These open California state jobs pay $10,000 to $32,000 a month. Here’s who is hiring
The state of California is hiring in the departments of transportation, justice, correctional health care services and more.
State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.
Sift through some of the state’s highest paid positions available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of Sept. 11:
Chief psychiatrist | Permanent full-time
Location: Kings County
Department: California Correctional Health Care Services
Salary: $26,176 to $32,444 per month
The chief psychiatrist oversees physician services for inmates at Avenal State Prison in Kings County. The application closes on Oct. 2.
Similar positions are open in Madera and Kern counties.
Supervising mineral resources engineer | Permanent full-time
Location: Los Angeles County
Department: State Lands Commission
Salary: $15,354 to $17,434 per month
The supervising mineral resources engineer is in charge of a group of engineers who work on “sovereign and school lands” projects.
The application closes on Sept. 29.
Pharmacist | Permanent full-time
Location: Riverside County
Department: California Correctional Health Care Services
Salary: $13,848 to $14,979 per month
The pharmacist supervises staff who prepare and dispense medications at Ironwood State Prison in Blythe.
The application closes on Sept. 21.
Assistant secretary | Non-tenure full-time
Location: Sacramento County
Department: Corrections and Rehabilitation
Salary: $12,770 to $14,228 per month
The assistant secretary oversees communications of media, stakeholders and department employees.
The application closes on Sept. 25
Senior transportation engineer | Permanent full-time
Location: San Luis Obispo County
Department: Transportation
Salary: $10,886 to $13,625 per month
The senior transportation engineer works on difficult projects, with the help of a large staff.
The application closes on Oct. 9.
Special agent in charge | Permanent full-time
Location: Sacramento County
Department: Justice
Salary: $11,599 to $14,468 per month
The special agent in charge oversees work related to the State of California Attorney General’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse in Northern California.
The application closes on Sept. 22
