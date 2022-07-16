The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Round 3 at St Andrews including Rory McIlroy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Rathborn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dustin Johnson
    Dustin Johnson
    American professional golfer
  • Rory McIlroy
    Rory McIlroy
    Northern Irish golfer (1989-)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Cameron Smith lit up St Andrews in bright afternoon sunshine to lead The Open 2022, while Tiger Woods missed the cut and waved goodbye during an emotional stroll down the 18th at St Andrews.

Rory McIlroy is still in the hunt at -10, three behind Australian Smith (-13), who birdied his first three holes and picked up three more shots before sinking a long snaking eagle putt on the 14th green on the way to a flawless 64.

Overnight leader Cameron Young is the closest challenger on 11 under, two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson. While world number one Scottie Scheffler was a further stroke back alongside Briton Tyrrell Hatton.

Other contenders include Americans Talor Gooch, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala, and Australian Adam Scott, all of whom sit on -7.

Here are tee times and full schedule for Round 3 of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews:

Tee times

Round 3 (US unless stated)

0835 Richard Mansell (Eng)

0845 Trey Mullinax, Kevin Kisner

0855 Tony Finau, Adri Arnaus (Esp)

0905 Justin De Los Santos (Phi), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

0915 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

0925 Lars van Meijel (Ned), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)

0940 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Jordan Smith (Eng)

0950 Sungjae Im (Kor), Aaron Jarvis (Cay, a)

1000 Wyndham Clark, Sam Bairstow (Eng, a)

1010 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), John Parry (Eng)

1020 Anthony Quayle (Aus), Chris Kirk

1030 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Bryson DeChambeau

1045 Jason Scrivener (Aus), Jamie Rutherford (Eng)

1055 Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Paul Casey (Eng)

1105 Marcus Armitage (Eng), Adrian Meronk (Pol)

1115 Justin Thomas, Jason Kokrak

1125 Danny Willett (Eng), Corey Conners (Can)

1135 Cameron Tringale, Billy Horschel

1150 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Laurie Canter (Eng)

1200 Russell Henley, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1210 Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1220 Kurt Kitayama, Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

1230 Ian Poutler (Eng), Sam Burns

1240 David Law (Sco), Filippo Celli (Ita, a)

1255 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Will Zalatoris

1305 Shane Lowry (Irl), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

1315 Victor Perez (Fra), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

1325 Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Patrick Reed

1335 Harold Varner III, Jon Rahm (Esp)

1345 Jordan Spieth, Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

1400 Thomas Detry (Bel), Xander Schauffele

1410 Lee Westwood (Eng), David Carey (Irl)

1420 Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1430 Aaron Wise, Lucas Herbert (Aus)

1440 Barclay Brown (Eng, a), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha)

1450 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1505 Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sahtih Theegala

1515 Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott (Aus)

1525 Talor Gooch, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1535 Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

1545 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1555 Cameron Young, Cameron Smith (Aus)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Canadian Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye hopes to empower young female athletes as coach, speaker

    As Olympic bronze medallist Joey Lye steps into the next phase of her life, the Canadian softball star hopes the younger generation heeds one message. "They matter. Their voice matters. And to use their platform to not just continue fighting the fight, but also to be authentically themselves," Lye said in an interview with CBC Sports. After competing at every world championship since 2010, Lye and Team Canada finally got back to the Olympics at Tokyo 2020, landing on the podium with a third-plac

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Behind Mbappé's decision to stay at PSG

    Real Madrid failed to get Kylian Mbappé again. Here are the reasons behind the French star's decision.

  • A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving British Open

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower. The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one. His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking thr

  • GLOBL JAM tournament shines spotlight on future of Canadian basketball

    GLOBL JAM was an opportunity for athletes to come home, represent their country and inspire the next generation of Canadians.

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin