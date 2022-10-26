OP Corporate Bank plc

Stock exchange release

26 October 2022 at 08.30 EEST

OP Financial Group’s, OP Corporate Bank plc’s and OP Mortgage Bank’s financial calendar for 2023





OP Financial Group, OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank will publish their financial reports in 2023 as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 1 January‒31 December 2022 8 February 2023 Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2022 Week 10, 2023 OP Financial Group’s Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2022 Week 10, 2023 OP Amalgamation Capital Adequacy Tables 2022 Week 10, 2023 Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2023 3 May 2023 Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2023 25 July 2023 Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2023 25 October 2023

OP Financial Group’s and OP Corporate Bank plc’s financial statements bulletins, half-year financial reports and interim reports will be published in 2023 at approximately 9.00. They will be available on our website in Finnish, Swedish and English.

OP Mortgage Bank’s financial statements bulletin, half-year financial report and interim reports will be published at approximately 10.00. They will be available on our website in Finnish and English.

OP Financial Group publishes a Corporate Governance Statement, a Remuneration Report and Policy for Governing Bodies, and an Annual Review that supplements its Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors. The Annual Review also contains sustainability reporting based on GRI Standards.

OP Corporate Bank plc and OP Mortgage Bank publish their Corporate Governance Statements in connection with the Financial Statements and Reports by the Board of Directors.

For more information:

Sanna Eriksson, tel. +358 10 252 2517

OP Financial Group’s Investor Relations, IR@op.fi

Media enquiries:

OP Financial Group’s Corporate Communications, tel. +358 10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi

