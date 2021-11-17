Open carry laws put South Carolina residents in harm’s way, Columbia Mayor Benjamin says

In May, the South Carolina General Assembly passed HB 3094, a bill allowing people to openly carry handguns in public.

They did so despite vehement opposition from medical professionals, business and faith leaders, law enforcement, and the vast majority of South Carolinians.

They have made us less safe, made it harder for our businesses to thrive, and threatened our reputation as a tourist- and family-friendly state.

Our state is already in the midst of a crisis, with gun violence killing an average of 908 South Carolinians every year.

Though tragic, these numbers are unsurprising given that South Carolina has some of the country’s weakest gun laws — made only worse by the newly enacted open carry law.

Despite the passage of this dangerous law, local leaders, myself included, have fought to keep our constituents safe by prohibiting open carry at permitted events – rallies, parades and festivals.

There’s no good reason why anyone should be openly carrying firearms in public spaces – even the NRA once called the practice “downright weird.”

So on Sept. 7, the Columbia City Council unanimously passed a resolution to keep openly carried firearms out of permitted events.

City leaders in Charleston and Greenville have done the same. We encourage our fellow mayors to follow suit, because the last place where people should have to worry about openly carried firearms is at these family-friendly events.

Research shows that open carry puts us in harm’s way.

The people of South Carolina know that this law is senseless, and they have been vocal about their opposition to it.

A 2018 poll conducted by SurveyUSA found that 90 percent of South Carolina voters — including 90% of Republicans, 92% of Democrats, 89% of gun-owning households, and 90% of households with permit holders — support prohibiting people from openly carrying loaded handguns in public places.

South Carolina is known to be business- and family-friendly, and safety is absolutely essential to our local economies.

Story continues

Open carry laws enable armed intimidation and create an environment where dangerous situations can easily erupt, making our state less welcoming to workers and visitors alike.

That’s why dozens of South Carolina business and restaurant owners wrote a letter to the State Legislature pushing back against this law.

In addition to business leaders, South Carolina law enforcement has also vehemently opposed open carry, warning that this legislation makes their jobs more difficult and more dangerous.

When faced with complex, split-second decisions, open carry makes it difficult to recognize good actors from bad, making it more challenging for officers to prevent gun violence and creating the potential for devastating, irreversible consequences that could further erode trust within our communities during an already turbulent time.

Faith leaders across the state have likewise articulated that open carry jeopardizes the welfare of their congregations. People of faith have long stood at the forefront of gun safety advocacy efforts, and leaders warn that open carry laws could increase the violence that is already shattering lives, families, and communities in our state.

In passing this bill into law, state leadership has chosen to work against the interests of the people they are sworn to serve.

From storefronts to restaurants, to police departments and houses of worship, South Carolinians have been adamant about their opposition to open carry.

We all have a right to be safe in our communities, and it is the government’s job to protect that right.

That’s why our City Council prohibited open carry at permitted events in Columbia.

I urge my fellow local leaders to enact similar measures in their cities in order to keep our people safe.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is a member of Mayors Against Illegal Guns.