The Open 2022 live: score and latest updates from round two in St Andrews

11:55 AM

Cantlay is often spoken about as a future major winner

And the American is three-under for the first five holes to move to five-under. The Big Names are certainly making their moves this morning.

11:52 AM

Scottie on a run

Since his opening bogey the world No 1 has moved from solid to spectacular. Scheffler's fired in three birdies in a row (from the 10th) and he's all by himself in second at seven-under. It's only his second Open and, having finished in the top 10 at Royal St George's last year, I think it's fair to say he's adjusted very well to seaside golf...

Scottie Scheffler

11:46 AM

Tiger bogeys the sixth

To drop to seven-over, and the chances of him making the cut are gossamer thin now. The five was always likely once he found the pot bunker off the tee, he was forced to chip out and his approach left him with a monster putt for par.

11:44 AM

Sergio Garcia is happy and he's not even on the LIV tour!

That's because the sometimes-stroppy Spaniard is seven-under for his round to move him to four-under for the tournament. He came within a whisker of winning the Claret Jug in 2007, ultimately blaming the 'golfing gods' for his defeat to Harrington in the play-off at Carnoustie. But can Sergio be smiling come Sunday?

11:39 AM

Troubled Tiger

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

11:36 AM

David Howell on Sky comms

Is commenting on Tiger's movement saying his ankle isn't moving as it should be and that he looks stiff and troubled. Howeller speaks for all of us when he says 'it's not good to see.'

11:35 AM

Problems for Padriag

Harrington has double-bogeyed the sixth - missing a two-foot putt for bogey - and is now at one-over having dropped four shots in the past three holes.

11:30 AM

Tiger looks to be in serious discomfort

His tee shot at the sixth finds one of the pot bunkers and he's limping as he leaves the tee box.

11:26 AM

Another chance goes begging for Tiger

His birdie attempt at five flirts with the hole but stays at ground level - 10 years ago you'd have bet your house that he'd sink that. He stays at six-under.

Fitzpatrick also pars the fifth to remain at two-under.

Tiger Woods

11:22 AM

Tiger's second to the par-five fifth

Is fired to right by the pin - unfortunately it's the flag for the 13th on the green it shares with the fifth. He has a 130-foot putt for eagle, but he leaves his attempt well short (not for the first time) and he now has an eight-footer for birdie.

11:19 AM

The Big Names are making their moves

As well as DJ and Scott getting in red figures for the day Scottie Scheffler has also moved to five-under. The world No 1 bogeyed the first, but is two-under through nine since and in a strong position halfway through the second round.

11:16 AM

Talor Gooch is quietly going about his business

Goochie is three-under for the day and is second by himself on seven-under.

11:11 AM

Hatton is on the march

He's four-under for his past five holes. The angry Englishman is now at six-under, in a tie for second. He's won on the famous course before, although with different conditions and only two rounds, at the Dunhill Links. There hasn't been an English winner of The Open since Nick Faldo in 1992, is the duck to break this year?

Meanwhile, Adam Scott is also hot at the moment - the Australia moves to five-under (five-under for the round though 11).

Tyrrell Hatton

11:04 AM

Fitzpatrick is now at two-under

While Tiger bogeyed the fourth the US Open champion birdies and he's moving in the right direction.

11:02 AM

Tiger has a tough two-putt at the fourth

His approach was just shy of the green leaving him a long two-putt over a mound (one of the zillions on the Old Course). The touch is still there as he lags his first putt well - but he ultimately walks off the green with a bogey. The short (three foot or so) par putt lips out and he's now back to six-over - he cannot afford those...

10:57 AM

DJ moves to six-under

Back-to-back birdies at nine and 10 mean that the Saudi rebel is now tied for second spot alongside Rory and Talor Gooch, who is two-under for his round though 13.

Dustin Johnson

10:44 AM

Birdie for Tiger!

That's what they came to see - the 40 or so footer (distance isn't my forte, apols...) looked in from halfway and that's what he needs. He's back to five-over...can he use this momentum to launch another famous round?

10:43 AM

DJ out in one-under

He birdies the driveable ninth to get to five-under, lurking nicely.

Elsewhere, Tyrrell Hatton is at four-under after birdies and six and seven - the angry golfer doesn't look too pleased on the eighth as he leaves a birdie putt short.

10:40 AM

Half chance for Tiger at the third

Tiger has 100 yards left into the green - he hit it as hard as he could to get a lot of spin, but he flies it too long and he'll have a 40-footer for birdie rather than something within 10 foot.

This is better from Tiger, though, he's giving himself chances and, so far, hasn't been fighting for par as he was yesterday.

10:38 AM

Birdies for Rahm and Spieth at the second

Just the start they would have wanted.

The pair both fired their approaches to within six foot - the American to within one foot. And they made no mistake.

Rahm is two-under through two to move to one-under, and the 2017 champion is now at two-under.

The rain is certainly helping - that pin position, just above a bowl, would be tricky if it wasn't for the damp conditions.

Jon Rahm

10:29 AM

The putts aren't dropping for Tiger

He has a decent look at birdie at the second - his approach leaving him with a 15 or so footer to get to five-over. It misses on the low side and a half-decent chance goes begging. He stays at six-over.

Matt Fitzpatrick, on the same hole, gets to one-under with a 20-foot birdie.

10:26 AM

Rahm back to level-par

The Spaniard's approach looked as though it might spin back into the burn but it stayed up and left him with a seven-footer which he drains.

10:20 AM

Harrington with back-to-back birdies

The twice Open champion is hot right now - he's now at five-under and if any veteran can be in contention come Sunday afternoon it's him.

10:17 AM

The group of Spieth, Rahm and Varner

Are all on the first green in two.

Rahm is one-over at the moment - you suspect he's had his worst round of the week already, but how many shots will be pick up today?

10:16 AM

Sergio Garcia has cracked a smile

That in itself is newsworthy (the stoppy Spaniard has often been known to be a moody fellow on the fairways...) but also newsworthy is that the former Masters champion is four-under for the front nine - he's just eagled the ninth to move to one-under for the tournament.

10:13 AM

No Swilcan Burn disaster for Tiger today

Woods' approach safely flies the famous hazard and he's got a 40-foot putt for birdie. He leaves the putt short but has no problems with the second putt and stays at six-over.

He left quite a few putts short yesterday as well - if he's to produce something special today he'll need to be more aggressive with the flat stick.

Playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick has a good look at birdie - his ball flirting with the left edge of the cup before refusing to drop. He stays at level-par.

Tiger Woods is wrapped up this morning

10:06 AM

Harrington with the ideal start!

The 2007 and 2008 Open champion was three-under overnight. And the man in form on the Senior Tour has brought that confidence to St Andrews. He's birdied the first - his approach was stiffed to two feet of the tricky front pin - to get to four-under.

Harrington

10:00 AM

Tiger's second round is underway

The projected cut is level-par so he needs at least a six-under 66 to make the weekend.

One thing's for sure, Tiger will definitely think he can make the cut - the mental side still seems strong. But what will the body allow him to do today? The crowd will will him on, his opening tee shot is safely down the fairway and NOT, as far as I can tell, in a divot as it was yesterday.

09:55 AM

It's nearly Tiger time

The Big Beast is on the putting green doing what looks like, to this creaking body at least, some frightening stretches.

09:50 AM

Paul Casey is back to four-under

He started off like a train yesterday to get to four-under at the turn, but fell away on the back nine to end his round at one-under. Well, it's deja vu all over again as the Englishman has once again started well. He's just birdied the sixth - he's three-under through six - tasty. Can he keep it up?

09:39 AM

Look after your ball

The weather isn't horrific, but it's not calm either as this pic of Scheffler's caddie shielding his player's ball shows.

Shielding the ball

09:34 AM

Scheffler remains at three-under

The world No 1 hasn't picked up the shot he lost at the first - he's through four holes now. He's now on the fifth tee - the par five. The wind is favourable for the front nine today so Scottie has a chance to get back to four-under now.

His drive is long, perfect bringing it back down to the centre of the fairway.

09:30 AM

There was much discussion about what golfers were wearing yesterday

From Justin Thomas' dangerously tight trousers and lack of socks, to Barclay Brown's bucket hat, to Phil Mickelson's non-collared t-shirt, to a plethora of hoodies, sartorial style was a hot topic during round one.

So what are you allowed to wear and what is strictly forbidden wardrobe-wise at The Open?

Well, as far as I've been able to find out the only real item that is definitely not to be worn on the hallowed links is jeans...

"The wearing of jeans of any colour is not permitting whilst practising or competing during any stage of The Open."

The War on Jeans has begun at the R&A clubhouse...I am currently wearing a pair while blogging, in solidarity with the versatile fashion statement - rather jeans than JT's tight trousers...

The lower half of Justin Thomas' sartorial statement during the first round

09:19 AM

Marcus Armitage is out in 33

The likeable Englishman is three-under for the front nine and at four-under for the tournament - his is the best round out there at the moment. His best finish in a major is T53 - in this tournament last year - but he's looking very good to top that this year.

Marcus Armitage

09:07 AM

The wind looks as though it's picking up

It looks a wee bit chilly and the rain is still falling - still more mizzle than monsoon, but it's harder than it was earlier.

09:01 AM

Niemann comes a cropper at the second

He's a wonderful young talent but the Chilean found Cheape's bunker off the tee and it proved to be an expensive mistake. He had to chip out sideways before his approach found the front of the green. A poor first putt saw the ball go sideways over a mound rather than towards the hole and he ultimately walks off the hole with a double-bogey six to fall back to one-under.

Meanwhile, a hole ahead Dustin Johnson birdies to get back to four-under.

08:47 AM

A huge talking point so far has been about the slow play

Here's our golf correspondent, James Corrigan, on the problem.

There seems to be a lot of glib comments on social media - who would ever have thought it?! - regarding the pace of play here and the modern pros being essentially to blame. While the pros have been allowed by the Tours and governing bodies to proceed snail-like and be overly deliberate - there have been pathetically few penalties imposed over the years - the problem here is a complex issue involving…

1 - the vagaries of the Old Course and its shared greens and landing areas and the pinch points etc 2 - the failure of the powers-that-be to rein back the ball, sort out the distance issue, and then instead have to resort to brutal pin positions to protect the layout 3 - the firm conditions themselves. Here’s hoping the bit of rain we’ve had we help quicken it up today. The third and fourth rounds should be about 41/2 hours.

08:41 AM

Not only is Swilcan Burn in play with the approach at the first

It's also playing with golfers' minds on the green. Scheffler, as with DJ before him, hits a poor first putt leaving him with a tricky putt for par.

The burn may be a few yards beyond the pin, but you can see it putting back towards the flag and it's prompting a bit of hesitancy in a few putting strokes.

Scheffler, as with DJ, three putts on the opening hole and he drops back to three-under.

Playing partners Hatton and Niemann start with pars and stay at three-under and two-under respectively.

08:34 AM

Bogey for DJ at the first

It's early days but even though it's only at 357 yards today the first is playing over its par so far...one man adding to that stat is Dustin Johnson. He's an the back of the green in two but his first putt leaves him a tricky six-footer for par which breaks at the last minute and he drops back to three-under.

Leishman posts a double bogey after his visit to the Swilcan Burn, he's at six-over now and really struggling to make the cut now.

Dustin Johnson on the first, on the way to an opening bogey

08:28 AM

Scottie Scheffler is making it look easy at the moment

He's in the form of his life and world No 1 by some distance. As if to illustrate my point he effortlessly posted a four-under 68 yesterday, once again quietly going about his business. His second round is underway with an iron safely down the fairway.

Playing partners Joaquin Niemann (three-under )and Tyrell Hatton (two-under) also safely get their rounds started.

08:23 AM

The pin on the first...

...is only a few paces on the green, just beyond the famous/dreaded/historic (delete as applicable...) Swilcan Burn. That brings the water hazard into play and that's exactly what Mark Leishman has found out - the Aussie's approach finds the burn and that's just the start he didn't want having started the day on four-over...

08:21 AM

Goochie (not that one) is now at six-under

The world No 40 has birdied the third and joins Rory McIlroy in second place.

The greens are a bit damp and there is, perhaps, a chance to go low while the rain is around.

08:19 AM

The group of DJ, Adam Scott and Mark Leishman are on the first tee

It was good opening round for Saudi posterboy, Dustin Johnson, who fired a four-under 68, but the Australian pair have a bit of work to do. Scott is at level-par, with Leishman on four-over.

All three are away safely down the famous fairway.

08:15 AM

Talor Gooch joins the group at five-under

The American was one of the best of the late starters yesterday and he's clearly got enough Zs overnight as he's birdied the first to join Robert Dinwiddie and Cam Smith in joint third place.

08:00 AM

Si Woo Kim starts well

The South Korean has birdied the first to join the group on four-under.

07:56 AM

Channelling my inner Michael Fish

Yep, it's time for a weather report...

It's currently raining - more mizzle than monsoon - but the sun is set to make an appearance just before noon. The wind isn't set to blow stronger than 13 miles an hour, so once again the main defence the golf course will have are those tucked pins (and a look at today's flags suggests that once again they are tucked away...).

Spectators brave the early alarm calls and rain at St Andrews

07:50 AM

So what to make of Tiger's opening round?

'He can no longer walk across St Andrews rolling contours pain-free, or even bend over to pick up a tee peg without flinching. As such, he has come to terms with his casting as a ceremonial golfer.'

While we wait to see how he does in today's second round, it's clear that even his most fervent of fans will have to admit he'll never get back to anywhere remotely close to the great golfer he once was.

Here's Oliver Brown's take on that horror first round - Tiger Woods struggles on as Open romance collides with painful reality

Tiger Woods

07:43 AM

'We're watching more golf than we ever have'

That's not what some golf nut said while in the galleries on the Old Course, rather those were the words of none other than defending champion Collin Morikawa.

The American was complaining about the pace of play at the home of golf, with some groups taking over six hours to get through their 18 holes.

It's something that every golfer hates and certainly wouldn't have helped Tiger Woods, standing around for all that time.

Here's what some of the players had to say about it.

READ: Matt Fitzpatrick brands Open pace of play 'a joke' with St Andrews rounds taking six hours

07:24 AM

Selected tee times

08:03 Sungjae Im (Kor), Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland

08:14 Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)

08:25 Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton

09:47 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell

09:58 Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa

10:09 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Harold Varner III

12:09 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

12:31 Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama

12:53 John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

13:04 Cameron Smith (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power (Irl)

14:04 Stephen Dodd (Wal), JT Poston, Lee Westwood (Eng)

14:49 Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

15:10 Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland (Nor)

15:21 Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tony Finau

07:18 AM

A reminder of how the Leaderboard looks

Playing his his first Open Cameron Young shot a stunning 64 to have a two-shot lead after 18 holes. But some big names are lurking just behind him.

Eight-under: Cameron Young

Six-under: Rory McIlroy

Five-under: Cam Smith, Robert Dinwidde

Four-under: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Brad Kennedy, Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Kurt Kitayama, Barclay Brown (a)

07:11 AM

Tiger Woods up against it

For obvious reasons there was a lot of focus on Tiger Woods coming into this historic Open (for those saying ‘when isn’t there any focus on the Big Beast?’ fair point…). How would he fare having not played since pulling out during the the US PGA Championship? Could his injured leg cope with the exertion of a slow round on the mounds of the Old Course? Could his experience of two wins on the hallowed fairways of the ‘Old Lady’ of Fife trump his complete lack of competitive play?

Just 10 minutes after his 2.59 tee time the answers to all those questions were all but answered. Woods double-bogeyed the first, having found the Swilcan Burn, and while it was more than possible he could claw those early dropped shots back there was always more hope than expectation that that would happen.

He was four-over through four and while he was able to register birdies at the ninth, 10th and 14th he carded a six-over round of 78, for a spot way back in T-146th.

It was a downcast Woods who spoke to the press after the horror round.

"It feels like I didn't really hit it that bad. I did have bad speed on the greens, yes," Woods said. "But I ended up in bad spots. Or just had some weird things happen. And that's just the way it goes.”

He went on to once again reveal how important it was for him to tee it up at the home of golf this week.

"(It was) very, very meaningful," he said, "All things considered, where I've been, I was hoping I could play this event this year. And I am. I just didn't do a very good job of it.

"The crowd were absolutely fantastic," he said. "So supportive. They were very respectful and very appreciative of all of us out there today, which was great.”

It goes without saying that Woods needs to make up considerable ground if he is to avoid missing the halfway cut at the scene of two of his greatest triumphs, in 2000 and 2005.

"Looks like I'm going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance," he said. "Guys did it today. And that's my responsibility tomorrow to go ahead and do it.”

On the evidence of the first round only his most fervent supporters will back him to do just that. But he is Tiger Woods and if anyone can plot their way round this famous course when up against it it is him. But if he is to make the weekend then, regardless of all his remarkable wins and records, it will be one of his most senscational achievements.

The Big Beast gets his second round underway at 9.58. Stay here to find out how he does and for all the action from the home of golf.