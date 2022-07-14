The Open 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and first round leaderboard featuring Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

The Open Championship is back for its 150th edition at the Old Course in St Andrews.

Tiger Woods returns, searching for win number three on this hallowed turf after iconic victories in 2000 and 2005. The 15-time major winner has denied claims he will retire after this week’s championship, but admits it could be his last time gracing the Old Course. While Rory McIlroy enters the week as the favourite after renewed hope he can add to his four majors after an eight-year drought. The Northern Irishman will join last year’s champion Collin Morikawa and the form player, Xander Schauffele, who has won back-to-back events heading into this week, in what promises to be one of the most eye-catching pairings after the first-round tee times were released.

Other contenders include world No1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, 2017 champion Jordan Spieth and last month’s US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, who will join Woods and Max Homa in the most anticipated first-round grouping. This week’s winner of the Claret Jug will also walk away with £2.1 million after record prize money was confirmed by The R&A.

The Open 2022: Round 1

The Open 2022: First round tee times

9:58 am: Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

2:59 pm: Tiger Woods, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

The Open 2022: Pin position for Day 1

07:10 , Jack Rathborn

👇 Pin positions for Round 1 of #The150thOpen 📝 pic.twitter.com/ZbF0t1b0Ev — The Open (@TheOpen) July 14, 2022

Scottie Scheffler: World number one ranking does not add to the pressure

07:00 , Jack Rathborn

World number one Scottie Scheffler admits his position at the top of the rankings may not be universally acknowledged but insists it is the least of his concerns.

The 26-year-old made his major breakthrough with victory at the Masters in April, having already usurped Jon Rahm to become number one with three victories in 43 days.

He has maintained his form with a joint-second place at last month’s US Open but still does not appear to get full credit for his achievements.

“I guess I am number one in the rankings – I’m not sure if I’m necessarily perceived that way by you all or whoever it is, but that’s not stuff that I really ever think about,” he said ahead of his St Andrews debut for the 150th Open Championship.

“I don’t feel like there’s any extra attention on me. I haven’t read much, but I would assume not everybody’s picking me to win this week, just stuff like that.

06:51 , Jack Rathborn

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

The last major of the year is underway after Paul Lawrie sends a yellow golf ball down the first after a comfortable swing of an iron, he finds the fairway of course.

He’ll be playing with Webb Simpson and Min-Woo Lee, who are also on the fairway.

We’ll bring you live scores, updates and reaction throughout the day at the Old Course.