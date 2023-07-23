The Open 2023 prize money: How much do golf players win at Hoylake?
The Open Championship will crown the latest winner of the claret jug on Sunday at Royal Liverpool.
In a rain-affected Open, Brian Harman has impressed, taking a five-shot lead into the final round, resisting any challenge from Tommy Fleetwood or Rory McIlroy, while Jon Rahm, who pulled off the best round of links golf of his life with a third-round 63, and Viktor Hovland will hope to apply pressure on Sunday.
There is a record purse for the only major that takes place outside the United States, with $16.5 million up for grabs, up from $14 million last year. Cameron Smith pocketed $2.5 million last year when he triumphed at St Andrews, but the eventual winner this year stands to bank even more.
To compare to the other majors this year, the Masters’ purse was $18m, with Scottie Scheffler earning $2.7m. The PGA Championship’s purse was $17.5m this year and Brooks Koepka took home $3.1m as the winner. While the US Open’s purse has been the most this year at $20m, which saw Wyndham Clark bank an astonishing $3.6m
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has reiterated his desire to keep the Open as “the pinnacle of world golf”, which involves reacting to the substantial increases in prize money across the sport in recent years. Here is the prize money for the 2023 Open Championship at Hoylake:
The Open Championship 2023 prize money by position
Winner: $3,000,000
2: $1,708,000
3: $1,095,000
4: $851,000
5: $684,500
6: $593,000
7: $509,500
8: $429,700
9: $377,000
10: $340,500
11: $310,000
12: $274,700
13: $258,300
14: $241,800
15: $224,800
16: $206,600
17: $196,600
18: $187,500
19: $179,600
20: $171,100
21: $163,100
22: $155,000
23: $146,700
24: $138,500
25: $133,800
26: $128,000
27: $123,300
28: $119,100
29: $113,900
30: $108,000
31: $104,500
32: $99,200
33: $95,700
34: $93,000
35: $89,800
36: $86,200
37: $82,200
38: $78,000
39: $75,200
40: $72,800
41: $69,800
42: $66,400
43: $63,400
44: $59,800
45: $56,400
46: $53,400
47: $51,300
48: $49,300
49: $47,000
50: $45,900
51: $44,900
52: $44,100
53: $43,400
54: $42,800
55: $42,100
56: $41,500
57: $41,100
58: $40,800
59: $40,500
60: $40,200
61: $40,000
62: $39,800
63: $39,600
64: $39,400
65: $39,200
66: $38,900
67: $38,600
68: $38,300
69: $38,000
70: $37,800