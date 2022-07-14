The Open 2022 live: Score and latest updates from the first round in St Andrews

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Wilcox
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ian Poulter
    Ian Poulter
    Professional golfer
  • Webb Simpson
    Webb Simpson
    Professional golfer
  • Paul Lawrie
    Paul Lawrie
    Professional golfer
British Open 2022 championship first round 1 live score latest - PA
British Open 2022 championship first round 1 live score latest - PA

The much-anticipated  150th Open has got underway at the home of golf. The 1999 Champion Golfer of the Year Paul Lawrie got the oldest major begun at just after 6.30 this morning, the Scot opening with a par at the famous first hole.

Even though the tournament is barely 45 minutes old there's already a big talking point as Ian Poulter had a dicey start to his attempt to break his major duck. It's fair to say it wasn't the best start for the Englishman. The Ryder Cup hero, who is one of the marquee names to play in the hugely controversial Saudi breakaway LIV Golf series, was booed on the first tee - one can only assume because of his involvement in the rebel tour.

That horror was then compounded by a horrible hooked tee shot that only just stayed on the fairway - the first fairway is the widest in the whole of golf. The tee shot was so wide that he had to got relief from a fence that was impeding his swing for his second shot.

The Englishman got on the green in two, however, and made a four from there.

Follow all the updates below...

08:25 AM

What an Alpha combo...

Two big hitters...

DeChambeau and Daly - REUTERS
DeChambeau and Daly - REUTERS

08:23 AM

The field is currently four-over

Those pin positions and fact it's a bit chilly not conducive to 'tearing the course apart', so far at least...

08:20 AM

The pin positions are tricky today

In benign conditions tucking the pins away is one way to defend the course. A good example of this is on the second where the flag is just above a hollow - DeChambeau has to putt up the hollow/bowl and does well to get the ball to within five feet.

08:13 AM

Webb Simpson is the early leader

The 2012 US Open champion (don't worry if you cannot remember him winning it, it wasn't the most memorable tournament - typical US Open, defensive golf etc etc) is three-under through seven thanks to birdies at the third, fifth and seventh.

Webb Simpson&nbsp; - PA
Webb Simpson - PA

08:10 AM

DeChambeau hits an iron off the second tee

That's a bit of a surprise - while an iron off the first was clearly the play (with the burn to negotiate) you would have thought he'd get the big dog out for the second.

08:06 AM

Having said DeChambeau will have an easy birdie putt...

The American misses from three feet - he pushed that, not one to dwell on.

08:02 AM

DeChambeau is up and running

The big-hitting American (yep, I know it's not the most imaginative description, but it's fairly accurate...) takes an iron off the tee (no thought of trying to take on the Swilcan Burn and drive the green) and stiffs his approach to two feet. He'll have an easy putt for an opening birdie.

DeChambeau is without a top-20 this year so if he challenges for the Claret Jug it will be a shock.

He's playing with Santa, aka John Daly, his forerunner as the grip-it-and-rip-it King who won here in 1995. He's off to a good start with a simple par.

07:58 AM

How to ingratiate yourself with your hosts...

Yep, Patrick Reed, a golfer who could be described as Marmite, is wearing a LIV golf cap...classy. Is it in his contract?! 'In return for many millions you must wear a LIV baseball cap at The Open'...

Patrick Reed&nbsp; - REUTERS
Patrick Reed - REUTERS

07:53 AM

Mickelson got a four at the first

No problems for the six-time major winner as he registers a par - on in two and a regulation two-putt.

Mickelson putts at the first&nbsp; - REUTERS
Mickelson putts at the first - REUTERS

07:48 AM

Paul Lawrie is at two-over

The 1999 champion bogeyed the second and doubled the fourth BUT has just birdied the fifth to get back to two-over.

07:46 AM

Here's where Poulter's tee shot on the first ended up

That's as far right as you can go without ending up in the town...

Ian Poulter's horror first tee shot ended up at the far left of the widest fairway in golf - REUTERS
Ian Poulter's horror first tee shot ended up at the far left of the widest fairway in golf - REUTERS

07:42 AM

There has been much talk about the weather

More specifically the wind. If conditions are calm throughout there is a fear the 'Old Lady' of St Andrews could be taken apart by the big hitters.

READ:  It would be an affront to golf if 'Old Lady' of St Andrews can no longer defend herself

Well, channelling my inner Michael Fish it's very calm out there at the moment. The wind was blowing in the practice rounds but it's currently fairly still...

07:32 AM

'Phil' about to get started

The poster boy for the the hugely controversial rebel LIV tour made his long-awaited return to the PGA Tour at last month's US Open, where he missed the cut.Mickelson, who lifted the Claret Jug in 2013, wasn't, unlike Poulter, booed...The American finds the fairway without much trouble.

07:28 AM

Of the early starters...

Webb Simpson is the only man in red figures, the American former US Open champion is on one-under. Highly fancied Min Woo Lee is two-over. Both golfers are through three holes.

07:26 AM

Poulter makes four at the first

After that tee shot that may well give him (and anyone who watched it) nightmares the Ryder Cup star was able to register a four.

07:18 AM

So the first 'Big Name' to get under way was Ian Poulter

And it's fair to say it wasn't the best start. The Englishman who is one of the marquee names to play in the hugely controversial Saudi breakaway LIV Golf series was booed on the first tee and then that was compounded by a horrible hooked tee shot that only just stayed on the fairway (this is the widest fairway in the whole of golf). The tee shot was so wide that he has to got relief from a fence that was impeding his swing for his second.

The Englishman got on the green in two, however, and should make par from there.

07:14 AM

Selected tee times

07:08 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal)

07:30 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Phil Mickelson (US), Kurt Kitayama (US)

07:52 John Daly (US), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Cameron Tringale (US)

08:03 Brooks Koepka (US), Seamus Power (Ire), Cameron Smith (Aus)

08:14 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Francesco Molinari (Ita), Justin Rose (Eng)

09:58 Rory McIlroy (NI), Collin Morikawa (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

10:09 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas (US)

10:20 Tony Finau (US), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (US)

13:04 Paul Casey (Eng), Sung Jae Im (Kor), Gary Woodland (US)

13:15 Dustin Johnson (US), Marc Leishman (Aus), Adam Scott (Aus)

13:26 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Scottie Scheffler (US)

14:59 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa (US), Tiger Woods (US)

15:10 Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (US), Harold Varner III (US)

07:13 AM

It doesn't get much better than this

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of The Open at St Andrews - a tournament that if you cannot get excited about then you have no soul.

The best golfers on the planet playing for the Claret Jug at home of golf just oozes tradition, history and, if you're like me, kid-on-Christmas-Eve levels of excitement.

As if to add to the almost mythical levels of anticipation Rory McIlroy says winning an Open Championship at St Andrews is golf’s "Holy Grail". Three-time Open champion Bobby Jones famously said an elite player’s career would not be complete without lifting the Claret Jug on the Old Course.

“I don’t know if a golfer’s career isn’t complete if you don’t, but I think it’s the Holy Grail of our sport,” replied McIlroy as he was asked about the quote. But a roll call of those who have lifted the Claret Jug at the home of golf does certainly indicate that it has a reputation for crowning some of the most distinguished names to have played the game - Jones, Sam Snead, Peter Thomson, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods have all tasted glory at St Andrews (although the last two winners of the Open here, Louis Oosthuizen and Zach Johnson, good as they are, aren't exactly all-time greats...).

McIlroy starts the tournament as favourite and having missed that chance to defend his 2014 Open win when the major was last played on the hallowed fairways in Fife in 2015 (thanks to a football injury, of all things...) he's keen to add his name to the list of all-time greats to have lifted the Claret Jug at St Andrews.

“I’m playing well. I’m in good form. My confidence in my game is as high as it’s been in quite a while,” said McIlroy, who was second in the Masters, eighth in the US PGA and fifth in the US Open. “But I can’t go in here thinking that this might be my time. I just have to go out and play a really good tournament. I’ve got to string four good rounds together, and hopefully at the end of the week, that’s good enough to win.

“I’m happy where everything’s at, and I just can’t get ahead of myself. Just have to make sure that I prepare well the next couple of days and get myself in the right frame of mind for Thursday."

One worry surrounding this edition of golf's oldest tournament is whether today's technology and big hitters could render the 'Old Lady' of St Andrews obsolete. Faldo has speculated that if conditions are calm for next four days then we could see the first 59 in a major.

McIlroy, however, isn't predicting a birdie fest. The favourite thinks that while the winning score could be low it won't be near the 20-under mark.

"I don't think we are going to see it," McIlroy said regarding the fear the course could be overpowered. "You can bomb it and get close to the greens but that doesn't necessarily mean you are going to make birdies.

"I can see it (the winning total) being low, but I can't see something in the 20 under range. Everyone has seen how firm and fast the fairways are and it's going to get pretty tricky at the end of the week."

Stay here throughout the day for all the action from the home of golf.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • President Biden wants to build ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Why it matters to the US

    Improved relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be a foreign policy win for Biden. But it could come at the expense of Palestinian rights.

  • During a stay with Airbnb, we were told the let was ‘illegal’

    A woman arrived at our cottage to say our ‘host’ was subletting and threatened to call police

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an