may not resemble anything close to the second half of each day. It’s a near certainty that one half will get the better draw … but as to which half that is, we’ll have to wait and see.

The Open will be broadcast on NBC and its associated channels, as well as The Open app, starting Thursday morning.

