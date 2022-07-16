Open 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores with Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland off to hot starts

Follow all the action from the third round of The Open at St Andrews.

Cameron Smith took a two-shot lead into the weekend after a spectacular round of 64 yesterday as the field took full advantage of gentle conditions at the Old Course. The Australian set a new low-scoring record at the halfway stage but he is hardly out of sight with a number of high-profile names in hot pursuit. First-round leader Cameron Young is the closest challenger but both Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are three shots adrift at -10. Dustin Johnson is one shot further back and will be paired with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler this afternoon. Other notable names in contention include Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.

One man who won’t be in action this weekend is Tiger Woods after the 46-year-old missed the cut during an emotional round yesterday after which he admitted he is unlikely to play another championship round at The Open. Phil Mickelson also fell short of the cut mark after a torrid back-nine but there was plenty of success for some of his fellow LIV players, with Johnson joined neared the top of the leaderboard by Talor Gooch, while Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer and Lee Westwood were all in the top 20 at the start of play.

Follow all the action and scores from St Andrews below:

- 14 V Hovland

- 12 C Smith, C Young, R McIlroy

-10 D Johnson, S Scheffler, P Cantlay

-9 T Fleetwood

Smith surges into lead on low-scoring Friday

The Open 2022: Rory McIlroy set to close in on Viktor Hovland

17:08 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy to within six feet on six, a birdie coming up and a chance to move within one of Hovland at -13.

Cam Smith (-12) can only make par at five, a 10 footer slides by when yesterday it found a home deep in the cup.

Cameron Young is up to -12, a quiet two days for the American after lightning this place up on Thursday to lead.

17:03 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Cameron Young of the US, left, and Cameron Smith, of Australia, walk along the 1st fairway (AP)

16:57 , Jack Rathborn

Cam Smith (-12) with just an eagle putt coming up, after the sluggish start, he’s one stroke from jumping back into the solo lead.

16:54 , Jack Rathborn

Three straight birdies, Hovland leads The Open at -13. McIlroy two back on -11.

Smith on -12 and ready to make a move back to par on the par-five fifth.

It’s all going off around the Old Course!

The Open 2022: Rory McIlroy set to land first birdie of third round

16:52 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy narrowly misses eagle, but he’ll make a birdie soon on five and get to -11.

Hovland eyeing up eagle too, meaning the gap will likely still be two for the Northern Irisman.

16:50 , Jack Rathborn

Hovland (-12) on five, tries to cut the par five in half and that’s a fine effort, eagle putt coming.

Young (-11) makes a tester on four to stay at 11-under, that’s four pars in succession.

McIlroy (-10) follows his Norwegian parter with an impressive second. Both men eyeing up eagle.

The Open 2022: Viktor Hovland into tie for the lead

16:35 , Jack Rathborn

Hovland’s short stick is hot, another from 30 feet and he’s into a tie for the lead.

It’s a mega putt, up and over the mound to the right of the hole and then slinking back from right to left. Two-under through four. -12.

The Open 2022: Tommy Fleetwood the clubhouse leader at -9 after round of 66

16:28 , Jack Rathborn

HUGE! Fleetwood with a big putt, rockets it in on 18 for birdie, 66 and he’s the clubhouse leader on -9 and just three behind right now.

The Open 2022: Cam Smith steadies himself with par on second

16:24 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a par for Smith (-12) on the second, he’ll look to kick on now after that bogey on one.

Hovland (-11) already to wtihin one and level with DJ (-11) just one back.

Cantlay (-9) on the move too and -2 through five.

16:11 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler is moving, a birdie on three after sticking it to a couple feet, brilliant.

The American is just three back now.

McIlroy’s birdie try on two is just short, he stays at -10, but only two behind.

Dustin Johnson with a stunning shot of his own on three, a chance to close to within one of Smith.

The Open 2022: Cam Smith bogeys first, drops back to -12

16:06 , Jack Rathborn

A surprise on one.

Cam Smith bogeys after three-putting, he comes back to the pack at -12.

Some nerves for the usually calm Aussie?

The Open 2022: Rory McIlroy immediately sets up birdie chance as leaders tee off

15:55 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy (-10)

It’s a birdie putt for McIlroy on one as he bids to get to -11.

Meanwhile, Cam Smith and Cam Young are about to tee off on one.

But it’s bad news for Lowry who makes bogey on 12 to move back to -8 and five back.

15:43 , Jack Rathborn

A low stinger on the first from Scheffler (-8) and his third round is underway.

DJ (-9) is next, the two-time major champion makes the fairway with a low runner without much fuss. These two are serious contenders this weekend.

While the euphoria surrounding Lowry has not subsided, these two chips are absolutely gorgeous and worth a watch or 10.

It would be rude of us not to put those eagles from Shane Lowry back-to-back 😉 pic.twitter.com/VOoKmMNI9M — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 16, 2022

John Daly joins Peyton and Eli Manning at Kingsbarns after missing cut at The Open

15:35 , Jack Rathborn

15:30 , Jack Rathborn

The latest to tee off: Adam Scott (-7), drills an iron down the first. A low draw skips way down the right side of the fairway.

A fast start for Herbert who makes it two birdies in three holes to kick-start his round and move into eighth on -8.

While Pieters, going so well at -9, chunks a wedge out of the rough on 15, it’s just on the front of the green, he’ll be OK with that.

15:27 , Jack Rathborn

The Open 2022: Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay start well

15:25 , Jack Rathborn

Viktor Hovland dialling in his irons on the range, he’s off with Rory McIlroy in 20 minutes.

Pieters, meanwhile, chips to within 10 feet, distinctively average by his standards, a tester coming up the hill.

Adam Scott to within 10 feet on the first, if he makes that he’ll move to -8, the Aussie is right in contention to exorcise his demons from 2012 in this championship.

Patrick Cantlay’s approach on one is almost as good, 15 feet for birdie to also close to within five of the lead.

The Open 2022: Shane Lowry lands back-to-back eagles

15:15 , Jack Rathborn

That is quite sensational from Shane Lowry, wow, a second eagle in as many holes, it propels him to -9 and just four back of Cam Smith.

It’s already been a historic day for the Irish, could Lowry make it a very special weekend?

The Open 2022: Lowry eagles the ninth

14:57 , Tom Kershaw

Shane Lowry is known as one of the best wedge players on tour and he’s just pitched in at the ninth for eagle. The 2019 champion makes the turn in 33 and he’s now at -7.

The Open 2022: Kisner delighted with round of 65

14:52 , Tom Kershaw

Kevin Kisner was delighted with a round of 65 earlier this afternoon that put the American onto the first page of the leaderboard.

It was a heck of a day – Kevin Kisner makes his move on sunny day at St Andrews

The Open 2022: Pieters birdies 13

14:48 , Tom Kershaw

Thomas Pieters is up into a tie for sixth after a birdie at the 13th. The Belgian is already six under par for his round.

Over at the first, Lucas Herbert has made the perfect start with a birdie to go to -7.

The Open 2022: DeChambeau birdies 18

14:40 , Tom Kershaw

And then he almost holes his approach! What a rollercoaster end to DeChambeau’s round. A four-putt double bogey, an up and down off the path at the Road Hole, and a snap-hook to set up a tap-in birdie at the last.

It’s a round of 67 for the American and he’s in the clubhouse at -6.

The Open 2022: DeChambeau’s snap-hook

14:37 , Tom Kershaw

DeChambeau has just snap-hooked his tee shot at the 18th and it runs all the way into the grandstand by the first tee! It was only an iron too.

The Open 2022: DeChambeau on path at Road Hole

14:29 , Tom Kershaw

DeChambeau pulled his drive so far left at the Road Hole but was able to take relief. It doesn’t help a great deal though as he hits his approach over the back of the green and it’ll be a tricky up and down from the path from there.

The Open 2022: Spieth birdies the third

14:26 , Tom Kershaw

Spieth kickstarts his third round with a birdie at the third. He’s now at -5.

A few groups up ahead, Zalatoris makes back-to-back birdies at 5 and 6 and is -6 for the tournament.

The Open 2022: DeChambeau unravels on 16

14:23 , Tom Kershaw

DeChambeau spent some time after his round yesterday on the putting green by the first tee. It hasn’t done him much good at the 16th, though. A four-putt double bogey halts his charge and he’s back to -5.

The Open 2022: Pieters five under through 11

14:21 , Tom Kershaw

Thomas Pieters’ best finish at an Open came back in 2018 in a tie for 28th. He’s currently in eighth after a brilliant start to his third round. The Belgian is five under through 11 holes and now at -7 for the tournament.

The Open 2022: Poulter also at -5

14:02 , Tom Kershaw

Ian Poulter is ticking along nicely with two birdies in his first six holes pushing him to -5.

It’s all going badly wrong for Justin Thomas though. The American has made a hat-trick of bogeys at the turn and is back at +1. That gloom doesn’t quite compare to Hideki Matsuyama’s though. The former Masters champion is five over for his round after a double bogey at 14.

The Open 2022: Varner moves to -5

13:55 , Tom Kershaw

Rahm misses the putt! That won’t do his temper any favours. Varner doesn’t make the same mistake though and a birdie takes the American to -5.

Russell Henley has made a move up the leaderboard with an eagle at the ninth. He makes the turn in 31 and is now seven under for the tournament.

The Open 2022: Rahm almost holes out at 1

13:43 , Tom Kershaw

I said Rahm needed a fine round... Well, he’s almost just holed out from the fairway at the first! That should be a simple tap-in for a birdie start.

DeChambeau very nearly hit the green in two at the par-5 14th but a poor putt up the slope left him too far from the hole and he is forced to settle for a par. He’s still six under for his round but that’s a good chance gone.

The Open 2022: Rahm gets underway

13:36 , Tom Kershaw

Jon Rahm needs a special round today to force himself into contention. The Spaniard, playing alongside Harold Varner III, starts nine shots off Smith’s lead.

The Open 2022: Fleetwood moves to -7

13:32 , Tom Kershaw

It’s another birdie for Fleetwood! He’s four under par through six holes this afternoon. Ryder Cup teammate Sergio Garcia has made a great start too, with two birdies in three to go to -5.

The Open 2022: DeChambeau almost holes out for eagle

13:18 , Tom Kershaw

What a shot from DeChambeau. The American might be known for his power rather than his touch but he’s just hit an exquisite approach into the 13th that very nearly drops for eagle. That’ll be a tap-in birdie and he’ll move onto the first page of the leaderboard at -7.

Fleetwood’s fast start has continued with a birdie at the fifth. He’s already three under for his round and is now -6 for the tournament.

The Open 2022: Zalatoris birdies the first

13:12 , Tom Kershaw

Will Zalatoris finished second at the PGA Championship and the US Open. He has some ground to make up if he’s going to go one further this weekend but the American has got off to a great start with a birdie at the first to move to -5. Another rising American star Sam Burns is also at that mark after two birdies in his first three holes.

The Open 2022: Thomas stuck at -2

12:58 , Tom Kershaw

Justin Thomas was favoured by many heading into this week but trailed by 11 shots at the start of play this morning. He needed a flying start but has instead found himself stuck at -2 with one birdie and one bogey in seven holes.

Bryson DeChambeau is not having the same problem. The American has just driven the par-4 12th and will have a long putt for eagle.

The Open 2022: Fleetwood starts fast

12:49 , Tom Kershaw

Tommy Fleetwood is also off to a flying start with two birdies in his opening three holes. The Englishman is currently at -5 for the tournament.

The Open 2022: Molinari onto first page of leaderboard

12:46 , Tom Kershaw

It’s been a difficult few years for Francesco Molinari but the 2018 champion has something to smile about this afternoon. He is currently five under for his round with two holes to play.

Elsewhere, Bryson DeChambeau is four under through his opening ten holes. The American is still eight shots off Smith’s lead though.

The Open 2022: Kisner shoots 65 in early warning

12:37 , Tom Kershaw

It threatens to be another day of formidably low scoring at the Old Course, with some of the early players out this morning making significant moves up the leaderboard.

Kevin Kisner is chief among them, having started the day on even par. The American has just tapped in for a par at the last and a round of 65 to move into a tie for eighth.

It hasn’t been bad going for his playing partner Trey Mullinax either. A round of 66 puts him in a tie for 13th.

The Open 2022: Smith takes two-shot lead into moving day

10:31 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome back to The Independent’s live coverage of The Open from St Andrews.

Cameron Smith takes a two-shot lead into what promises to be another day of low scoring on the Old Course, with Cameron Young, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Dustin Johnson among a host of names in hot pursuit.

The conditions are still gentle and Kevin Kisner sent out another aggressive warning this morning as the American went five under par through his opening six holes.

Nobody could match the spectacular round of Smith yesterday, though, with the Australian setting a new record at the halfway stage for an Open at St Andrews.

Cameron Smith surges into lead at The Open as Rory McIlroy remains in contention

The Open 2022: Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland both make birdies

17:06 , Jack Rathborn

Wow, Hovland with a fourth birdie in as many holes, he’s up to -14.

The Norwegian is on a tear. Hatton back up to -8, as in Spieth, there are contenders galore.

McIlroy makes birdie, he’s up to -12 and two behind his playing partner.

The Open 2022: Jordan Spieth hotting up

15:59 , Jack Rathborn

Goodness, Spieth with an absolute bullet on seven.

100 feet apex and it curls around to about four feet from 371 yards away.

He misses the eagle putt, but it’s an easy birdie, he moves to -6 and soon follows that with birdie on nine, now -7 as he makes the turn.

The Open 2022: Xander Schauffele on the move

15:34 , Jack Rathborn

Xander Schauffele (-6)

A promising start for Xander, he makes it to -6 as he bids for three wins in a row.

Hatton misses his birdie putt but he’ll stay at -8.

Pieters on 16 with a horrible putt up and over the hill on 16, it’s judged superbly, he’ll stay at -8.