Open 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Cameron Smith beats Rory McIlroy to Claret Jug

Rory McIlroy’s wait for a fifth major goes on after he was beaten to the Claret Jug by the sensational Australian Cameron Smith.

Smith produced a string of birdies to close out with a round of 64, beating his playing partner Cameron Young by one shot, as McIlroy ended up finishing third with a final round of 70.

The Open

Cameron Smith edges Rory McIroy for Open Championship

Cameron Young finishes with eagle to end in second place

Cameron Smith wins the Open

18:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

A birdie on the last was enough to hold off not McIlroy but his playing partner Cameron Young, in the end, who finished second with that eagle on 18.

Cameron Smith wins the Open!

18:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy hammers the chip at the flag but it bumps just wide and past, and Cameron Smith is the Open champion.

The Open 2022

18:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

So, McIlroy must hole this tricky chip to force a play-off, otherwise it’s all over...

The Open 2022

18:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy knows he need a two on the 18th. He tries to drive the green but it comes up short, and he will need a sensational pitch, or long putt, to force a play-off. Smith has one hand on the Claret Jug.

Smith -20 (64)

Young -19 (65)

McIlroy -18 (17)

The Open 2022

18:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy marches to the 18th tee. Up ahead on the green, Smith judges another brilliant putt beautifully and should tap in for birdie. Then Young makes his eagle putt! So Young finishes on 19-under, and Smith rolls in his putt to finish on 20-under-par with a 64 in his final round. Just sensational, a putting exhibition.

Smith -20 (64)

Young -19 (65)

McIlroy -18 (17)

The Open 2022

18:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

He starts it left and it just doesn’t turn – par for McIlroy on 17. Agonising.

Smith -19 (17)

McIlroy -18 (17)

Young -17 (17)

The Open 2022

18:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland leaves his putt on 17 short and looks set for a par. Now McIlroy: this is a huge moment in the championship, and perhaps his entire career...

Smith -19 (17)

McIlroy -18 (16)

Young -17 (17)

Hovland -14 (16)

The Open 2022

18:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy hits a lovely approach to the 17th green, stopping after one bounce, and he will have a 15-footer for birdie. Given Smith’s tee shot on 18, McIlroy probably needs to make this to force a play-off.

Meanwhile Young has hit a brilliant drive close on 18, and he will putt for eagle. He’s not quite out of it, yet.

Smith -19 (17)

McIlroy -18 (16)

Young -17 (17)

Hovland -14 (16)

The Open 2022

18:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland made only bogey on 16 and his challenge is over.

Smith stands on the 18th tee with the outright lead of the Open Championship. It’s a good drive, a yard short of the green.

Smith -19 (17)

McIlroy -18 (16)

Young -17 (17)

Hovland -14 (16)

The Open 2022

18:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy hits a beauty of a fade from the 17th tee box, whipping around the hotel and on to the middle of the fairway. Up ahead he won’t know Smith faces a nervy 10-footer for par... He makes it! What a two-putt from behind a bunker, just outrageously good.

Smith -19 (17)

McIlroy -18 (16)

Young -17 (17)

Hovland -14 (16)

The Open 2022

18:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

Smith is not attempting that nasty chip and instead opts for the lower-risk putt, up the bank beside the bunker and on to the green. It’s a good effort, but it leaves him a far-from-straightforward par putt to retain the outright lead.

McIlroy knocks in his par on 16.

Smith -19 (16)

McIlroy -18 (16)

Young -17 (16)

Hovland -15 (15)

The Open 2022

18:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland pretty much has to make this putt, you would think... he gives it a good run but it’s never quite on line after pushing wide on the bank. He gives one of his wry smiles, he knows the game is up. McIlroy rolls his close and will, it looks, make par.

Up ahead on 17, Cam Smith comes up short with his approach – that might be his worst shot of the day. He’s left himself a tricky chip over a bunker to get anywhere close to the pin.

Smith -19 (16)

McIlroy -18 (15)

Young -17 (16)

Hovland -15 (15)

The Open 2022

18:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

On 16, Hovland has found deep rough on the left side. He lashes out of the long stuff with a short iron and finds the back of the green, leaving a horror putt back up to the flag. McIlroy’s 100-yard wedge approach is not quite as precise as he would have hoped, and although he finds the heart of the green it is going to take some putt to make birdie.

Smith -19 (16)

McIlroy -18 (15)

Young -17 (16)

Hovland -15 (15)

The Open 2022

18:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Young judges his putt pefectly up the hill to the raised pin on 16, and taps in for par. Smith does likewise from a shorter distance – the Australian is two holes from the clubhouse.

McIlroy goes the Cam Young route on the 16th tee, smashing a driver a long way up the fairway. It’s perfectly placed but it still leaves him a tricky wedge shot in.

Smith -19 (16)

McIlroy -18 (15)

Young -17 (16)

Hovland -15 (15)

The Open 2022

18:07 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy’s long birdie putt on 15 slides by and he mops up for a par, as does Hovland. Chances to make up the ground are running out.

Smith -19 (15)

McIlroy -18 (15)

Young -17 (15)

Hovland -15 (15)

The Open 2022

18:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Smith’s approach to 16 is good – it was actually from semi-rough, not the fairway – as he sends a short iron high into the sky, landing on the bank at the front and rolling up on to the shelf for a long putt.

Smith -19 (15)

McIlroy -18 (14)

Young -17 (15)

Hovland -15 (14)

The Open 2022

18:03 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy gouges his ball out of the rough and finds the 15th green to leave himself a long but potentially makeable birdie putt. The way Smith is going, it feels like McIlroy needs something long like this to drop.

Smith -19 (15)

McIlroy -18 (14)

Young -17 (15)

Hovland -15 (14)

The Open 2022

18:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cam Young decides to pull out the driver on the 16th tee, which Nick Faldo is intrigued by on commentary. He strikes it beautifully and gets within 80 yards of the flag. Cam Smith goes the more traditional route, finding the fairway with an iron.

Smith -19 (15)

McIlroy -18 (14)

Young -17 (15)

Hovland -15 (14)

The Open 2022

17:58 , Lawrence Ostlere

Smith’s run of five birdies may be over but it’s been enough to take the outright lead as they reach the testing 16th and 17th holes.

Behind him on 15, McIlroy’s drive finds the rough.

Smith -19 (15)

McIlroy -18 (14)

Young -17 (15)

Hovland -15 (14)

The Open 2022

17:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland slides his birdie putt past on 14, just like McIlroy, and they both walk off that very gettable hole with only par.

Smith trickles one down the hill on 15 to leave himself a straightforward par putt, which he makes, but Young misses his birdie putt which would have drawn him level with McIlroy on 18 under. That was a real opportunity, but even so, this is turning into a three-horse race.

Smith -19 (15)

McIlroy -18 (14)

Young -17 (15)

Hovland -15 (14)

The Open 2022

17:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy opts for a putter on 14 and pushes it a little fast over the ridge to leave himself a tricky birdie putt back up the hill, perhaps 12-15 feet... it’s just too fast and doesn’t take the break, and that’s a par.

Up ahead, Cameron Young hits a brilliant approach into the 15th green to give himself a look at birdie. Smith does well to dig out of the rough and find the putting surface on the front edge.

Smith -19 (14)

McIlroy -18 (14)

Young -17 (14)

Hovland -15 (13)

The Open 2022

17:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

On 18, Brian Harman roles in a birdie putt to take the clubhouse lead on -13. Jordan Spieth finishes on -12.

The Open 2022

17:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy’s second shot into 14 comes up just short of the green, and he faces a tricky chip, or perhaps long putt, up a ridge guarding the pin.

Smith -19 (14)

McIlroy -18 (13)

Young -17 (14)

Hovland -15 (13)

The Open 2022

17:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy and Hovland are both well placed after drives on the par-five 14th hole.

Up ahead on 15, Cam Smith finally finds some trouble with a tee shot which fades off into the rough down the right side. Looks like a decent lie, but that’s not ideal.

The Open 2022

17:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cam Smith with a long, uphill putt for eagle on the 14th: it’s a fantastic effort perfectly judged, and he taps in for yet another birdie. Five in a row, and he grabs the outright lead for the first time in this final round. He’s seven under par today, just sensational.

His playing partner Cam Young birdies the 14th too, to move to 17 under par.

Smith -19 (14)

McIlroy -18 (13)

Young -17 (14)

Hovland -15 (13)

The Open 2022

17:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland pays the price for finding the bunker with his tee shot on 13, and that’s a bogey to slide three back. The state of play:

McIlroy -18 (13)

Smith -18 (13)

Young -16 (13)

Hovland -15 (13)

The Open 2022

17:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy rolls his putt agonisingly close but just short of the hole, and he must accept par on the 13th. Up ahead, Smith drills a brilliant second on to the 14th green to give himself a long eagle opportunity. Young comes up just short of the green with his second.

The Open 2022

17:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland recovers well with a good approach to leave himself perhaps 15 feet for par. Now McIlroy’s second shot, up ahead on the right side of the 13th fairway, and he pulls his 8-iron to the left of the flag to leave himself a long putt. That’s not great.

The Open 2022

17:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland is right up against the sheer face of the bunker. It’s an absolutely horrific position with no shot except to go out sideways. Urgh. He does just that, popping up on to the fairway next to the bunker.

Up ahead on 14, Cam Smith smashes another straight tee shot.

The Open 2022

17:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Brilliant by Cam Smith! He rolls in another birdie putt – his fourth in four holes on this back nine – to level with McIlroy on 18 under. Cam Young follows him in, and he’s now level with Hovland on -16.

The Open 2022

17:27 , Lawrence Ostlere

Trouble for Hovland, who finds one of the Coffin Bunkers on the 13th fairway. No such problem for McIlroy as he booms a drive down the right side.

The Open 2022

17:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy misses! It slides by on the left side and he will tap in for a par on 12, which will feel like a bogey after Smith earned a shot at the same hole a moment ago. Hovland also birdies, and it is all bunching up at the top.

McIlroy -18 (12)

Smith -17 (12)

Hovland -16 (12)

Young -15 (12)

The Open 2022

17:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Hovland chips delicately on to the shelf where the 12th flag waits, and it’s beautifully judged to about six feet. McIlroy’s chip is also well judged but not quite so deft, and he will have a slightly longer birdie effort here...

The Open 2022

17:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

The big threat for McIlroy is not Hovland right now but Smith, the two-round leader who cannot miss a putt at the moment. He hits his drive on 13 out left on to the sixth fairway and that will give him a good angle into the green.

The Open 2022

17:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

A huge tee shot by Rory McIlroy goes up the right side on 12, avoiding the bunkers en route, and Hovland is equally safe taking a more central route. Both in good position to attack this 12th pin and pick up a shot here.

The Open 2022

17:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Another birdie by Smith, and he moves within one shot of McIlroy once more. He had a long eagle putt on the 12th but is happy to take a birdie and go to -17.

The Open 2022

17:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

On to the par-three 11th, and McIlroy and Hovland both leave themselves long birdie putts, which they lag close, and both walk off with par. As you were.

The Open 2022

17:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

No sooner had Smith made his move than McIlroy hits a wonderful long putt close and rolls in a birdie to restore his two-shot advantage and get to -18. Hovland can only par, and he’s three back.

Hovland, -15, in the rough on 10, just 64 yards away, can he get the spin required?

He comes out of it early and it’s not even reaching the top of the mound that protects the green. Tough spot to get up and down from.

Smith for birdie on 11... Drains it! -16 for the Aussie and to within one.

The Open 2022

16:51 , Jack Rathborn

Sublime from Smith, delicate touch around the greens, he’ll go to -15 soon.

Dustin Johnson misses a birdie putt on 11, stays at -13 and fifth.

Hovland, for birdie on nine, hangs it out right, it’s not enough. Still -15.

McIlroy misses the birdie putt, a lifeline for those chasing and the target is still -17.

The Open 2022

16:50 , Jack Rathborn

A birdie for Bryson on 16, he makes it to -10 and a tie for 14th.

Those after some e/w return on their bets, there are currently six players tied for eighth.

Kawkwanjana and Ancer have been on -11 for a few hours after starting early and shooting 65s.

Burmester, Molinari, Scott and Fitzpatrick also on -11 and sharing eighth place.

The Open 2022

16:45 , Jack Rathborn

A double bogey for Adam Scott on the 11th, that is so costly, it drops him all the way down to -11 and a tie for 10th.

Young can’t make par on nine, he’s back to -14, a blow for the American.

Burmester in a tie for eighth now, he bogeys 17, but remains six-under for his round.

Smith can’t make his birdie from six to seven feet, but he’s out in 34, two under. -14 and needing three shots at least to swing his way and catch McIlroy.

Booming drive from the leader on nine, on the fairway and just a few feet from the green, which is 340+ yards away from the tee. Hovland out to the fringe.

The Open 2022

16:38 , Jack Rathborn

Tommy Fleetwood’s bending left to right putt can’t find the hole. Stays at -12 through 10.

Young near the gorse on nine, but it’s sitting well, it’s a brilliant third, he has 15 feet or more to save par and remain at -15.

Smith in a better spot up on the 9th, he has 67 yards left and is in the fairway, a magic wedge to about six feet. Birdie chance to move to -15.

The Open 2022

16:26 , Jack Rathborn

Adam Scott really racing up the leaderboard today, -4 through 11.

The Claret Jug might be too much to ask for, four back, but this is superb from the Aussie, who sits at -13 in fifth.

Young, second at -15, with a 10 footer for par on eight. MAKES IT! Crucial and retains the momentum.

The Open 2022

16:20 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy with a real bounce in his step, can he close the show. He’s looking at a 2+ shot lead as we approach the turn.

But Cameron Young is level with Viktor Hovland now on -15, maybe he is the man to push the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy’s birdie putt on seven, up and over the hill, then gathers pace, it’s a comfortable par as we head to the eighth.

The Open 2022

16:07 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy’s birdie putt is agonisingly short of pace, he stays at -17 and two clear.

Could that have been the chance to close the door?

The Open 2022

16:01 , Jack Rathborn

Smith’s birdie putt on five is dead weight, tap-in par. -14 and two back.

Fleetwood (-12) on the charge, but his birdie putt on eight is just off.

Young with a crucial par putt on six to stay with Smith at -14.

The Open 2022

15:58 , Jack Rathborn

Hovland can’t follow McIlroy in for birdie, so he sits at -15, two behind McIlroy at -17.

The Norwegian will be looking over his shoulder too, Smith and Young have got to -14 and fancy a run at McIlroy.

Young from the thick rough on six too, this one can’t check and he joins Smith at the back of the green hoping to make par.

The Open 2022

15:55 , Jack Rathborn

A big, snaking 50-footer for eagle for Smith, leaves himself about eight feet.

A chance to move to within two of McIlroy and one of Hovland.

McIlroy to -17 with birdie on five, a big step. Smith from thick rough on six, could this slow his push after reaching -14, it lands with a thud on the green and chases to about 30 feet, solid..

The Open 2022: Viktor Hovland makes bogey, hands Rory McIlroy lead

15:42 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a bogey for Hovland, he three-putts to slip to -15. McIlroy leads outright on -16.

Smith (-13) on five from the whispy rough, leaves himself a big 30-footer for eagle. Make it? He’d only be one behind McIlroy.

Adam Scott makes birdie, he’s up to -12 with Spieth and DJ.

That’s a horrible spot for Hovland down a mount and in the rough on five. McIlroy just off the fairway, he’s OK.

The Open 2022

15:38 , Jack Rathborn

It’s 78.5 feet for Hovland on four, the enormous putt can only be cut down to 10 feet, a tester for par coming up.

Schauffele for birdie on 16, it stays out left. He remains at -11.

McIlroy with the same putt that Young made on four, but he slides by, just a par. Still tied at the top on -16.

The Open 2022: Cameron Young makes his move

15:33 , Jack Rathborn

Majestic from Spieth on seven, perfect distance and it rolls to four feet. He’ll move to -12.

That’s ideal pace from Smith on four from about 20 feet, tap-in par. Still -13 and three back.

Young wants birdie on four, down the hill, left to right, it’s brilliant, back-to-back birdie and up to -13.

The Open 2022

15:28 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy misses from just six feet, a chance escapes. Still tied at the top on -16.

Meanwhile, Cam Smith, from 166 yards on four, narrowly escapes the bunker but will be about 20 feet from the flag.

DJ up on five, the eagle putt is wide, but he can convert for birdie from close range to get up to -12.

The Open 2022: Rory McIlroy with birdie chance to take outright lead

15:23 , Jack Rathborn

Schauffele with a brilliant 221-yard shot on 14, it cuts the 614-yard par five in half and just a couple feet for his eagle. He's now at -11, -6 today.

Hovland can only par the third, McIlroy staring at birdie and a one-shot lead.

The Open 2022

15:17 , Jack Rathborn

Good bounceback from Young, birdie at three takes him back to where he started and -12.

Filippo Celli is about to win the Silver Medal, the Italian amateur follows in the footsteps of Matteo Manassero, who won the prestigious award for amateur players at the Open Championship in 2009.

An eagle putt is narrowly wide, he’ll tap in for birdie to end a sensational Open, posting -5.

Celli beats out Aaron Jarvis, who came home earlier on +1.

The Open 2022: Cam Smith closes gap on Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland

15:10 , Jack Rathborn

It’s a birdie for Smith, he closes the gap to three shots at -13 and sits two clear of the big group in fourth.

Spieth for eagle on five, so close, but an easy birdie coming up to move to -11.

Hatton is heating up out there, -4 through seven and -11 overall.

The Open 2022: Cam Smith eyes birdie at two

15:04 , Jack Rathborn

Cam Smith with a gorgeous iron shot on two, it flirts with the hole and comes to a standstill three feet beyond.

McIlroy and Hovland can’t make birdie on one, to the delight of the chasing pack.

McIlroy blasts a drive on two, perfect. Hovland matches him, a little fade, but he’s some way behind his co-leader.

The Open 2022: Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland set up birdie chances on first

14:59 , Jack Rathborn

Scheffler’s birdie try on two is no good, still -11.

Young with a four-footer for par that won’t turn back after starting half a ball’s width out left. A bogey takes him to -11 and a tie for fourth with six others.

Hovland to within eight feet on one, McIlroy has 10 feet or so, both good looks for birdie to kick things off.

The Open 2022: Rory McIlroy begins final round

14:52 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy with huge cheers on the first. Incredible atmosphere.

The Northern Irishman blasts an iron down the fairway and he’s off in pursuit of major No 5.

Viktor Hovland almost clips McIlroy’s ball with his tee shot, it runs about five feet past.

A chance for McIlroy to put the pressure on perhaps?

The Open 2022: Cam Smith and Cam Young underway

14:47 , Jack Rathborn

Cam Smith looking to bounce back after a disappointing third round, it’s a tough task, but four back, he is trying to become the first Australian player to win The Open since Greg Norman in 1993.

While the last Aussie to win an Open here at St Andrews was Kel Nagle in 1960.

The Open 2022: Fleetwood starts with a birdie

14:30 , Tom Kershaw

Fleetwood gets off to a flier. A birdie at the first sees the Englishman move to -10. His playing partner Johnson stays at that mark as his birdie putt pulls up no more than a couple of inches short of the hole.

The Open 2022: Spieth birdies the second

14:24 , Tom Kershaw

Jordan Spieth would have to produce a hell of a round to force himself into contention but he’s made a fine start at least, with a birdie at the second taking him to -9.

The Open 2022: Kaewkanjana into fifth

14:21 , Tom Kershaw

Kaewkanjana bags himself another birdie at 16 and he’s now at -11 and into a tie for fifth. His playing partner Ancer also birdies and is one shot further back at -10.

Varner is also putting together a nice round thanks largely to an eagle at the 14th which has seen him move onto the first page of the leaderboard.

The Open 2022: Ancer and Hatton move to -9

14:01 , Tom Kershaw

Tyrrell Hatton is looking to improve on his best finish at an Open - a tie for fifth in 2016. He’s made the right start too with birdies at 2 and 3 propelling him to -9.

Abraham Ancer is also at that mark now after a birdie at 15.

The Open 2022: Kaewkanjana goes to -10

13:48 , Tom Kershaw

Kaewkanjana isn’t done yet. He’s just birdied the par-5 14th and is now six under for his round.

Xander Schauffele is too far back to contend but the American is enjoying a stellar final day, with four birdies in his first seven holes. He’s now -8 and in a tie for 12th.

The Open 2022: Finau and Conners rise up leaderboard

13:32 , Tom Kershaw

Tony Finau and Corey Conners are both enjoying great final rounds. The former has just birdied the 16th to go eight under and is joined at that mark by the Canadian, who follows up an eagle at 14 with a birdie at 15.

The Open 2022: Kaewkanjana moves to -9

13:22 , Tom Kershaw

Sadom Kaewkanjana is enjoying a magnificent final round so far, with a birdie at 11 seeing him move to -9. That’s the best score of any player currently out on the course.

Back at the first, Bryson DeChambeau has got his final round underway alongside Francesco Molinari.

The Open 2022

12:57 , Jack Rathborn

Schauffele on four, his birdie putt is agonisingly wide, he stays at -8.

The Open 2022: Jon Rahm suffers setback

12:56 , Jack Rathborn

That’s a blow for Rahm, a nasty three-putt from 17 feet on three pushes him back to -4.

Finau for eagle, from 20 feet, it almost grazes the right edge, just not enough right to lef in it, a tap-in birdie to come and he’s up to -7.

The Open 2022

12:49 , Jack Rathborn

Finau with a bullet from the fairway on the 604-yard 14th, it chases up and onto the green. Eagle putt coming from about 15 feet to take him to -8, currently he’s -4 for his round.

Sam Burns has the low round of the day, 64 takes him to -6 overall.

Rahm, -5, a beauty into three, checks up and then crawls down from the upper tier, impeccable distance control.

Sam Burns ends his Open campaign with a flourish to offer hope to chasing pack

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

American Sam Burns produced the finish of the week with four birdies over his final four holes to shoot 64 and give hope to the pack chasing 150th Open Championship leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

The 25-year-old, whose round matched Australian Cameron Smith’s best-of-the-week effort on Friday, was three under to the turn but failed to birdie the par-five 14th.

But he then finished with four successive threes, including a brilliant approach to the notoriously difficult 17th, to get to six under for the tournament.

While that did not challenge the first page of the leaderboard – McIlroy and Hovland were 16 under and were not due to tee off until 2.50pm.

The Open 2022: Lee Westwood aiming for fourth straight birdie

12:27 , Jack Rathborn

Lee Westwood setting up another great chance at birdie on eight.

He’s made four birdies in five holes and three in a row. Could he make another to move to -7?

And that’s a par for Aaron Jarvis (a) on the last, he’ll finish up at +1 for the tournament, another good step for the UNLV student, he’ll be short of Filippo Celli in the battle for the Silver Medal, the Italian is struggling though at +2 today and -2 for the tournament, but he has a three-shot cushion.

The Open 2022

12:15 , Jack Rathborn

Theegala on the 2nd, heaves an iron to within a foot of the pin, it kicks on and checks, a good birdie chance for him to move to -6.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm (-5) and Victor Perez (-5) have hit their tee shots on the 1st.

The Open 2022

12:05 , Jack Rathborn

The Open 2022

11:58 , Jack Rathborn

Richard Mansell, who made the cut on the number at E, he’s now -4 after racing around yesterday with the marker for a round of 68.

He’s got a birdie try on the first to improve his score even more.

The Open 2022: Justin Thomas set to move into top 20

11:50 , Jack Rathborn

Justin Thomas has just spanked his drive to within a short chip of the green on the 12th, hoping to go low after starting today at -2, two shots from here will take him to -6.

Patrick Reed on 17, chases in a fabulous iron shot to within eight feet for birdie, and the pace is perfect as the ball drops to push him to -5.

Scoring is good overall, with Kokrak (-5) birdieing the 12th.

The Open

11:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Even though leaders McIlroy and Hovland won’t be starting their final rounds until the afternoon, play is already underway on The Old Course.

In fact, Sam Bairstow has already raced round after teeing off at 7:20am this morning. And there was an emotional moment as the 23-year-old amateur’s parents watched him finish his Open at the 18th.

Good morning

11:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final round of The Open from St Andrews, ahead of what is set to be a thrilling day at the Old Course.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are set to renew their battle after both getting to -16 and taking a share of the lead on Saturday.

It sets up a mouth-watering final round at the home of golf, that really didn’t require much selling anyway. You do not want to miss this.