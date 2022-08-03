OPEC+ boosts oil output by slower pace than previous months

·2 min read

The OPEC oil cartel and its allies decided Wednesday to boost production in September by a much slower pace than in previous months at a time of high oil prices and unstable energy supplies exacerbated by the war Russia has waged on Ukraine.

The OPEC+ coalition said it will increase output to 100,000 barrels a day next month after raising it by by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August. The group considered what effects staggering inflation and rising COVID-19 rates may have on global demand for fuel in the fall, with gasoline prices at the pump still high.

OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies, led by Russia, curtailed production during the pandemic as oil prices and demand plummeted, and those cuts are due to expire in September. The OPEC+ coalition has been gradually adding more oil and gas to the market as economies recovered.

Some OPEC nations, such as Angola and Nigeria, have been producing less than the agreed-upon amount. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, have the capacity to increase production, although it's unclear if they will want to.

Russia's oil and natural gas exports to the world have declined as many nations imposed sanctions or curtailed buying from the major supplier due to its invasion of Ukraine. Russia also has reduced or cut off natural gas to a dozen European countries, further driving up energy prices, squeezing people's spending power and threatening to cause a recession if nations can't stockpile enough gas to get through the winter.

It was the first official monthly meeting of the OPEC+ group since its leader, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, died at age 63 in his home country of Nigeria last month. Haitham al-Ghais, a veteran of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, took over as secretary general of OPEC this week.

It was also OPEC’s first meeting since U.S. President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia last month, aiming to improve relations and hoping to encourage more oil production from the cartel. There was no oil production agreement announced after the meeting, but Biden said he expected OPEC to take steps to increase production in the coming weeks.

The price of oil rose sharply after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. But it has fallen somewhat since OPEC last met.

In the U.S., a gallon of regular gasoline was selling for $4.19 on average Tuesday. That’s substantially lower than in June, when the nationwide average surpassed $5 a gallon, but it’s still painfully high for many frontline workers and families to afford and about 32% higher than what drivers were paying a year ago.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • JPMorgan, Bank of America invest in L'ATTITUDE Ventures' first fund

    The fund which intends to invest in early-stage companies that are either founded or run by Latino entrepreneurs also had investments from Barclays, the Royal Bank of Canada and Cisco, among others. Latin American companies, especially in the technology and financial sector, have made multi-billion dollar entries into the U.S. market.

  • 3 Great Value Stocks to Buy if the Selloff Continues

    Investors should consider buying three great value stocks in case a market selloff follows the recent relief rally. The post 3 Great Value Stocks to Buy if the Selloff Continues appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Mabel Bell's century-old gardens bloom again in Cape Breton

    When an old safe was opened at Alexander Graham Bell's estate in Baddeck, N.S., thousands of documents and images were found detailing his wife's elaborate gardens. That discovery three years ago sparked an idea to recreate Mabel Hubbard Bell's gardens at the Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site in Baddeck. Parks Canada, the Alexander Graham Bell Foundation, and a researcher at Cape Breton University teamed up to bring Hubbard Bell's gardens to life on the museum grounds, more than 100 y

  • Under Armour cuts profit forecast as higher costs, discounts hit margins

    Apparel makers have in recent months sounded the alarm on an expense surge driven by rising prices of raw materials from cotton to resin, COVID-19 flare-ups in manufacturing hub China and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war. Under Armour said on Wednesday it now expects fiscal 2023 gross margins to drop by up to 425 basis points, compared with as much as 200 basis previously, as it also takes a hit from the dollar surge. A stronger greenback typically eats into the profits of companies such as Under Armour that have sprawling global operations and convert foreign currencies into dollars.

  • The Fed has pushed back hard on expectations it will pause rate hikes, with officials saying it's 'nowhere near' done

    "You wouldn't want to conclude too quickly that inflation is on a downward path because of how high it is," Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester said.

  • Rising rates and rising stocks may wake up a sleepy deals market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

  • AMD follows Intel in warning that the PC market is falling apart

    The red-hot PC market is rapidly slowing after surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, and powerhouse chip players AMD and Intel are feeling the financial pain.

  • Oil prices have dropped below a key threshold for the first time in 7 months but it doesn't spell the end for growth in energy stocks, research firm says

    While WTI oil snapped a run above its 200-moving average, history suggests the S&P 500 energy sector could still gain in the short term.

  • Italy parliament approves competition bill to unlock European funds

    The Italian parliament has given its final approval to a highly contested bill to promote competition in product and services markets, required to help secure a new tranche worth 19 billion euros ($19.4 billion) of post-pandemic European funds. The reform championed by the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi has triggered protests from lobby groups, especially taxi drivers who were against opening up their sector to broader competition including from multinationals. After Draghi's national unity administration collapsed last month, measures related to the taxi drivers were removed from the bill following pressure from the rightist parties in parliament.

  • Big Oil offers big returns but keeps spending tight

    The West's energy giants are set to return a record $30 billion to investors after reporting bumper profits in the second quarter of the year following a surge in energy prices. But the top five Western oil and gas companies have shied away from investing more of their combined record profits of nearly $60 billion in new production as they weigh the impact of recession and climate change on future fossil fuel demand. The reluctance to spend may exacerbate an energy supply crunch that has driven inflation to multi-decade highs and ignited calls from consumers and opposition leaders for governments to increase tax on energy companies.

  • UK regulator orders Dye & Durham to sell TM Group on competition concerns

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said following an in-depth investigation it found Dye & Durham's acquisition of TM Group reduces competition in the supply of property search services in England and Wales. "TM Group respects the decision made and will continue to fully cooperate with the CMA as we work with both them and Dye & Durham to identify a long-term investor," TM Group said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

  • Oil edges up ahead of OPEC meeting despite recession worries

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures edged up less than 1% on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers this week that may not lead to a further boost in crude supply amid concerns a possible global recession could limit energy demand. Brent futures rose 51 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $100.54 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 53 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $94.42. Also giving oil prices a slight lift were analyst expectations nL4N2ZE3PY that U.S. crude inventories declined by around 600,000 barrels last week.

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C