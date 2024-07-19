The Open 2024 LIVE: Golf leaderboard and scores from round two as Shane Lowry and Tiger Woods out on course

The final major of the year has begun with the running of the 152nd Open Championship and English major debutant Daniel Brown was the shock overnight leader after round one, with Shane Lowry just one back in pursuit of a second Open title.

Brown was one of the last players to finish late on Thursday evening, adding a birdie on the 18th to cap a magnificent round of 65 and pip Lowry in the clubhouse.

American Justin Thomas set the early benchmark with a three-under par round of 68 battling wet and windy conditions on the Scottish coast. But Rory McIlroy had a nightmare day shooting 78, seven over par, and will need a miracle round this afternoon to make it into the weekend. Tiger Woods cut a frustrated figure, too, as he laboured to an eight-over-par 79.

Leaderboard: -6 Lowry, Brown

-3 Thomas

-2 Hughes, Dean, Noren, N Hojgaard, Rose, Henley

English qualifier Daniel Brown a shock overnight leader on -6, one shot clear of 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy (+7) and Tiger Woods (+8) suffer nightmare start to Open Championship

10:36 , Chris Wilson

Lowry comes close with the birdie attempt but he has to settle for par on the third. He remains tied for the lead on -6 with Daniel Brown, who tees off at 11:03.

Patrick Cantlay birdies the fourth and he’s back on level par.

Scheffler makes the green with his second shot on the third, but it’ll be hard to birdie from deep in the green.

Koepka skims the hole with his birdie attempt and will have to settle for par, while Schauffele also has to settle for par on the fifth,

10:28 , Chris Wilson

Scheffler’s second shot splits the pin and the greenside bunker, and the world number one is looking good here, but he misses the birdie shot and stays on -1.

Koepka chips onto the green on the fourth, but he won’t get up and down here.

Lowry makes the green in regulation on the third, and it’s landed kindly within birdie distance.

Matt Fitzpatrick misses the birdie shot on the third which would’ve taken him to -2.

10:17 , Chris Wilson

Spieth narrowly avoids moving into the red but he does make par on his first hole of the day.

Cam Young does manage to birdie that same hole, and he moves up to +1.

Scottie Scheffler narrowly avoids the fairway bunker with his tee shot on the second, while Xander Schauffele finds the rough with his tee shot on the par-five fourth.

Tiger Woods, who’s fallen to +10 now, drives well with his tee shot on the fourth.

10:14 , Luke Baker

Tyrrell Hatton hit out at Royal Troon after a difficult first round at The Open, suggesting that the Ayrshire links course has been made overly long and is no longer enjoyable to play.

The Englishman shot an opening round 73 to sit eight shots back at two-over-par, recording 16 pars and a pair of bogeys on Thursday.

The combustable 32-year-old is seldom afraid to speak his mind on courses, previously saying that Augusta doesn’t “suit my eye” ahead of The Masters.

Hatton believes that Troon, which has been lengthened by almost 200 yards since it last hosted The Open in 2016, has been overly extended, reflecting a trend of making courses longer to combat the bigger hitting golfers of today.

“There’s a few holes that are just obviously playing really long,” Hatton said after the opening round at the Ayrshire links. “Unfortunately, that’s where it’s going at the moment, where they just seem to try to make it longer to make it harder, which I think doesn’t make it the most enjoyable test.”

10:02 , Luke Baker

That’s a bit of a surprise. Xander Schauffele misses a five-footer for par and drops a shot at the 2nd to fall to -1. Meanwhile, playing partner Patrick Cantlay makes birdie and climbs to +1.

World No 1 and tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler is up and running. He looks ominously poised at -1 heading into day two. He pipes his first drive down the fairway.

Up on the green, Shane Lowry starts with a birdie! His tee shot dribbled into the first cut of rough but he flicked a wedge from 109 yards and then rolled in nine-footer to join Daniel Brown atop the leaderboard at -6!

Shane Lowry

09:54 , Luke Baker

Brooks Koepka puts an opening-hole bogey behind him to birdie the 2nd and return to -1 for the championship. He’s joined on that score, just outside the top 10, by Canada’s Corey Conners (-1 for his round) and USA’s Billy Horschel (-2 for his round).

US PGA champion Xander Schauffele has also started his round and parred the 1st to stay at -2, while Shane Lowry’s opening tee shot find the right rough but he should be able to find the green from 109 yards with minimal fuss.

Brooks Koepka

09:45 , Luke Baker

Germany’s Marcel Siem took advantage of more favourable conditions on the second day of the 152nd Open as a five-birdie blitz saw him charge up the leaderboard.

Royal Troon’s front nine is traditionally where most of the scoring can be done but Thursday’s winds made that more difficult.

However, with an easing of the breeze there were more opportunities to be had and the 44-year-old, playing in his seventh championship, took full advantage in the first group out and that offered hope to big-name stars like Rory McIlroy looking to get their tournaments back on track after a tough first day.

The Open 2024: Notable tee times

09:28 , Luke Baker

Not long now until Shane Lowry tees off (9.47am) to try and catch Daniel Brown atop the leaderboard - here are some of the other notable tee times coming up in the next 30 minutes or so.

Brooks Koepka (-1) has just got his round underway, by the way, playing alongside Hideki Matsuyama (+4) and Wyndham Clark (+7)

09:25: Patrick Cantlay (US), Xander Schauffele (US), Tiger Woods (US)

09:36: Sam Burns (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Collin Morikawa (US)

09:47: Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Shane Lowry (Ire), Cameron Smith (Aus)

09:58: Scottie Scheffler (US), Jordan Spieth (US), Cameron Young (US)

Full list of round two tee times:

The Open 2024 tee times: Schedule for round two including Rory McIlroy

The Open 2024: Marcel Siem’s hot start

09:15 , Luke Baker

Not a bad start to the morning for Marcel Siem, although he has just bogeyed the 11th to drop back to -1

The birdie run continues.



A fast Friday start. Marcel Siem birdies 3 out of the first 4 holes.

A fast Friday start.



Marcel Siem birdies 3 out of the first 4 holes.https://t.co/mgWze5eA37 pic.twitter.com/WKlr6BpwaB — The Open (@TheOpen) July 19, 2024

09:00 , Luke Baker

After his five early birdies, Marcel Siem gave a shot back at the 9th to fall to -2 but has since parred the 10th. He’s got the tougher back nine coming up now, so can he hold his position?

A couple of southern hemisphere stars also making early moves as Australian Jason Day and New Zealand’s Ryan Fox - who is the son of legendary All Blacks fly half Grant Fox - are both two-under for their round and evens for the championship.

Jason Day and Ryan Fox

08:28 , Luke Baker

The Marcel Siem express really is in full flow now. He’s just rolled in an eight-footer for birdie at the par-three 8th to move to five-under for his round and is now in a tie for third at -3 overall!

The Open 2024: Shane Lowry birdies the last to move to -5

08:20 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Shane Lowry moved to -5 on the final hole last night, posting an opening round of 66

Shane Lowry finishes off his round in style 🔥



Shane Lowry finishes off his round in style. He finishes with a birdie on the 18th hole, to be the clubhouse leader

08:04 , Luke Baker

Wow! Marcel Siem is showing no signs of slowing down. He leaves himself 68 yards with his third shot at the par-five 6th and gets up and down for his FOURTH birdie of the day! He’s now in a tie for fourth at -2 for the championship, having started the day on +2.

Here’s how he got the third of those four birdies so far

A fast Friday start.



A fast Friday start. Marcel Siem birdies 3 out of the first 4 holes.

07:59 , Luke Baker

Troon is looking fresh this morning

Royal Troon course

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The Open 2024: Marcel Siem making moves

07:45 , Luke Baker

The afternoon wave of players got the best conditions yesterday (and pepper the top of the leaderboard) and will all go out in the morning today, again with the gentler conditions if the forecast is to be believed.

Germany’s Marcel Siem certainly seems to be suggesting that Troon can be got at today as he has gone on a tear to birdie three of the first four holes as part of the very first group out on the course. Siem has leapfrogged from +2 to -1 for the championship in the blink of an eye, just outside the top 10.

Marcel Siem

07:33 , Luke Baker

The first couple of players are out on the course and Canada’s Corey Conners has birdied the 1st to move to -1 for the championship. But here’s how the top of the leaderboard looks with each player’s round two tee-off time included

Daniel Brown (ENG) - 11.04am -6

Shane Lowry (IRE) - 9.47am -5

Justin Thomas (USA) - 12.53pm -3

Xander Schauffele (USA) - 9.52am -2

Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) - 10.20am -2

Joe Dean (ENG) - 10.31am -2

Alex Noren (SWE) - 11.47am -2

Nicolai Hojgaard (DEN) - 12.31pm -2

Justin Rose (ENG) - 12.42pm -2 ,

Russell Henley (USA) - 2.26pm -2

06:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tiger Woods cut a frustrated figure as he laboured to an eight-over-par 79 in the first round of the Open at Royal Troon on Thursday.

The 15-time major winner rolled back the years when he holed a long putt for a birdie at the third but he fell away badly thereafter in a round that featured six bogeys and two doubles.

The 48-year-old’s efforts were also partly overshadowed by comments from TV commentator Mark Roe about his physical condition during his struggles on the Ayrshire links.

Woods’ difficulties since being involved in a serious car accident three years ago, as well as after numerous back and knee operations, have been well documented and he now plays a limited schedule.

Roe, a former European Tour professional, said on a ‘featured groups’ international TV feed overseen by organisers the R&A: “You look at the eyes, you’ve got to think there’s a lot of painkillers being taken to cope with the pain. It’s not easy.”

Woods was not asked about the matter as he took only four questions after his round, but has spoken about his problems previously, revealing at the 2023 Masters he felt “constant” pain in his right leg.

He has also admitted seeking professional help to manage medication issues in the past.

Tiger Woods endured a frustrating first day at the Open

06:45 , Lawrence Ostlere

A year after crashing out of the Open having made “bonehead mistakes”, Justin Thomas is a lot happier with his game after shooting a three-under 68 to take an early lead at Royal Troon.

Missing the cut by eight shots at Hoylake 12 months ago had the American worrying for his Ryder Cup place – although he would subsequently receive a captain’s pick – as he was struggling to find any form.

While things have picked up for him this year with five top-10 finishes, including eighth at last month’s US Open, he failed to make the weekend at the Masters or US PGA.

06:30 , Mike Jones

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes an unhappy Jon Rahm is hoping for a deal between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to revive his game.

Rahm has finished in the top 10 of all nine LIV events he has played since his shock move to the Saudi-funded breakaway, but his performances in this year’s majors have been hugely disappointing.

The Ryder Cup star was 45th in the defence of his Masters title and missed the cut in the US PGA Championship before being forced to withdraw from the US Open – which he won in 2021 – due to a toe injury.

06:25 , Mike Jones

England’s Matt Wallace carded the first eagle of the 152nd Open Championship to catapult himself into a share of the lead at Royal Troon on a testing first morning of unfamiliar winds and intermittent showers.

The 34-year-old had to come through final qualifying last year only to miss the cut at Hoylake but had no such worries this summer after finishing 20th on the DP World Tour rankings.

He had a brilliant start as, after a birdie at the second, he holed out from the semi-rough at the 612-yard fourth to leap to three under and into a share of the lead with American two-time major winner Justin Thomas, who himself missed the cut last year, after he birdied seven and eight.

06:15 , Mike Jones

US Open rivals Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau found themselves together at the wrong end of the leaderboard on day one of the 152nd Open.

A month after McIlroy’s nightmare finish at Pinehurst helped DeChambeau claim a second US Open title, the pair were facing an uphill battle simply to make the cut in the year’s final major at Royal Troon.

McIlroy was level par after seven holes of his opening round before running up a double bogey on the signature par-three eighth, the Northern Irishman’s first attempt to escape a bunker on the Postage Stamp coming back to his feet.

06:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tiger Woods will play alongside Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele as the 15-time major champion makes his return to The Open. Woods missed last year’s event due to ankle surgery but is set to compete at Royal Troon in a field numbering 158 golfers.

Rory McIlroy has been grouped with Tyrrell Hatton and Max Homa as he once more seeks a long-awaited return to winning ways at a major, while Brian Harman will begin the defence of his Open crown with Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala for company.

Scottie Scheffler features in an all-American three-ball with Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young. Here are the tee times for round two at the Ayrshire course:

06:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

Daniel Brown is the shock leader of the Open after round one with Shane Lowry just one back in pursuit of a second Open title.

Report:

Good morning!

06:00 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of The Open Championship. The second round begins shortly with Ewen Ferguson (Sco) and Marcel Siem (Ger) teeing off at 6.35am.

First though let’s take a look at the big stories from yesterday’s action.

Thursday 18 July 2024 17:42 , Mike Jones

A downbeat Rory McIlroy effectively dismissed his chances of mounting a challenge for the 152nd Open after struggling to an opening 78 at Royal Troon.

McIlroy was level par after seven holes before running up a double bogey on the signature par-three eighth, the Northern Irishman’s first attempt to escape a bunker on the Postage Stamp coming back to his feet.

With the back nine playing downwind McIlroy was hopeful of repairing the damage, only to drive out of bounds on the 11th to run up another double bogey and eventually finish seven over par, 10 shots behind clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.

Rory McIlroy way off Open lead after not adapting well enough to conditions