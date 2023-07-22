The Open 2023 LIVE: Third round golf leaderboard as Tommy Fleetwood chases Brian Harman

American Brian Harman responded to missing the cut in the Masters in April by returning to his farm in Georgia and killing a pig and a turkey. Three months later, the left-hander carved out a commanding five-shot lead over home favourite Tommy Fleetwood at the halfway stage of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Harman carded four birdies in a row on the front nine and holed from 15 feet for an eagle on the 18th to complete a flawless second round of 65 and post a 10-under-par halfway total of 132. That matched those recorded at Hoylake by Rory McIlroy in 2014 and Tiger Woods in 2006, although both men were 12-under on their way to lifting the Claret Jug as the course was a par-72 at the time.

It also made Harman the first player to lead the Open by five shots after 36 holes since Louis Oosthuizen in 2010, the South African going on to win by seven at St Andrews.

Fleetwood, who must have been taken aback to start his second round so far behind after sharing the overnight lead, closed to within four when he birdied the 14th and 15th, but dropped a shot on the next and eventually signed for a hard-fought 71. That at least got the 32-year-old from Southport into the final group with Harman for Saturday’s third round, with Austria’s Sepp Straka a shot behind Fleetwood following a brilliant 67 which included six birdies and a bogey in his last seven holes.

Follow live coverage from the third round of the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake below:

The Open Championship 2023 - live updates from Hoylake

The 151st Open Championship continues at Royal Liverpool

Brian Harman leads by five at -10 after extraordinary bogey-free round of 65

-10: Harman

-5: Fleetwood

-4: Straka

-3: MW Lee, Sharma, Day, Rahm

-2: Spieth, Otaegui, Grillo, Young and more

The Open 2023: Kim flying despite injury

14:30 , Ben Fleming

Kim -2 (5)

The South Korean has been struggling with a grade-one ankle injury after rolling it on Thursday. He’s hobbling around somewhat but it doesn’t seem to be affecting him too badly with two birdies in his first five to sit inside the top ten at -2.

The Open 2023: Schauffele in the clubhouse

14:27 , Ben Fleming

Schauffele -1 (68)

It’s perhaps unusual that someone would be disappointed with a three-under-par round given how the course played the first two days, but you suspect Xander Schauffele will be feeling a tad annoyed with how that back nine played out.

In gentler conditions, the American failed to press on after a really promising front nine and ends on -1. You have to feel that he should have found a couple more coming in.

The Open 2023: Opening-hole bogey for Jordan

14:21 , Ben Fleming

Jordan E (1)

The home-club hero doesn’t have the ideal start as he finds the fairway bunker the first. Playing alongside former champ, Stewart Cink, he has to settle for a bogey after his long par putt comes up short.

The Open 2023: English interest at -2

14:16 , Ben Fleming

A. Fitzpatrick -2 (10), Bland -2 (3)

A nice crop of players hanging around -2 and making the most of these benign morning conditions. LIV’s Richard Bland rolls in a birdie at the third while Alex Fitzpatrick finds his fourth birdie of the day at the tenth to join his countryman on -2.

The Open 2023: Four in a row for Rahm

14:14 , Ben Fleming

Rahm -3 (13)

Well his streak comes to an end with a par on the 13th, but the Spaniard has made an almighty move up the leaderboard with another birdie at 12. A couple more coming in and he is right in the thick of it.

The Open 2023: McIlroy underway shortly

14:08 , Ben Fleming

As we tick past two o’clock, a reminder of the tee times for this afternoon. A certain Rory McIlroy gets underway in just over 15 minutes alongside Max Homa - that should be a lot of fun.

It’s then a further hour until the final group get started:

1415 Michael Stewart (Sco), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1425 Max Homa (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

1435 Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

1445 Cameron Young (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

1500 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

1510 Jason Day (Aus), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

1520 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sepp Straka (Aut)

1530 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Brian Harman (USA)

The Open 2023: Opening birdies for Rozner and Hojgaard

13:59 , Ben Fleming

Rozner -2 (1) Hojgaard -2 (1)

The two Europeans are playing together and get their third rounds underway in the perfect fashion with a set of birdies at the first. They join Rahm up at -2.

The Open 2023: Rahm on fire

13:58 , Ben Fleming

Rahm -2 (11)

Make that three in three for the reigning Masters champion. A monster 360-yard drive and a cute ship sets up a birdie opportunity at the 12th and the Spaniard takes full advantage to move into the top ten at -2.

The Open 2023: Matsuyama into the red

13:56 , Ben Fleming

Matsuyama -1 (3), Hovland E (3)

The 2021 Masters champion has started nicely with an early birdie on three. He’s one ahead of his playing partner, Hovland whose opening-hole birdie was cancelled out by a bogey at 2.

The Open 2023: Fitzpatrick up to even par

13:38 , Ben Fleming

M. Fitzpatrick E (14)

His tournament-winning ambitions were all but scuppered yesterday with that cruel triple bogey at the 17th but it’s been a spirited fightback from the 2022 US Open champion this morning as he finds his third birdie of the day.

He also pulls back level with his brother, Alex, who took care of the par-five fifth to move two under for his round.

The Open 2023: Back-to-back birdies for Rahm

13:33 , Ben Fleming

Rahm -1 (10)

Well, I said earlier that he needed to make his way to -3 or -4, and Jon Rahm is giving it a good shot as a great approach into the tenth is rewarded with birdie. That’s two in a row for the Spaniard who sits at -1 with eight to play.

The Open 2023: Costly bogey for Schauffele

13:30 , Ben Fleming

Schauffele -1 (14)

It’s the worst time for a three-putt bogey as Schauffele looks to keep making his charge up the leaderboard. The frustration is written across his face but the American has the par-five 15th to bounce back on right away.

The Open 2023: More players into the red

13:26 , Ben Fleming

Smith -1 (13), Hovland -1 (1)

Plenty more players beginning to move under par for the tournament as Cam Smith knocks one in at 13. Hovland with an opening-hole birdie to get to -1 as well.

The Open 2023: Cantlay finishes at -1

13:21 , Ben Fleming

Cantlay -1 (67), Koepka +4 (72)

These two have played together for the first three days but they’ll be separated for Sunday’s play. A birdie at the last gets Koepka back to +4 while Cantlay is amazed as his birdie effort doesn’t drop. Tied at -1 alongside Fowler with the clubhouse lead is the world number four after his four-under-par round of 67.

The Open 2023: Schauffele setting the pace

13:19 , Ben Fleming

Schauffele -2 (13)

The American makes a nice birdie at 11 and had a good look for another at 13 after a nice iron into the par three. The putt doesn’t sink but at -2, he’s usurped Fowler and Cantlay for the best-performing player so far this morning.

The Open 2023: Smith and Hatton back to even par

13:06 , Ben Fleming

Smith E (11), Hatton E (8)

Both players started two over par today but a couple of early birdies have them at level par for the tournament.

The Open 2023: Birdie at the last for Scheffler

12:57 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler +4 (72)

A well-judged wedge into the last gives the world number one a birdie at the last and a one-over-par round of 72.

His stats this tournament still make for remarkable reading. He is first in strokes gained of the tee and ninth when it comes to approach. On the green, however, he is ranked 154th (!) for the week. It’s quite clear to see what part of his game has let him down this week and it’s been the case for a few months now.

The Open 2023: Battle of the brothers

12:52 , Ben Fleming

A. Fitzpatrick +1 (3), M. Fitzpatrick +1 (10)

Alex Fitzpatrick made it into this week via final qualifying earlier this month and he’s enjoying a very solid week at Hoylake. An early birdie on the second moves him to +1 for the tournament and tied alongside his brother, Matt Fitzpatrick.

Could we see a brotherly Sunday pairing on the cards?

The Open 2023: Fowler sets the clubhouse lead

12:49 , Ben Fleming

Fowler -1 (67), MacIntyre +5 (73)

A par at the last for Rickie Fowler who remains at -1, setting the clubhouse lead in the process. Who knows how far up the leaderboard that will be when the afternoon wave have finished but it’s a mighty-fine effort regardless.

His playing partner, Robert MacIntyre, didn’t quite enjoy the same success this morning with his two-over-par 73 moving him down to +5 for the tournament.

The Open 2023: Cantlay making a move

12:44 , Ben Fleming

Cantlay -1 (16)

The world number four is the latest to move to -1 with a birdie from seven feet at the 16th. That hole is downwind today so the players can exert a lot more control from the fairway.

The Open 2023: Rahm’s first birdie of the day

12:37 , Ben Fleming

Rahm +1 (5)

It’s still a long way back for Jon Rahm in this contest but he makes a nice start to his round with a birdie at the par-five fifth. Back to +1 but you suspect he would need to get up to three or four under par by the end of today to stand any chance of a miracle comeback.

The Open 2023: Disappointment for Koepka and Scheffler

12:34 , Ben Fleming

Koepka +6 (15), Scheffler +5 (16)

Plenty of punters would have stuck a few quid on these two today but it’s not happened for either of them.

Three over par for Koepka today who sits at +6 while the world number one finds a welcome birdie at the 16th to move to +5.

The Open 2023: Good par save from Fowler

12:26 , Ben Fleming

Fowler -1 (17)

The 17th is a tricky customer and Fowler has work to do as his ball trickles into the left bunker. He gives himself a look at saving par and does so superbly from 18 feet. Lovely stuff from Rickie who heads up the last still under par.

The Open 2023: Schauffele joins Fowler under par

12:23 , Ben Fleming

Schauffele -1 (9), Fitzpatrick +1 (8)

Fowler’s fellow countryman, Xander Schauffele joins him in the red and what a way to do it. 47 feet for the birdie - his third of the day - and he moves to -1 as he makes the turn.

A hole back on the eighth, Matt Fitzpatrick finds his first birdie of the day to move to +1.

The Open 2023: Rickie into the red

12:18 , Ben Fleming

Fowler -1 (16)

Four under for the day and the American is the first of the morning starters to break under par. It’s a beautiful wedge from fairway which grips and rolls back towards the flag, leaving him little but a tap-in for his birdie.

Definitely some obvious signs that this rain has made the greens much more receptive.

The Open 2023: Cricketers head over to Hoylake from soaked Old Trafford

12:08 , Jack Rathborn

With rain at Old Trafford, Ricky Ponting and Mark Butcher are at Hoylake to watch some golf.

Ponting, who plays off 2, and Butcher, playing off 5, are keen golfers.

Ponting on the Ashes series: “It's been incredible to be part of the series, the standard of cricket has been unbelievable, it's got people all around the world talking about Test match cricket again, which is great. Day 2 and yesterday, the way England batted, for most of Day 2 they scored at seven runs per over. It's been exciting.”

The Open 2023

12:05 , Jack Rathborn

More joy from the early starters: Fowler and Cantlay now -3 today and even for the championships.

Schauffele and Reed also level overall and -2 today.

Also positive days in the making for the Aussies: No play at Old Trafford, but Scott (+2) and Smith (+1) are -1 today.

The Open 2023

11:50 , Jack Rathborn

Fitzpatrick (+2) on the sixth with a smart play on the par three, nice cushioned bounce off the bank and he’ll have a good birdie look.

Im rolls in a birdie and he’s back to +2 overall.

The defending champion Cam Smith follows Fitzpatrick on the sixth, a five iron only from 196 yards, a similar play off the bank right of the flag and it trickles down to the pin and he’ll also have a nice birdie try soon.

The Open 2023: Jon Rahm under way in third round

11:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Jon Rahm and Sungjae Im (both +2) have teed off on the first hole. The latter found the fairway, from where he reaches the front edge of the green. Rahm meanwhile is in the long grass... he thrashes out and finds the heart of the green, and that’s an excellent recovery from a wayward tee shot. He’ll have a look at a long birdie putt.

The Open 2023

11:29 , Jack Rathborn

Well, then, Rickie Fowler -3 today and back to level par for the championship.

Patrick Reed going nicely too, he’s also level for the week and -2 today.

It's not gone well for DeChambeau and Scheffler though, both two over today and way back at +4 and +5 respectively.

While Brooks Koepka is +3 and dead last at +6 in a tie for 75th.

The Open 2023: Cam Smith drops a shot at the fourth hole

11:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cam Smith has just played a lovely chip on to the fourth green to leave himself a four-foot par putt... but he sends it four feet past the hole. He runs the return putt into the cup but that’s a shot dropped, and he moves back to +2.

The Open 2023: Xander Schauffele, Cam Smith and Matt Fitzpatrick out on the course

11:14 , Jack Rathborn

The Open 2023 third round tee times

11:09 , Jack Rathborn

Look out for Jon Rahm heading out soon, but here are the upcoming tee times to follow this afternoon.

1125 Jon Rahm (Esp), Sungjae Im (Kor)

1135 Zach Johnson (USA), Corey Conners (Can)

1145 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Gary Woodland (USA)

1155 Romain Langasque (Fra), Brendon Todd (USA)

1205 Zach Fischer (USA), Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1215 Jordan Smith (Eng), Joost Luiten (Ned)

1230 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

1240 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Oliver Wilson (Eng)

1250 Thomas Detry (Bel), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1300 Alex Noren (Swe), Marcel Siem (Ger)

1310 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

1320 Tom Kim (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

1330 Richard Bland (Eng), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1345 Antoine Rozner (Fra), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1355 Wyndham Clark (USA), Henrik Stenson (Swe)

1405 Stewart Cink (USA), Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1415 Michael Stewart (Sco), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1425 Max Homa (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIR)

1435 Thriston Lawrence (RSA), Matthew Southgate (Eng)

1445 Cameron Young (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

1500 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

1510 Jason Day (Aus), Shubhankar Sharma (Ind)

1520 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Sepp Straka (Aut)

1530 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Brian Harman (USA)

The Open 2023

11:01 , Jack Rathborn

The biggest mover this morning so far have been Rickie Fowler, who is -2 for his round and back to +1 overall after that horrible 8 at the 18th on Thursday.

While Scottie Scheffler is battling still after a very rare off day on Friday, he’s +1 today and back to +4 overall.

Patrick Cantlay (+2), Christo Lamprecht (+2) and Xander Schaffele (+1) are all one-under for their third rounds.

The Open 2023

10:43 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning and welcome to the third round coverage of The Open.

It’s a little while until the leaders, Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood, head out for 3:30pm.

But we’ll have plenty of updates as the leaderboard shuffles about on moving day.

(REUTERS)

Patient Tommy Fleetwood prepared to go on a Harman hunt for Open glory

10:31 , Jack Rathborn

Winning your first major is rarely easy and Tommy Fleetwood’s path to glory at the Open Championship this week certainly looks more complicated on Saturday morning than it did 24 hours earlier.

When he went to bed on Thursday evening, Fleetwood was co-leader of the tournament having shot a thoroughly professional five-under-par round of 66. He was top of the leaderboard alongside a South African amateur (Christo Lamprecht) and an Argentine without a top-10 finish in his major career (Emiliano Grillo), who would both inevitably fade.

Yet by the time the Englishman teed off for his second round on Friday afternoon, he was five strokes off the lead. Brian Harman – a 36-year-old from Georgia, USA – had torn up Hoylake with a brilliant 65 to climb to 10-under-par on a morning where scoring wasn’t even particularly low.

Patient Tommy Fleetwood prepared to go on a Harman hunt for Open glory