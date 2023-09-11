These open California state jobs pay $10,000 to $32,000 a month. Here’s who is hiring

The state of California is hiring in the departments of transportation, justice, correctional health care services and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the state’s highest paid positions available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of Sept. 11:

Chief psychiatrist | Permanent full-time

Location: Kings County

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $26,176 to $32,444 per month

The chief psychiatrist oversees physician services for inmates at Avenal State Prison in Kings County. The application closes on Oct. 2.

Similar positions are open in Madera and Kern counties.

Supervising mineral resources engineer | Permanent full-time

Location: Los Angeles County

Department: State Lands Commission

Salary: $15,354 to $17,434 per month





The supervising mineral resources engineer is in charge of a group of engineers who work on “sovereign and school lands” projects.

The application closes on Sept. 29.





Pharmacist | Permanent full-time

Location: Riverside County

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $13,848 to $14,979 per month





The pharmacist supervises staff who prepare and dispense medications at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe.

The application closes on Sept. 21.

Assistant secretary | Non-tenure full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department : Corrections and Rehabilitation

Salary: $12,770 to $14,228 per month





The assistant secretary oversees communications of media, stakeholders and department employees.

The application closes on Sept. 25

Senior transportation engineer | Permanent full-time





Location: San Luis Obispo County

Department : Transportation

Salary: $10,886 to $13,625 per month

The senior transportation engineer works on difficult projects, with the help of a large staff.

The application closes on Oct. 9.

Special agent in charge | Permanent full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department : Justice

Salary: $11,599 to $14,468 per month





The special agent in charge oversees work related to the State of California Attorney General’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse in Northern California.

The application closes on Sept. 22

