The Open 2022: When is it, how to watch and what to expect at St Andrews

Tom Morgan
·5 min read
In this article:
The Open 2022: When is it, how to watch and what to expect at St Andrews - David Cannon/Getty Images
Rory McIlroy celebrated making a fantastic start to the "fiddliest" Open of his career as his delayed return to St Andrews proved well worth the wait.

America's Cameron Young held the clubhouse lead after Thursday's opening round thanks to firing eight birdies in a flawless 64, a score only McIlroy himself has beaten in the opening round of an Open Championship on the Old Course.

McIlroy's 63 came back in 2010 and was followed by an 80 in terrible weather, while an ankle injury suffered playing football prevented him from bidding to retain the Claret Jug at the same venue in 2015.

The four-time major winner admitted this week therefore felt like the title defence he never had and he enjoyed an ideal start, holing from 55 feet for birdie on the first and making seven in total in his 66, the same score he shot to begin his wire-to-wire victory at Hoylake.

In stark contrast, 15-time major winner Tiger Woods struggled to a 78 which began with a double bogey on the first after hitting his approach - from a fairway divot - into the Swilcan Burn, and took six hours and eight minutes to complete.

When is it?

The 150th edition of The Open takes place from July 14-17 at the Old Course, St Andrews. So, Thursday to Sunday this week.

What time does it start?

For the opening two rounds, the early starters go out at 6.35am. The final group gets underway at 4.16pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The 150th Open will be shown live on Sky Sports. Alternatively, bookmark this page and follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage of all four days.

Latest news

Light rain greeted the early starters as day two of the 150th Open Championship got under way at St Andrews at 7am on Friday.

Former winner Mark Calcavecchia hit the opening shot in what will be his final appearance in the game's oldest major championship.

The 62-year-old is beyond the age limit of 60 for former champions, but was given an exemption due to suffering from an injury in 2021 and the Open being cancelled in 2020.

Calcavecchia, who lifted the Claret Jug at Troon in 1989, struggled to an opening 83 and bogeyed the second on Friday to remain at the foot of the leaderboard on 12 over par.

What happened last year?

Collin Morikawa held off a late surge from Jordan Spieth to win at Royal St George's, with the imperious American finishing 15-under.

Telegraph Sport's golf correspondent James Corrigan described Morikawa as "unbreakable, unmatchable and unbelievable" after he added the Open Championship to the US PGA title he collected in 2020.

If anyone is any doubt about the class of this Californian then consider that he only turned pro in June 2019 and this was only his eight major - and only Bobby Jones has won two quicker.

What are the latest odds?

Rory McIlroy 10/3

McIlroy shot a six-under 66 in Thursday's first round, illustrating why his length off the tee makes the Old Course a good match, and emphasising his consistency in 2022. The Northern Irishman ranks first for Strokes Gained Tee to Green on the PGA Tour this season, recently won in Canada and has finished in the top eight at all three majors this season. Just one Claret Jug to his name, won at a receptive Hoylake in 2014 where The Open returns next year.

Cameron Smith 15/2

Twenty-eight-year-old Australian was tied for third after Thursday's opening 67 and has proved himself an excellent wire-to-wire competitor since tying for second at the Masters in 2020 when he became the first golfer in the tournament's history to score all four rounds in the 60s (67-68-69-69). Two of his five PGA tour titles have come this year: The Sentry Tournament of Champions in January followed by the prestigious Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in March.

Scottie Scheffler 8/1

No surprises to see the World No 1 and Masters champion so prominent after Thursday's four-under 68. Has only made one Open appearance, but that produced a T-8 finish at the quirky Royal St George's last year which bodes well. No significant weaknesses when on song. Scheffler was understandably quiet in the weeks after Augusta but has recorded runner-up finishes at Colonial and the US Open at Brookline.

Cameron Young 8/1

The clubhouse leader by two strokes at the end of a marathon first round with his magnificent 64, the 25-year-old New Yorker, in his debut Open, is enjoying a breakthrough season following his tie for third place in his first PGA Championship in May. He is eighth on the PGA Tour in 2022 for driving distance and his power off the tee was integral to Thursday's march to the top of the leaderboard.

Xander Schauffele 14/1

Scored 69 on Thursday, a solid start for the man who tied for second at Carnoustie four years ago and won the Scottish Open last week. In seven years as a pro, the Californian has won seven PGA Tour titles, three of them this season, stellar form which has hastened his rise to No5 in the world rankings.

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s