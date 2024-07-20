The Open 2024 tee times: Schedule for round three including Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler

Shane Lowry recovered from a double bogey on the 11th to set a daunting target on day two of the 152nd Open (PA Wire)

Shane Lowry took an overnight lead into Saturday’s third round of The Open at Royal Troon as he chased the Claret Jug for the second time in his career.

Lowry added a second round of 69 to his opening 66 for a halfway total of seven under par and two-shot lead over English duo Justin Rose and Dan Brown, who both came through 36-hole final qualifiers earlier this month.

Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm were all in the chasing pack. But Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau were among a number of big names to miss the cut in brutally difficult conditions on the Scottish coast at Royal Troon.

Here are the tee times for round three of The Open:

0855 Darren Fichardt (Rsa), Tommy Morrison (USA) (a)

0905 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Max Homa (USA)

0915 Shubhankar Sharma (Ind), Sungjae Im (Kor)

0925 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Luis Masaveu (Esp) (a)

0935 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Darren Clarke (Nir)

0945 Rickie Fowler (USA), Jorge Campillo (Esp)

0955 Harris English (USA), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1005 Aaron Rai (Eng), Matt Wallace (Eng)

1020 Adam Scott (Aus), Daniel Hillier (Nzl)

1030 Younghan Song (Kor), Andy Ogletree (USA)

1040 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jap)

1050 Davis Thompson (USA), Phil Mickelson (USA)

1100 Alex Cejka (Ger), Jacob Skov Olesen (Den) (a)

1110 Ewen Ferguson (Sco), John Catlin (USA)

1120 Sean Crocker (USA), Brian Harman (USA)

1130 Chris Kirk (USA), Austin Eckroat (USA)

1145 Matteo Manassero (Ita), Justin Thomas (USA)

1155 Calum Scott (Sco) (a), Joe Dean (Eng)

1205 Cameron Young (USA), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

1215 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Brendon Todd (USA)

1225 Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Ryan Fox (Nzl)

1235 Richard Mansell (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

1245 Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1255 Tom McKibbin (Nir), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1310 Jordan Spieth (USA), Sam Burns (USA)

1320 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Eric Cole (USA)

1330 Adrian Meronk (Pol), MK Kim (Kor)

1340 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Russell Henley (USA)

1350 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Alex Noren (Swe)

1400 Jeung-Hun Wang (Kor), Tom Hoge (USA)

1410 Sepp Straka (Aut), Gary Woodland (USA)

1420 Marcel Siem (Ger), Jon Rahm (Esp)

1435 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Collin Morikawa (USA)

1445 Brooks Koepka (USA), Dustin Johnson (USA)

1455 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1505 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Xander Schauffele (USA)

1515 Jason Day (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)

1525 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

1535 Billy Horschel (USA), Justin Rose (Eng)

1545 Daniel Brown (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)