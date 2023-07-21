The Open 2023 LIVE: Second round golf leaderboard as Rory McIlroy chases leader Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood will look to build on his brilliant start after he rode a wave of home support to the top of the leaderboard in the Open Championship on Thursday.

Roared on by a partisan crowd at Royal Liverpool, Fleetwood carded an opening 66 to share the clubhouse lead with South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo on five under par.

Antoine Rozner, Adrian Otaegui and Brian Harman were all a shot behind, with former champion Stewart Cink – who denied Tom Watson a fairytale victory in 2009 – part of a group on three under which included US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy battled back from a poor start to keep himself in the championship at level par. McIlroy, who lifted the Claret Jug at Hoylake in 2014, was two over par after 13 holes before making birdies on the 14th and 15th and a crucial par on the 18th after needing two shots to escape a greenside bunker. He will be among the morning starters on Friday, looking to close the gap.

Follow live coverage of the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake below:

The Open Championship 2023 - live updates from Hoylake

The 151st Open Championship continues at Royal Liverpool

Tommy Fleetwood holds overnight lead after superb five-under-par opening round

Rory McIlroy saved par on the last to finish level par

-5 Fleetwood, Lamprecht, Grillo

-4 Rozner, Otageui, Harman

-3 Cink, Clark, Noren, Homa, Sharma, Stewart

-2 Spieth, Jordan, Migliozzi, SW Kim, Bjork, Wilson

The Open 2023: Tee times and schedule for Round 2

07:40 , Luke Baker

Here are the tee times for the second round at Royal Liverpool:

07:29 , Luke Baker

The Open 2023

07:28 , Luke Baker

Good morning and welcome back to our live coverage of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. What a day we have in store!