Opa-locka mayor abruptly resigns during commission meeting, citing ‘corruption’

Opa-locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt abruptly announced his resignation during a city commission meeting Wednesday evening, marking the latest twist of fate for a city trying to overcome years of corruption and political chaos.

Following a public comment period, Pigatt rose from his seat at the dais to deliver a prepared statement of his resignation.

“Accept this as my resignation from the position of mayor of the city of Opa-locka,” Pigatt said. “I will not be a figurehead for corruption.”

Pigatt’s resignation was not on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

During his statement, Pigatt made repeated references to continued corruption within the city’s government despite his best efforts to root it out. He did not provide any details.

“Those who stand up for what is right do not last long in this system,” he said. “Everything will be shared when it will do the most good.”

Pigatt, 35, won a commission seat in 2016, pledging reform and transparency amid an FBI corruption probe at City Hall and state oversight of the city’s finances. He became mayor in 2018 on a similar platform, defeating legacy politicians as four newcomers joined the five-member commission.

In his resignation speech Wednesday, Pigatt touted some of the city’s steps in the right direction: replacing faulty water meters, submitting overdue financial audits and a five-year recovery plan to the state, paving streets and fixing potholes.

But he suggested there are still bad actors in the city government.

“Despite all of these accomplishments, in this position of mayor I could not stop corruption,” he said. “The reformers within the government are outnumbered by those who want to compromise, maintain the status quo and promote themselves over the people.”

Pigatt posted a transcript of his resignation speech on his personal website Wednesday evening.

During his tenure, Pigatt butted heads repeatedly with City Manager John Pate, who was hired in 2019. The pair became bitter rivals, each accusing the other of misconduct and abuses of power.

It wasn’t immediately clear what role the feud played in Pigatt’s resignation, though the mayor referenced his political foes.

“There are, of course, some in this very room and some sitting on this dais who are breathing a sigh of relief, believing that I’m finally going away,” Pigatt said. “As always, they could not be more incorrect in their hopes and pride.”

After ending his speech, Pigatt calmly gathered his belongings and left.