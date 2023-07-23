The Open 2023 LIVE: Final round golf leaderboard and updates as Rahm and McIlroy chase Harman

Brian Harman takes a commanding Open Championship lead into the final round with the American leading by five shots at Royal Liverpool.

The American, who will start his fourth round on Sunday at 2:15pm at -12 with Cameron Young (-7) for company, remained composed on Saturday, despite Jon Rahm’s charge. The Spaniard, who labelled the sizzling 63 as the best links round of his life, put himself in the mix at -6. It was the Spaniard’s lowest ever major round and the lowest ever round at Royal Liverpool in Open history. Lower down the leaderboard is Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka, Antoine Rozner and Jason Day all at -5.

Harman, who became the first player to lead the Open by five shots after 36 holes since Louis Oosthuizen in 2010, is aiming to break through and win his first major. He failed to convert a third-round, one-shot lead at the 2017 US Open, eventually falling four strokes short behind Brooks Koepka. Follow live coverage from the fourth round of the 151st Open Championship at Hoylake below:

The Open Championship 2023 - live updates from Hoylake

The Open Championship 2023 - fourth round tee times and schedule

Weather forecast suggests rain throughout final round at Hoylake

-12: Harman

-7: Straka

-6: Fleetwood, Kim, Day, Rahm, McIlroy, Grillo

-5: Young, Homa

-4: Detry, Sharma, Rozner

The Open 2023: Rahm remains six back

16:24 , Ben Fleming

Rahm -6 (10). Day -6 (11)

The birdie-less streak continues for the Spaniard as his long-range effort for birdie on the tenth comes up short. It leaves him with a bit of work to do to save his par but the Spaniard makes no mistake.

Up ahead on the 11th, Day has a cracking look at birdie on the 11th, but he’s left in disbelief as his effort just leeks out to the left.

The Open 2023: Wheels falling off for Young as leader makes turn

16:19 , Ben Fleming

Harman -12 (9), Young -5 (9)

I thought Cam Young might be one of the people best set to chase Harman down. But a front-nine 37 is not going to get it done as the American makes a bogey on the 9th.

Another solid par for Harman, meanwhile, who makes the turn with a five-shot lead.

The Open 2023: Birdies for McIlroy and Grillo

16:16 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -6 (14), Grillo -6 (14)

13 feet and Rory converts for his first birdie since the 5th. Much-needed for the world number two but he almost needs birdies at every single hole coming in to stand a chance.

Griillo is not going away, either, as he makes his third birdie in five to join Rory at -6.

The Open 2023: Bounce-back birdie for Straka

16:13 , Ben Fleming

Straka -7 (11), Fleetwood -6 (11)

With Rahm vacating the -7 position on the leaderboard, his fellow European, Straka, takes his place as his birdie effort on the 11th just catches the left edge and drops.

Fleetwood can’t quite chip in and he remains at -6.

The Open 2023: Rahm makes bogey

16:10 , Ben Fleming

Rahm -6 (9)

Himmm, not what the doctor ordered. Having missed that birdie putt on the last hole, the Spaniard goes left into the ninth hole. He gives himself a look at par, albeit longer than he would have wanted, and that added distance is costly. The putt is pushed wide and he is now back at -6.

The Open 2023: Solid par from Harman

16:08 , Ben Fleming

Story continues

Harman -12 (8), Young -6 (8)

With a five-shot lead, Harman doesn’t need to take any risks. And he knows it. The American safely finds the green in regulation and two-putts nicely to find a par. 11 more of them and he should be walking off with the Claret Jug.

Youg’s putt is agonisingly close to dropping on the right edge of the hole and it’s a near miss from the American.

The Open 2023: Chip-in from Day

16:04 , Ben Fleming

Day -6 (9)

Well, that’s a way to bounce back from a bogey at seven! Birdie at eight before a sublime chip-in from across the green to get him back up to -6.

The Open 2023: Costly bogey for Straka

16:01 , Ben Fleming

Straka -6 (10), Fleetwood -6 (10)

Oh, Sepp. Those simply have to go if he’s going to contend. Five feet for par but it whistles by and the Austrian returns to -6 alongside his playing partner, Tommy Fleetwood.

The Open 2023: Chances goes for Rahm

15:59 , Ben Fleming

Rahm -7 (8)

“GO, GO,” the Spaniard yells from the fairway as he eggs on his iron and the ball listens, nestling up to within nine feet. A big birdie chance...just misses. He was playing for some left-to-right movement but none materialised. He remains five off the pace.

The Open 2023: Kim continuing to impress

15:56 , Ben Fleming

Kim -6 (11)

Injured ankle and all, the Korean is three under par for the day and up to -6 with a nerveless birdie putt on the 11th. A few more needed in his final seven holes...

The Open 2023: Back-to-back birdies moves Harman five clear

15:54 , Ben Fleming

Harman -12 (7), Young -6 (7)

Simply unflappable. Just like yesterday, the American got off to a wobbly start but how he has bounced back.

Fairway in regulation, green in regulation and he is dialled on the greens as he pours in another birdie putt. Back up to -12 where he started the day and his lead is back to five.

Young make a good par save to remain at -6 but he’s now six off the leader.

The Open 2023: Big par save for McIlroy

15:50 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -5 (12), Grillo -5 (12)

The fairway isn’t found off the tee and McIlroy’s second can only come up short right in the rough. He chips out but it’s 10 feet for par...made! You feel like that was must make for Rory and he remains in touching distance.

Grillo is so close to moving up to -6, but the Argentine’s birdie effort just dies out to the right.

The Open 2023: Birdie for Homa

15:47 , Ben Fleming

Homa -5 (14)

The American will most-likely run out of holes but the American finds his third birdie of the day at eh 14th. Par-five 15th coming up...

The Open 2023: Close shave for Rahm

15:45 , Ben Fleming

Rahm -7 (7)

The cap is backward and Rahm means business but he can’t quite make the long-range look that he has at seven for birdie. Still time but he’ll want to grab one more birdie before he makes the turn.

The Open 2023: Birdie for Straka as Fleetwood also makes the turn

15:43 , Ben Fleming

Straka -7 (9), Fleetwood -6 (9)

The Austrian missed a good look on the eighth but makes no mistake on the ninth as he sinks a 22-footer for birdie to move within four.

Fleetwood settles for par and is one further back.

The Open 2023: Much-needed birdie for Harman

15:40 , Ben Fleming

Harman -11 (6), Young -6 (6)

That is an awesome response from our leader. Many might have let the pressure get the best of them but the American responds with a solid tee shot into the par-three 6th. He steps up and pours it in for two to get back to -11. Nerveless stuff.

Fair play to Young who fires his tee shot even closer and knocks in a bounce-back birdie as well to stay five back of Harman.

The Open 2023: Lead back to just three

15:38 , Ben Fleming

Harman -10 (5), Young -5(5)

And he can’t save it! Has this tournament just got a bit more interesting? Young misses out as well as he looks to save his par and he drops back to -5.

The Open 2023: Harman faces tricky par save on five

15:25 , Jack Rathborn

Rahm -7 (5), Harman -11 (4), Young -6 (4)

Harman’s pitch races on by about 10 feet, that’ll be a tester, but it’s how he’s built such a big lead.

Young with a horrible shot ahead in the bunker... Oh, that’s rotten, it’s too steep and splashes into the wall, leaving the ball in. This might be the end of his hopes of lifting the claret jug.

He’s got 12 feet or more to save par.

The Open 2023: Rahm cuts Harman’s lead at five

15:21 , Jack Rathborn

Rahm -7 (5), Harman -11 (4)

The bearded Rahm, with his cap back to front to stop the rain dripping in front of him, delicately brushes the ball in for a birdie on five.

Harman finds his ball, takes a drop on the fifth, the American bashes a fairway metal and it’s just short of the green. Up and down? He’ll make a miraculous save.

(Getty Images)

The Open 2023: Harman finds more trouble on five

15:14 , Jack Rathborn

Harman -11 (4), Rahm -6 (4)

Harman cuts his drive off the fifth, and it quickly gets out to the left and stays there, falling in a bush, trouble ahead.

Rahm up ahead putts his third shot up to about three feet, surely he’s going to -7 any moment now. And it could be better if Harman doesn’t find himself an escape route from the bush.

The Open 2023: Rahm in great position to cut Harman lead

15:11 , Jack Rathborn

Rahm -6 (4)

It’s 237 yards on the fifth, looking to chop this par five in two. It falls agonisingly short, but he’s in position for a chip and a putt to go to -7.

The Open 2023

15:09 , Jack Rathborn

Harman -11 (4), Young -6 (4), McIlroy -6 (9)

McIlroy on 10 now, still -6, sends a bullet down the middle of the fairway, a gorgeous right-to-left shape on that one.

Young is chipping on four, having just missed the green, he’ll have an easy par putt

Harman misses a birdie putt on four, he stays at -11.

(REUTERS)

The Open 2023: Harman makes sublime save on three

14:59 , Jack Rathborn

Harman -11 (3), Young -6 (3)

That’s quite brilliant, from seven feet, Harman drains the par putt to stay at -11. What nerves!

The Open 2023: Harman in big trouble on three

14:56 , Jack Rathborn

Harman -11 (2), Young -6 (3)

This is rotten on three, chopping down, the ball skids out and fizzes past the pin. Another could go for Harman here.

Young, eyeing birdie at three to regain that shot that was frittered away at the last, it’s never in but the pace is good. A settler for the American, he may soon be four behind.

The Open 2023

14:54 , Jack Rathborn

Harman -11 (2), Fleetwood -6 (5)

Harman from 192 on three has short-sided himself and tumbles into the thick rough. This could be a problem for the leader!

Fleetwood then buries a birdie on five, he moves to -6.

McIlroy’s tester from 20 feet is cosied up to the pin and he’ll safely move to the back nine at -6, five shots off the lead.

The Open 2023: Rahm misses birdie try as McIlroy continues charge

14:47 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy -6 (7), Rahm-6 (3)

McIlroy on the eighth, his drive dribbles into the first cut, no drama there though.

Rahm sees his birdie try on three sail by. He stays at -6 after tidying up.

The Open 2023: Harman bogeys the 2nd

14:44 , Luke Baker

Harman -11 (2), Young -6 (2)

Not a great chip from Harman. there’s no future beyond the pin given the angle he’s coming in from but he’s far too tentative and comes up well short. Probably 20 feet, up and across a slope to save par. Nope - he misses short and taps in for bogey. Back to -11.

Meanwhile, Young gives his birdie putt a good roll but it’s wide right. He stays at -6, five back alongside Rahm and McIlroy.

The Open 2023: Problems for the leader?

14:40 , Luke Baker

Harman -12 (1), Young -6 (1)

Hmmm, first issue of the day for Brian Harman at 2. Four great shots on the 1st for a par before a lovely tee shot down the 2nd fairway but his sixth shot of the day is well right of the 2nd green. He looks down at his club in frustration.

A tough up and down from the rough upcoming. Meanwhile, playing partner Cam Young goes flag hunting with his second shot and leaves himself around a 13-foot birdie look

The Open 2023: Kim soars to an eagle

14:38 , Luke Baker

Kim -4 (5)

Tom Kim taking advantage of the par-five 5th hole in some style. He cremates his first two shots to leave him about 12 feet for eagle and rolls it in.

He bogeyed holes 1 and 2 but a birdie at 4 and that eagle now has him one-under for his round and up to -4 for the tournament. That’s in the top 10

The Open 2023: Leaders up and running as Young bogeys

14:29 , Luke Baker

Harman -12 (1), Young -6 (1)

The final group of the day are now out on the course (where it’s still wet and windy). Brian Harman has a five-stroke lead to defend and he makes the perfect start. Tee shot finds the fairway, second is on the dancefloor and two putts from 60 feet does the business

Cameron Young will be looking to hunt his playing partner down but he has a disaster. He duffs a chip short of the green with his third shot and it rolls back towards him. From there, he can only make bogey. Harman’s lead up to six shots...

The Open 2023: Hovland drops back

14:23 , Luke Baker

Hovalnd -4 (1), Rahm -6 (1)

Viktor Hovland drops a shot at the 1st. His iron from the fairway ended left of the green and the subsequent putt left him 15 feet for par, which he couldn’t hole. He’s back to -4. Playing partner Jon Rahm safely in for par to stay at six-under

The Open 2023: Monster putts from McIlroy and Fitzpatrick

14:20 , Luke Baker

Here are those monster putts from Rory McIlroy and Alex Fitzpatrick a little while ago. Anything you can do...

This putt from Rory! 😲 pic.twitter.com/7kbikrQhCS — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 23, 2023

What a putt from Alex Fitzpatrick 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zoWjXJ4jMy — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 23, 2023

The Open 2023: Rory rocking and rolling

14:19 , Luke Baker

McIlroy -6 (5)

Well, well, well... Rory McIlroy is on an absolute heater here. Birdies at the 3rd and 4th are followed with another at the par-five 5th!

Finds the edge of the left rough with his first shot, just short of the green with his second and then a lovely chip enables the up and down to be made. Third birdie on the spin and he’s at -6, six strokes back...

(REUTERS)

The Open 2023: Fleetwood scrambles par as Rahm and Hovland get going

14:13 , Luke Baker

Fleetwood -5 (1), Rahm -6, Hovland -5

It was pretty hairy for Tommy Fleetwood on the 1st but he scrambles par. Tee shot found the rough, second shot found the bunker but the up and down keeps him at -5.

Our penultimate group are now out on the course. Jon Rahm’s tee shot is into the left rough but his second skids forward and is on the green. Playing partner Viktor Hovland is on the fairway but misses the green just right. Up and down needed. Can they chase down Brian Harman?

The Open 2023: Back-to-back birdies for McIlroy

14:03 , Luke Baker

McIlroy -5 (4)

It was an electric start yesterday and McIlroy is doing it again as he flies a dart in the fourth. A birdie follows and he’s now up to -5. He couldn’t could he?

The Open 2023: Electric start for Alex Fitzpatrick

14:01 , Ben Fleming

A Fitzpatrick -5 (1)

Well it was 50-feet putt from McIlroy on the third but Alex Fitzpatrick betters him with a 70-footer on the first go move alongsdie Fleetwood at -5. What a star.

The Open 2023: Monster birdie for McIlroy

13:49 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -4 (3)

Where was that yesterday? 50-foot birdie on the third and he gets going early on.

The Open 2023: Par for McIlroy

13:40 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -3 (2), Grillo -3 (2)

Rory catches a lucky break when his tee shot heads way left. It’s two drops in a row as a ball lands in a puddle off the green but he’s able to get up and down for par.

The Open 2023: Positive start for Schauffele

13:36 , Ben Fleming

Schauffele -3 (6), Cantlay -2 (6)

Another birdie finds the cup on the sixth for Schauffele. His third of the day moves him to -3 for the tournament.

The Open 2023: Bogey for Hojgaard

13:26 , Ben Fleming

Hojgaard -2 (1), Jordan -3 (1)

The home-course hero shows some great touch with the putter to lag a putt wholeside and make par. Hojgaard is not as fortunate and it’s an opening-hole birdie for the Dane.

The Open 2023: Cantlay birdie

13:24 , Ben Fleming

Cantlay -2 (5)

The American has taken care of the fifth which looks one of the few gettable holes in these tough, rainy conditions. Up to -2 he moves.

The Open 2023: Opening-hole par for McIlroy

13:15 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -3 (1), Grillo -3 (1)

It’s a downhill putt for Rory but it’s just left out to the left. A par on the first is no mean feat today. Grillo was in trouble off the tee but recovers nicely to save his par.

Back on the tee, local hero Jordan gets underway to a rousing reception. Can he continue this wonderful weak with a magical final round?

The Open 2023: McIlrory underway

13:12 , Ben Fleming

McIlroy -3, Grillo -3

It’s almost certainly too far back for Rory but nevertheless the crowds are deep as the watch the world number two tee off. It’s stipped a long way down, just catching the rough but his second finds the fairway and it’s a look at birdie on the tricky first.

The Open 2023: Close shave on the first for Fitzpatrick

13:08 , Ben Fleming

Fitzpatrick -2 (1)

So close to the perfect start for the Englishman whose chip from off the green just catches the right edge of the cup but doesn’t drop.

The Open 2023: Scheffler in the clubhouse

12:59 , Ben Fleming

Scheffler E (67)

The world number one can’t find a birdie at the par-five last but a four-under-par 67 is a nice way to finish for the American who has endured a poor week by his own lofty standards.

The Open 2023: Silver medal for Christo Lamprecht

12:46 , Ben Fleming

Lamprecht +11 (74)

The South African tumbled down the leaderboard after his superb opening round but as the only amateur to make the cut this week, Lamprecht will take home the Silver Medal given to the best-performing amateur.

The first ever South African to win it as well - nicely done.

The Open 2023: Bogeys for Fowler and Lee

12:43 , Ben Fleming

Fowler E (1), MW Lee -1 (1)

A lot of players going in the wrong direction early on. Is that a sign of difficult scoring conditions? Min Woo Lee and Rickie Fowler get in trouble off the tee and can’t recover to make par. An opening pair of bogeys.

The Open 2023: Round of the morning for Meronk

12:36 , Ben Fleming

Meronk E (67)

A birdie at the last for the tall Pole who moves back to even par for the tournament. That’s a four-under-par round of 67 - one of the best of the morning - which will do his Ryder Cup ambitions no harm whatsoever.

The Open 2023: Great save from Scheffler

12:30 , Ben Fleming

Koepka +7 (17), Scheffler E (17)

Two holes to go for Scheffler but he’s in trouble having gone long off the tee. It stays away from the waste area that Fitzpatrick found himself in but it’s still tough from there. The world number one rolls it past the hole by some distance but his putter finally comes to his aid as he saves par with a good putt.

The Open 2023: Bogey start for Schauffele

12:27 , Ben Fleming

Schauffele E (1), Cantlay -1 (1)

The American duo are great friends off the course and are paired together for this round today. Cantlay gets himself in some trouble off the tee but gives himself a look at saving par after a superb recovery shot. Not to be, the putt drifts past the right edge and it’s a bogey start.

The Open 2023: Michael Stewart battling away

12:16 , Ben Fleming

Stewart E (5)

The 33-year-old was world number 868 heading into this week having punched his ticket to the Open at final qualifying last month. The Scott is certainly making the most of his stay here and birdies the par-five fifth to get back to even par for the tournament.

A remarkable acheievment.

The Open 2023: Canter into the red

12:12 , Ben Fleming

Canter -1 (9)

Just the third birdie of the day on the third but it comes at an ideal time for the Englishman who moves back in to the red and -2 for his round today.

The Open 2023: Scheffler back to level par

12:09 , Ben Fleming

Koepka +7 (15), Scheffler E (15)

A spirited final round from Scheffler who picks up his fifth birdie of the day at the par-five 15th to move back to level par for the tournament. Koepka, meanwhile, is moving the opposite way, with a bogey at 15 dropping him back to +7.

The Open 2023

12:00 , Jack Rathborn

Brian Harman is here: Two hours and 19 minutes before he begins his final round.

Cameron Smith will begin his final round as the Champions Golfer of the Year in two minutes.

(Getty Images)

The Open 2023: Final round weather forecast

11:53 , Jack Rathborn

It looks like we’ll have rain for the next few hours, according to AccuWeather.

Then it should let up between 2-4pm, with 34-41 percent chance of rain in that window.

But then between 5-7pm tonight there's an 81 percent chance of rain. So the conditions should be tricky for the remainder of the day.

The Open 2023

11:52 , Jack Rathborn

Koepka +6 (14), Scheffler +1 (14)

Koepka on 15, that drive fades right and is in the thick rough. It’s been a tough day for the five-time major champion.

Scheffler needs to bounce back here, with the rain starting to pour, his drive on 15 is in the middle of the fairway, gorgeous.

The Open 2023

11:47 , Jack Rathborn

Canter E (8), Ancer E (7), Meronk E (15)

Some movers who have not been shown on TV much this morning: Laurie Canter and Abe Ancer are both -1 today and that leaves them E for the tournament and T37. And what about Adrian Meronk, a Ryder Cup hopeful, the Pole is -4 today and back to level for the week.

(Getty Images)

The Open 2023

11:40 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler E (13), Koepka +6 (13), Bland -1 (2)

It's 211 yards and after some relief, Scheffler sprays one out, but that's short of the green.

Bland with a fine chip on two and he’ll save par and stay at -1.

The rain is starting to come now. Still more than two and a half hours until the final group heads off.

Weather forecasts can be wrong, obviously, BUT, if the BBC have it right today, by my reckoning, right handers going out late are going to have most of the course with wind from their right.. Harman, not so. And it’s going to piss it down.



It’s not over folks. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 23, 2023

The Open 2023

11:38 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler E (13), Koepka +6 (13)

Scottie in a spot of bother here on 14, his ball is close to a platform, the lip, just a few inches above the ground, is hindering his backswing.

Koepka plays up and his second is short and trickles down the bank and right of the flag, he’s short-sided himself too, not much room to work with there to save par.

(Getty Images)

The Open 2023

11:33 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The Open 2023: US Open champion Wyndham Clark begins final round at Hoylake

11:27 , Jack Rathborn

T37: Todd E (2), Scheffler E (13)

The US Open champion Wyndham Clark is on the first tee, -1 for the tournament, he’ll want another strong finish here to carry momentum into the FedEx Playoffs and the Ryder Cup.

He finds the fairway, next is Richard Bland (-1), his tee shot is down the left and about 10-15 yards short of Clark’s.

Brendan Todd on two makes birdie, he’s back to E for the championship.

Scheffler rolls in his par on 13, stays at level.

The Open 2023

11:19 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler E (12), Koepka +7 (12), Southgate E (8)

Stewart Cink and Henrik Stenson are out now, the 2009 and 2016 Open champions will attract a big crowd you would think.

Scheffler from a raised bank, bumps one in to about five feet, he’ll look to make par and keep rolling.

Matthew Southgate rolls in a fine par save, he remains at E, the fist pump shows just what it means to him.

Koepka is now frittering away strokes, a long par try is just short, he’s now at +7.

The Open 2023

11:16 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler E (11), Koepka +6 (11)

Of course Scheffler moves to even for the championship, very impressive.

Lamprecht (a), who led after round one, has just drained a putt from about 20 feet, he stays at +10. A fine week for the Georgia Tech student athlete.

(PA)

The Open 2023

11:02 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler +1 (10), Koepka +6 (10)

Where has this man been the last couple days? Scottie Scheffler beautifully controls a wedge on 11 and he has another birdie look, this one to get back to level par for the championship.

The Open 2023

10:58 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler +1 (10), Koepka +6 (10)

The wind is really picking up and Koepka is wayward once more with the driver, a tough weekend for the PGA champion.

It’s a rough day for Robert MacIntyre, he made a triple bogey on the third and it’s not got much better, +12 overall for the Scot, who started +5 today.

Defending champion Cameron Smith has arrived and is doing some putting practice, he’s off at 12:00pm.

The Open 2023

10:56 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler +1 (10), Koepka +6 (10)

Koepka, from seven to eight feet on 11, and this one lips out, it’s his third bogey of the day, he’s back to +6.

No such problem for Scheffler, tidy work, he’s made five consecutive pars.

The Open 2023: Adam Scott building nicely

10:48 , Jack Rathborn

Scott +2 (6), Perez +3 (6)

Adam Scott with a delicious, raking cut with the driver.

He’s -1 today after that eagle on the fourth.

Scheffler from the thick stuff, muscling it out but the contours of the green see the ball bound left due to the lack of spin.

Scheffler and Koepka make hard work of 10th tee at The Open 2023

10:43 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler +1 (9), Koepka +5 (9)

Tommy Fleetwood has arrived at Royal Liverpool more than three hours before he tees off at 1:45pm.

Now we reach the 10th, Scheffler with a fade but that looks to be in trouble and in the thick rough.

Koepka is also wayward and this one leaks out to the left, the lie looks awful too.

The Open 2023

10:36 , Jack Rathborn

A tidy par save on the first for Thomas Pieters, who stays at +1.

The Belgian, who moved over to LIV earlier this year, will still have high hopes of featuring in Ryder Cups down the line.

Bryson on the 13th, a whipping draw from 203 yards, but it’s nestled deep into the thick rough. Another blow for the big golfer, who is +6 overall.

The Open 2023

10:28 , Jack Rathborn

One name who hasn’t been on television too much is Brandon Robinson Thompson, who is wearing a bright orange gilet.

At the 9th, and +5 overall, he hits a splendid tee shot to within 10 feet. The Englishman, from the Isle of Wight, who came through qualifying at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, will look to finish off a memorable week on his major debut.

The Open 2023

10:18 , Jack Rathborn

Andrew Putnman, +7 for the championship, has just played a magnificent, towering shot into the 11th, he’ll look for a bright finish now.

Oosthuizen’s birdie putt on the second drifts by, he remains +2 for the championship.

Scheffler, on a roll, crushes a driver on 8, but he hates it, it’s in the thick stuff and may slow his momentum after getting back to +1 for the championship.

No such problem for Brooks (+5), who finds the short stuff.

The Open 2023

10:04 , Jack Rathborn

Scottie Scheffler taps in for his par on six and moves to +1.

The world No 1 is three-under today, impressive resolve after a tough couple days.

(PA)

(PA)

The Open 2023

09:46 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler is short too, and nestles into the bunker on five. It’s not right up against the wall though, so a chance to make the up-and-down for birdie.

That’s tough for Bryson, another bogey and he’s out in 36 and +6 for the championship. He’ll hope for a big back nine to build some confidence for the remaining LIV Golf events.

The Open 2023

09:36 , Jack Rathborn

Koepka takes a drop and plays a lovely chip off the muddy path, he’ll have a par putt coming up.

It’s a bogey in the end though and he slips back to +6 for the championship. Some of that frustration is taken out on a booming drive on the fifth.

He has just 251 yards in for his second on the 527-yard par five, but this fairway wood goes right and falls just short of the really thick stuff. Still, a great chance to get that shot back.

The Open 2023

09:33 , Jack Rathborn

Bryson DeChambeau is out on the course too, the American is playing with Andrew Putnam and has enjoyed an up and down round through six holes.

There is an eagle, a birdie and two bogeys, leaving him -1 today and +4 for the championship.

Meanwhile, it looks like Koepka has found his ball...

US golfer golfer Bryson DeChambeau plays the 6th hole (EPA)

The Open 2023

09:29 , Jack Rathborn

It’s an earlier start on Sunday with Brooks Koepka out on the fourth currently.

The five-time major champion is currently +5 and hits a provisional ball that bounds into the greenside bunker.

The Open 2023: Fourth round at Royal Liverpool

Saturday 22 July 2023 17:13 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s fourth round coverage of 2023 The Open Championship at Hoylake.

The battle for the claret jug will see Brian Harman (-12) chased by Cameron Young, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

Expect a wet and soggy day, with the course playing long as a result, and don’t forget the fierce finishing stretch at holes 17 and 18, which could bring late drama even if the leader separates themself from the field, given the potential to make anything from eagle to double bogey or worse.

Follow for live score updates, analysis and reaction from Royal Liverpool as major championship season finishes.