The Open 2022 live scoring and second round leaderboard

The Open 2022 continues on Friday as the second round gets underway on the Old Course in St Andrews. Rory McIlroy (-6) will hope to extend his promising start as he bids to win a first major in eight years.

The Northern Irishman will hope to catch Cameron Young (-8) as the early pace-setter, but the American, on his Open Championship debut and just a sixth major start, will face a new challenge with the added pressure of his contemporaries hunting him down. Cameron Smith (-5) is one further back in third, while world No1 Scottie Scheffler (-4) is also finely poised.

There is work to be done for defending champion Collin Morikawa, who carded an even-par opening round of 72 while playing alongside McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. That grouping, who is set to experience the late start on Friday and will go off at 2:59pm, is among the most attractive in the second-round tee times. Early morning starters to look out for, include: Dustin Johnson (USA), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus) at 08:14, Tyrrell Hatton, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (USA) at 08:25, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA) at 09:58 and Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA) at 10:09.

Follow all the live updates from St Andrews, including scores, second-round leaderboard and latest news:

The Open 2022: Round 2

Garcia makes turn in 32

10:14 , Tom Kershaw

Sergio Garcia endured a day to forget yesterday but he’s got off to a flying start in his second round. After driving the ninth green, he holes a long eagle putt and makes the turn in 32. He’s now one-under for the tournament.

Harrington starts with a birdie

10:10 , Tom Kershaw

In the group up ahead of Woods’s on the green, Padraig Harrington has just rolled in a birdie to move to -4.

Story continues

Woods gets underway

10:00 , Tom Kershaw

The projected cut currently stands at even par, meaning Tiger Woods will need to shoot a 66 to make it into the weekend. The 46-year-old gets a huge ovation on the first tee and seems to have avoided a fairway divot this time. Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa follow him.

Kim moves to -5

09:57 , Tom Kershaw

Si Woo Kim opened with a birdie but then became stranded in a succession of eight pars. He’s broken that streak with another birdie at the 10th though and is now -5 for the tournament, just three shots off the leader.

Casey on a roll

09:48 , Luke Baker

Paul Casey is off to a flyer this morning. Three birdies in his first six holes - including back to back at 5 and 6 - have him at -4 for the tournament, a tie for 6th. currently.

Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie delighted after shooting five-under 67 at the Open

09:38 , Luke Baker

English qualifier Robert Dinwiddie could not hide his delight after shooting himself into a tie for third place on the first day at the Open.

The 39-year-old, who has been doing some labouring for a construction firm to help make ends meet over the past two years, carded a five-under-par 67 at St Andrews on Thursday.

That left him level with Australia’s Cameron Smith and three off the lead held by American Cameron Young.

Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie delighted after shooting five-under 67 at the Open

Scheffler and Gooch make pars

09:32 , Luke Baker

Scottie Scheffler (-3) holes out for par at the 4th, while Talor Gooch’s monster birdie putt at the 8th doesn’t really bother the hole. A simple par to stay at -6 though.

On to the 5th for the Scheffler-Hatton-Niemann group and Tyrrell opens up by tonking a drive striahgt down the fairway.

The Open 2022: Westwood brushes off Woods criticism

09:29 , Tom Kershaw

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.

The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.

That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.

Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to get to this position” by signing up to play in LIV’s big-money events.

Asked about the 15-time major winner’s comments, Westwood said: “He’s got a vested interest hasn’t he?

“The LIV players will talk the LIV tour up, the PGA players that aren’t on the LIV tour will talk the PGA Tour up and put down the LIV tour.

“I don’t pay too much attention to people’s opinions. Tiger is entitled to his opinion.”

Upcoming tee times

09:24 , Luke Baker

Here are the upcoming tee times for the next hour or so - some big names heading out. Perhaps no bigger than Tiger Woods who will need to pull of a Houdini-esque act of escapology to make the cut after his opening-day +6.

Tiger plays alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa at 9.58am, with Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III teeing off 11 minutes later at 10.09am.

Selected tee times:

09:25 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

09:36 Harris English (USA), (a) Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

09:47 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Keith Mitchell (USA), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

09:58 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa (USA), Tiger Woods (USA)

10:09 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (USA), Harold Varner III (USA)

10:20 Sam Burns (USA), Patrick Cantlay (USA), Mito Pereira (Chi)

10:31 Keegan Bradley (USA), Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala (USA)

Leaderboard update

09:18 , Luke Baker

Here’s how we’re looking after a little under three hours of play so far this morning.

-8: Cameron Young

-6: Talor Gooch (6), Rory McIlroy

-5: Cameron Smith, Robert Dinwiddie

-4: Marcus Armitage (9), Si Woo Kim (7), Dustin Johnson (4), Barclay Brown (a), Kurt Kitayama, Lee Westwood, Brad Kennedy, Viktor Hovland

(REUTERS)

Armitage having himself a day

09:14 , Luke Baker

Englishman Marcus Armitage has blitzed the front nine as he finishes with a birdie at 9 to go out in 33, three-under par for his round and -4 for the week now. Joins that group including Dustin Johnson - who sees a long birdie putt at 4 come up just short for a tap-in par - and Si Woo Kim.

Scottie Scheffler has another birdie chance at 3 but his putt is milimetres away. They’re not dropping for the world No 1 so far today and he stays at -3.

The Open 2022: Fitzpatrick bemoans pace of play

09:14 , Luke Baker

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick blasted the pace of play at St Andrews as a “joke” with most rounds taking more than six hours to complete.

Shared fairways and greens, plus fast-running fairways bringing par fours into range off the tee and 100-foot-plus putts meant it was an attritional day on the Fife links.

Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens and Fitzpatrick, golf’s newest major winner, was not impressed.

“It’s just a joke, isn’t it? Like six hours, 10 (minutes). This just shouldn’t be happening ever in golf,” said the Sheffield golfer.

“It’s the way the golf course is set up. It’s how firm it is. The way the golf course is designed.

“You’re crossing over a lot, and to get better angles and better lines, you’ve got to hit across all the fairways.

“There’s nothing you can do unfortunately about it. It’s just sad more than anything. It’s just ridiculous.”

Matt Fitzpatrick blasts the Open pace of play as a ‘joke’ at St Andrews

Dustin gets his shot back

09:01 , Luke Baker

Dustin Johnson back up to -4 as he pours in a birdie putt at the 3rd - got a good read from playing partner Adam Scott and took advantage.

Back on the 2nd, Scottie Scheffler’s (-3) good birdie look ends up just left of the hole, while Tyrrell Hatton (-2) saves his par with a clutch putt. You sense some pretty vociferous self-flagellation might have been coming from Hatton if he missed it...

The Open 2022: Woods reacts to his opening round

08:59 , Luke Baker

Tiger Woods reacts to his worst round at St Andrews:

“Probably highest score as I could have shot,” the 46-year-old said. “Hit a good tee shot down one, ended up right in the middle of a fresh divot and I hit a good shot. Wind gusts hit it and ended up in the burn, and start off with a double.

“I think I had maybe four or five three-putts today. Just wasn’t very good on the greens. And every putt I left short. I struggled with hitting the putts hard enough.

“The greens were very firm but slow and it’s an interesting combo. And we weren’t exactly speed demons out there either. The whole round took a long time, and we were getting waved up. And it was a long, slow day.”

His second round gets underwya in an hour’s time at 9.58am

Wise by name...

08:57 , Luke Baker

The low man on the course so far is Aaron Wise. The American has birdied the 1st, 5th and 6th holes to shoot up to -3 from evens, just outside the top 10.

With the drizzle at St Andrews, the fairways are slowing down slightly and the course is very gettable.

(PA)

VIDEO: Gooch makes the perfect start

08:54 , Luke Baker

Here’s the first of Talor Gooch’s two birdies so far today that have taken him to -6 and T2

Scheffler off to a bad start

08:51 , Luke Baker

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler made bogey at the 1st in the end after three-putitng so drops back to -3, while Dustin Johnson had a great birdie look at the 2nd but his putt just slipped by, meaning he too stays at -3.

Scheffler flies a wedge over the top of the flag at the 2nd, getsa bit of bite and he’ll have maybe 10 feet or so to claim that shot straight back

The Open 2022: Tee times for Day 2

08:44 , Tom Kershaw

Here is a reminder of the second round tee times in full:

All times BST

0635 Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jediah Morgan (Aus)

0646 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Sam Bairstow (x)

0657 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Haotong Li (Chn), Marcus Armitage

0708 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Fabrizio Zanotti (Par), Alex Wrigley

0719 Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

0730 Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Wyndham Clark

0741 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa, x)

0752 Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Aaron Jarvis (Cay, x)

0803 Sungjae Im (Kor), Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland

0814 Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)

0825 Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton

0836 Darren Clarke (Nirl), Richard Bland (Eng), Filippo Celli (Ita, x)

0847 Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Aaron Rai (Eng)

0903 David Duval, Justin Harding (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng)

0914 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Jason Scrivener (Aus), David Law (Sco)

0925 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

0936 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Harris English, Keita Nakajima (Jpn, x)

0947 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell

0958 Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa

1009 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Harold Varner III

1020 Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira (Chi)

1031 Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala

1042 Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus), Matthew Griffin (Aus)

1053 John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford (Eng), David Carey (Irl)

1104 Mingyu Cho (Kor), Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)

1115 Lars Van Meijel (Ned), Jack Floydd (Eng), Ronan Mullarney (Irl)

1136 Paul Lawrie (Sco), Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1147 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Campbell (Nzl), Barclay Brown (Eng) (x)

1158 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

1209 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1220 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), MinKyu Kim (Kor), Ashley Chesters (Eng)

1231 Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama

1242 Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim (Kor)

1253 John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

1304 Cameron Smith (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power (Irl)

1315 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Rikuya Hoshino (Jap)

1326 Cameron Young, Kyoung Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1337 Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners (Can)

1348 Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Danny Willett (Eng)

1404 Stephen Dodd (Wal), JT Poston, Lee Westwood (Eng)

1415 Sepp Straka (Aut), Luke List, Justin De Los Santos (Phi)

1426 Ernie Els (Rsa), Adri Arnaus (Esp), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

1437 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Scott Vincent (Zim), Victor Perez (Fra)

1448 Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Sihwan Kim (Kor)

1449 Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

1510 Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland (Nor)

1521 Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tony Finau

1532 Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1543 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1554 Anthony Quayle (Aus), Zander Lombard (Rsa), John Parry

1605 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

1616 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

Early movers and shakers on day 2

08:38 , Luke Baker

A fair few players out on the course already this morning and some are already surging up the leaderboard.

Talor Gooch has found birdies on the 1st and 3rd to move up to -6 which is currently T2 alongside Rory McIlroy.

Koren star Si Woo Kim birdied the 1st to climb into the top ten at -4, while Englishman Marcus Armitage is now two-under for his round and three-under for the championship - the same score as Dustin Johnson after he bogeyed the opening hole.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler (-4) has started his round and is currently on the 1st green - playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Joaquin Niemann

The Open 2022: English qualifier Dinwiddie three shots off lead

08:29 , Tom Kershaw

English qualifier Robert Dinwiddie could not hide his delight after shooting himself into a tie for third place on the first day at the Open.

The 39-year-old, who has been doing some labouring for a construction firm to help make ends meet over the past two years, carded a five-under-par 67.

That left him level with Australia’s Cameron Smith and three off the lead held by American Cameron Young.

“I am very happy,” said Scottish-born Wandsworth resident Dinwiddie. “It was a fantastic day to be able to put together a good score.

“I was playing well. I just try to give every shot 100 per cent with concentration, effort and commitment.”

Qualifier Robert Dinwiddie ‘very happy’ after shooting five-under 67 at the Open

Mark Calcavecchia hits first tee shot on Open farewell

08:28 , Luke Baker

Light rain greeted the early starters as day two of the 150th Open Championship got underway at St Andrews.

Former winner Mark Calcavecchia hit the opening shot at 6.35am in what will be his final appearance in the game’s oldest major championship.

The 62-year-old is beyond the age limit of 60 for former champions, but was given an exemption due to suffering from an injury in 2021 and the Open being cancelled in 2020.

Calcavecchia, who lifted the Claret Jug at Troon in 1989, struggled to an opening 83 and bogeyed the second and third on Friday to remain in last place on 13 over par.

The Open 2022: Poulter gets rough reception

08:14 , Tom Kershaw

Ian Poulter was met with some boos on the first tee due to his association with LIV Golf, however, after a round of 69 that included an extraordinary 160ft putt, he insisted he hadn’t heard a single heckle.

‘All I heard was clapping’: Ian Poulter plays down boos at the Open

The Open 2022: Woods battling to make the cut

07:58 , Tom Kershaw

Tiger Woods was met with the loudest cheer yesterday afternoon but those soon turned into awkward groans as the 46-year-old endured a torrid round of 78 that left him battling to make the cut.

Reality bites as Tiger Woods endures torrid opening round

The Open 2022: Young leads with McIlroy in contention

07:45 , Tom Kershaw

Cameron Young produced a magnificent round of 64 to take a two-shot lead into the second round, but Rory McIlroy is in close pursuit as he looks to end his major drought. Here’s our report on all of yesterday’s action:

Rory McIlroy surges into Open contention as Cameron Young leads

The Open 2022: Round 2

07:30 , Jack Rathborn

Good Morning and welcome to The Independent’s Round 2 coverage of The 150th Open Championship.

It’s a drizzly St Andrews this morning, with mild winds of 10mph so far. But a gloomy Friday morning has many chasing to make the cut, including Tiger Woods, who is out early today after a late finish due to excruciating slow play all day on Thursday, with rounds taking more than six hours to complete.

We’ll bring you live scores and the updated second-round leaderboard, analysis and reaction.