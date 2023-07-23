The Open 2023 prize money: How much do golf players win at Hoylake?

Brian Harman takes a five-shot lead into the final round of the 151st Open (PA Wire)

The Open Championship will crown the latest winner of the claret jug on Sunday at Royal Liverpool.

In a rain-affected Open, Brian Harman has impressed, taking a five-shot lead into the final round, resisting any challenge from Tommy Fleetwood or Rory McIlroy, while Jon Rahm, who pulled off the best round of links golf of his life with a third-round 63, and Viktor Hovland will hope to apply pressure on Sunday.

There is a record purse for the only major that takes place outside the United States, with $16.5 million up for grabs, up from $14 million last year. Cameron Smith pocketed $2.5 million last year when he triumphed at St Andrews, but the eventual winner this year stands to bank even more.

To compare to the other majors this year, the Masters’ purse was $18m, with Scottie Scheffler earning $2.7m. The PGA Championship’s purse was $17.5m this year and Brooks Koepka took home $3.1m as the winner. While the US Open’s purse has been the most this year at $20m, which saw Wyndham Clark bank an astonishing $3.6m

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has reiterated his desire to keep the Open as “the pinnacle of world golf”, which involves reacting to the substantial increases in prize money across the sport in recent years. Here is the prize money for the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake:

The Open Championship 2023 prize money by position

Winner: $3,000,000

2: $1,708,000

3: $1,095,000

4: $851,000

5: $684,500

6: $593,000

7: $509,500

8: $429,700

9: $377,000

10: $340,500

11: $310,000

12: $274,700

13: $258,300

14: $241,800

15: $224,800

16: $206,600

17: $196,600

18: $187,500

19: $179,600

20: $171,100

21: $163,100

22: $155,000

23: $146,700

24: $138,500

25: $133,800

26: $128,000

27: $123,300

28: $119,100

29: $113,900

30: $108,000

31: $104,500

32: $99,200

33: $95,700

34: $93,000

35: $89,800

36: $86,200

37: $82,200

38: $78,000

39: $75,200

40: $72,800

41: $69,800

42: $66,400

43: $63,400

44: $59,800

45: $56,400

46: $53,400

47: $51,300

48: $49,300

49: $47,000

50: $45,900

51: $44,900

52: $44,100

53: $43,400

54: $42,800

55: $42,100

56: $41,500

57: $41,100

58: $40,800

59: $40,500

60: $40,200

61: $40,000

62: $39,800

63: $39,600

64: $39,400

65: $39,200

66: $38,900

67: $38,600

68: $38,300

69: $38,000

70: $37,800