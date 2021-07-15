The Open 2021 live stream: How to watch first round online and on TV

The Open finally got underway at Royal St Geroge’s on Thursday morning after its extended hiatus.

Shane Lowry defends the Claret Jug after he surged to victory in torrential weather conditions at Royal Portrush, holding off the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka to clinch his maiden major.

He will face just as fierce competition this time around, though, with the American quartet of Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau all in pursuit.

But nobody will pose as great a threat as Jon Rahm, who arrives as a heavy favourite after coming from three shots back to win the US Open. Hoping to become the first player to lift the Claret Jug since his idol, Seve Ballesteros, Rahm also has previous on links courses, with two victories in the Irish Open and a strong showing in Scotland last week.

On the English front, Fleetwood will be hoping to go one better after his second-place finish in Portrush, while Lee Westwood will hope to be in close contention again, too. Matt Fitzpatrick fell agonisingly short in the playoff at the Scottish Open last week while Ian Poulter finished just one shot back. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The Open gets underway on Thursday 15 July and will conclude on Sunday 18 July at Royal St George’s in Sandwich.

The links course, which last hosted The Open in 2011, will play to a par 70 this year and will be 7,189 yards in length.

How can I watch it?

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage will begin at 6.30am on Thursday and Friday, 9am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

What are the tee-times?

Who are the latest odds?

Jon Rahm 7/1

Rory McIlroy 14/1

Brooks Koepka 16/1

Jordan Spieth 16/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Xander Schauffele 16/1

Dustin Johnson 18/1

Bryson Dechambeau 25/1

Louis Oosthuizen 25/1

Viktor Hovland 25/1

Collin Morikawa 28/1

Tyrrell Hatton 28/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 33/1

Patrick Cantlay 33/1

Shane Lowry 33/1

Tommy Fleetwood 33/1

Lee Westwood 35/1

Patrick Reed 35/1

Paul Casey 35/1

