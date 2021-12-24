Open banking: perfecting payments for business transactions

Zimpler offers a B2B payment solution, enabling instant pay-ins and instant pay-outs. The brand opens the door for innovation for internal processes and improves the cash flow for the selling company while providing the buying company with better purchase experience

The last two years have forced innovation into new areas of everyday life, as an increase in digitization has dominated the pandemic. Businesses and how they operate are no exception to this. Catering to the growing need for digitalization in quick and easy payments, fintech company Zimpler has developed an all-new B2B payment product to bring open banking and instant payments to businesses as well as consumers.

Johan Friis, Head of New Solutions and co-founder at Zimpler, comments on the potential impact of B2B transactions on businesses today: “We saw a big gap in the market, a huge demand for this kind of service. We cannot talk about open banking and the speed and innovation it provides and still spends so much time manually handling stuff like invoices. With B2B payments, we combine limitless invoices and transaction processing with the ease of use of a card. All you need is the login details to your company bank account.”

The need for innovation in business transactions fueled the development of Zimpler´s B2B payment solution. The development of this new service was done in close collaboration with Briqpay. Björn Widerström, Chief Commercial Officer at Briqpay, explains: “Briqpay provides any payment method in a seamless checkout experience. We see an interest from our customers in the digital instant bank transfer space, where Zimpler became the natural choice for us. Briqpay and Zimpler share the vision of helping companies grow their digital sales with simple payments.”

B2B payments simplify the tedious procedures of traditional methods, replacing invoices, credit cards, and checks with instant transactions. The payments are connected directly to the company bank account. The seller can initiate real-time purchases anytime, from anywhere. And the buyers receive their orders instantly, without having to think about it.

Johan Friis elaborates: “As Zimpler now enters this space, by offering a B2B payment solution, enabling instant pay-ins and instant pay-outs, it opens the door for innovation for internal processes. It will improve the cash flow for the selling company while providing the buying company with a much better purchase experience.”

Zimpler is a fast-growing fintech company with a solid and innovative team working toward their shared vision of a world with more accessible payment methods. The idea of B2B payments has undoubtedly been a positive change for the payment complications that companies face each day. The execution and implementation rate of the company’s initiative has also reached commendable heights, with an international presence in countries like Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Finland.

Website: https://www.zimpler.com/

