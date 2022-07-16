The Open 2022: final round tee times at St Andrews - EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are locked together four shots clear at the top of the Open leaderboard after taming St Andrews with matching third rounds of 66 on Saturday.

Hovland made a fast start with four birdies in a row from the third before McIlroy chipped in from a greenside bunker to eagle the 10th hole and edged ahead with a birdie on 14.

McIlroy dropped a shot at the notorious 17th Road Hole, his only bogey of the day, and the Ryder Cup team mates both birdied the last to finish on 16-under-par before embracing warmly as the packed galleries gave them a rousing ovation.

They will play together again on Sunday when McIlroy, 33, will bid for his fifth major title and the 24-year-old Hovland his first.

"I thought it was really good," McIlroy said. "I missed some opportunities early. But stayed really patient. And I feel like my patience was rewarded around the turn with a couple of birdies and that hole-out on 10.

"Overall, a really good day. We sort of fed off each other, and navigated the last few holes well."

Hovland is aiming to become the first Norwegian to win a major title and said he could not imagine a better venue to do it than the Home of Golf.

"I don't think there's any other place that would top it," he said. "Growing up in Norway and always watched The Open Championship. To win a major that's closest to home, that would be really cool."

Final round tee times (all times BST)

USA unless specified; (x) denotes amateurs

0720 Sam Bairstow (Eng) (x)

0730 Jamie Rutherford (Eng), Wyndham Clark

0740 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), David Law (Sco)

0750 Sam Burns, Sungjae Im (Kor)

0800 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Adri Arnaus (Esp)

0810 Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter (Eng)

0825 Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

0835 Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x), Jordan Smith (Eng)

0845 Barclay Brown (Eng) (x), Danny Willett (Eng)

0855 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)

0905 Lars van Meijel (Ned), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

0915 Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak

0930 Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage (Eng)

0940 Paul Casey (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

0950 Justin De Los Santos (Phi), Tony Finau

1000 Thomas Detry (Bel), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

1010 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Corey Conners (Can)

1020 Adrian Meronk (Pol), John Parry (Eng)

1040 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Talor Gooch

1050 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1100 David Carey (Irl), Lee Westwood (Eng)

1110 Harold Varner III, Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

1120 Brad Kennedy (Aus), Filippo Celli (Ita) (x)

1130 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

1145 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Richard Mansell (Eng)

1155 Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1205 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Xander Schauffele

1215 Jon Rahm (Esp), Victor Perez (Fra)

1225 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Will Zalatoris

1235 Ian Poulter (Eng), Anthony Quayle (Aus)

1255 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Aaron Wise

1305 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Russell Henley

1315 Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1325 Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1335 Shane Lowry (Irl), Brian Harman

1345 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kevin Kisner

1400 Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

1410 Adam Scott (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1420 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Dustin Johnson

1430 Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1440 Cameron Smith (Aus), Cameron Young

1450 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Viktor Hovland (Nor)