Open 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and scores as Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share final-round lead

Rory McIlroy has the chance to end his eight-year major drought and capture golf’s “holy grail” as he takes a share of the lead into the final round of the Open Championship at St Andrews. McIlroy is joined at the top of the Open leaderboard by Viktor Hovland after the pair shared a thrilling battle on Saturday, with both players shooting rounds of 66 to move four shots clear of the chasing pack.

McIlroy and Hovland will again head out together, this time in the final group, but in front of them is a large group of star players who will look to put the pressure on. Australia’s Cameron Smith, who led into the weekend, is four shots back alongside Cameron Young - with world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and former Masters champion Dustin Johnson also in contention.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood will also hope to give chase, but the focus will be on McIlroy as he looks to win his fifth major title and add to his previous Open Championship from 2014. It doesn’t get bigger than winning the Open at St Andrews, though, especially on the 150th year of the Championship. “I’ve got myself in a great position after three days,” McIlroy said. “I finished off enough golf tournaments in my time to feel like I know what to do.”

The Open 2022: Fleetwood starts with a birdie

14:30 , Tom Kershaw

Fleetwood gets off to a flier. A birdie at the first sees the Englishman move to -10. His playing partner Johnson stays at that mark as his birdie putt pulls up no more than a couple of inches short of the hole.

The Open 2022: Spieth birdies the second

14:24 , Tom Kershaw

Jordan Spieth would have to produce a hell of a round to force himself into contention but he’s made a fine start at least, with a birdie at the second taking him to -9.

The Open 2022: Kaewkanjana into fifth

14:21 , Tom Kershaw

Kaewkanjana bags himself another birdie at 16 and he’s now at -11 and into a tie for fifth. His playing partner Ancer also birdies and is one shot further back at -10.

Varner is also putting together a nice round thanks largely to an eagle at the 14th which has seen him move onto the first page of the leaderboard.

The Open 2022: Ancer and Hatton move to -9

14:01 , Tom Kershaw

Tyrrell Hatton is looking to improve on his best finish at an Open - a tie for fifth in 2016. He’s made the right start too with birdies at 2 and 3 propelling him to -9.

Abraham Ancer is also at that mark now after a birdie at 15.

The Open 2022: Kaewkanjana goes to -10

13:48 , Tom Kershaw

Kaewkanjana isn’t done yet. He’s just birdied the par-5 14th and is now six under for his round.

Xander Schauffele is too far back to contend but the American is enjoying a stellar final day, with four birdies in his first seven holes. He’s now -8 and in a tie for 12th.

The Open 2022: Finau and Conners rise up leaderboard

13:32 , Tom Kershaw

Tony Finau and Corey Conners are both enjoying great final rounds. The former has just birdied the 16th to go eight under and is joined at that mark by the Canadian, who follows up an eagle at 14 with a birdie at 15.

The Open 2022: Kaewkanjana moves to -9

13:22 , Tom Kershaw

Sadom Kaewkanjana is enjoying a magnificent final round so far, with a birdie at 11 seeing him move to -9. That’s the best score of any player currently out on the course.

Back at the first, Bryson DeChambeau has got his final round underway alongside Francesco Molinari.

The Open 2022

12:57 , Jack Rathborn

Schauffele on four, his birdie putt is agonisingly wide, he stays at -8.

The Open 2022: Jon Rahm suffers setback

12:56 , Jack Rathborn

That’s a blow for Rahm, a nasty three-putt from 17 feet on three pushes him back to -4.

Finau for eagle, from 20 feet, it almost grazes the right edge, just not enough right to lef in it, a tap-in birdie to come and he’s up to -7.

The Open 2022

12:49 , Jack Rathborn

Finau with a bullet from the fairway on the 604-yard 14th, it chases up and onto the green. Eagle putt coming from about 15 feet to take him to -8, currently he’s -4 for his round.

Sam Burns has the low round of the day, 64 takes him to -6 overall.

Rahm, -5, a beauty into three, checks up and then crawls down from the upper tier, impeccable distance control.

Sam Burns ends his Open campaign with a flourish to offer hope to chasing pack

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

American Sam Burns produced the finish of the week with four birdies over his final four holes to shoot 64 and give hope to the pack chasing 150th Open Championship leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland.

The 25-year-old, whose round matched Australian Cameron Smith’s best-of-the-week effort on Friday, was three under to the turn but failed to birdie the par-five 14th.

But he then finished with four successive threes, including a brilliant approach to the notoriously difficult 17th, to get to six under for the tournament.

While that did not challenge the first page of the leaderboard – McIlroy and Hovland were 16 under and were not due to tee off until 2.50pm.

The Open 2022: Lee Westwood aiming for fourth straight birdie

12:27 , Jack Rathborn

Lee Westwood setting up another great chance at birdie on eight.

He’s made four birdies in five holes and three in a row. Could he make another to move to -7?

And that’s a par for Aaron Jarvis (a) on the last, he’ll finish up at +1 for the tournament, another good step for the UNLV student, he’ll be short of Filippo Celli in the battle for the Silver Medal, the Italian is struggling though at +2 today and -2 for the tournament, but he has a three-shot cushion.

The Open 2022

12:15 , Jack Rathborn

Theegala on the 2nd, heaves an iron to within a foot of the pin, it kicks on and checks, a good birdie chance for him to move to -6.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm (-5) and Victor Perez (-5) have hit their tee shots on the 1st.

The Open 2022

12:05 , Jack Rathborn

The Open 2022

11:58 , Jack Rathborn

Richard Mansell, who made the cut on the number at E, he’s now -4 after racing around yesterday with the marker for a round of 68.

He’s got a birdie try on the first to improve his score even more.

The Open 2022: Justin Thomas set to move into top 20

11:50 , Jack Rathborn

Justin Thomas has just spanked his drive to within a short chip of the green on the 12th, hoping to go low after starting today at -2, two shots from here will take him to -6.

Patrick Reed on 17, chases in a fabulous iron shot to within eight feet for birdie, and the pace is perfect as the ball drops to push him to -5.

Scoring is good overall, with Kokrak (-5) birdieing the 12th.

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for final round at St Andrews including Rory McIlroy

11:39 , Jamie Braidwood

And here’s the full schedule of today’s play, with Justin Thomas, Paul Casey and Robert Macintyre among some of the other early starters. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau will get underway in the next hour or so, but are surely too far back to make an impression on the top of the leaderboard.

The Open 2022 tee times and full schedule for final round at St Andrews

The Open

11:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Even though leaders McIlroy and Hovland won’t be starting their final rounds until the afternoon, play is already underway on The Old Course.

In fact, Sam Bairstow has already raced round after teeing off at 7:20am this morning. And there was an emotional moment as the 23-year-old amateur’s parents watched him finish his Open at the 18th.

This is awesome.



Good morning

11:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final round of The Open from St Andrews, ahead of what is set to be a thrilling day at the Old Course.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are set to renew their battle after both getting to -16 and taking a share of the lead on Saturday.

It sets up a mouth-watering final round at the home of golf, that really didn’t require much selling anyway. You do not want to miss this.