OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2022

OP Yrityspankki Oyj
·6 min read
OP Yrityspankki Oyj
OP Yrityspankki Oyj

OP Corporate Bank plc
Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2022
Stock Exchange Release 27 July 2022 at 9.00 EEST

OP Corporate Bank plc’s Half-year Financial Report for 1 January–30 June 2022

  • OP Corporate Bank plc’s earnings before tax were EUR 28 million (142). Earnings were reduced in particular by lower net investment income and higher impairment loss on receivables.

  • Total income decreased by 22% to EUR 221 million (284). Net investment income fell by 86% to EUR 14 million (96). Net interest income increased by 20% to EUR 181 million (150). Net commissions and fees decreased by EUR 13 million to EUR 8 million (21).

  • Total expenses of EUR 153 million were at the previous year’s level.

  • Impairment loss recognised on receivables amounted to EUR 40 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 12 million. A significant portion of the increase in impairment loss on receivables came from the indirect effects of the war in Ukraine in the first quarter.

  • OP Corporate Bank has no significant direct exposures to Russia.

  • The loan portfolio grew in the year to June by 10% to EUR 27.4 billion (24.9). The deposit portfolio decreased by 2% to EUR 14.3 billion (14.5).

  • The Corporate Banking and Capital Markets segment’s earnings before tax were EUR –6 million (152). Total income decreased by 54% to EUR 94 million (206). Net interest income increased by 3% to EUR 109 million (106). Net investment income fell by EUR 88 million to EUR 7 million (95). Total expenses increased by 4% to EUR 71 million (68). Impairment loss on receivables increased to EUR 29 million. A year ago, impairment loss on receivables reversed came to EUR 15 million.

  • The Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers segment’s earnings before tax were EUR 55 million (52). Total income increased by 6% to EUR 119 million (111). Net interest income increased by 6% to EUR 81 million (76) and net commissions and fees by 9% to EUR 30 million (28). Total expenses increased by 4% to EUR 57 million (55). Impairment loss on receivables increased to EUR 6 million (4).

  • Baltic earnings before tax amounted to EUR 9 million (7). Total income increased to EUR 30 million (17). Net interest income increased to EUR 25 million (14) and net commissions and fees to EUR 6 million (4). Total expenses increased to EUR 16 million (11).

  • The Group Functions segment’s earnings before tax amounted to EUR –31 million (–69). Liquidity remained strong.

  • OP Corporate Bank plc’s CET1 ratio was 12.4% (15.4), which exceeds the minimum regulatory requirement by 5.4 percentage points.

  • OP Financial Group adopted an RWA floor, based on the Standardised Approach, in the calculation of its capital adequacy ratio. Application of the floor decreased OP Corporate Bank’s CET1 ratio by 2.4 percentage points in the second quarter.

  • On 26 July 2022, OP Cooperative’s Board of Directors decided to file a pre-application with the European Central Bank (ECB) on the use of the Standardised Approach in capital adequacy calculation, instead of the internal models (IRBA) and the currently applied risk-weighted assets floor based on the Standardised Approach. A possible transfer to the Standardised Approach will not affect OP Corporate Bank’s capital adequacy or risk exposure.

Earnings before tax, € million

H1/2022

H1/2021

Change, %

Q1–4/2021

Corporate Banking and Capital Markets

-6

152

-104.0

261

Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers

55

52

6.5

90

Baltics

9

7

29.8

20

Group Functions

-31

-69

-

-105

Total

28

142

-80.6

267

 

 

 

 

 

Return on equity (ROE), %

1.1

5.3

-4.2*

5.2

Return on assets (ROA), %

0.05

0.27

-0.22*

0.25

 

30 Jun 2022

30 Jun 2021

Change, %

31 Dec 2021

CET1 ratio, %

12.4

13.2

-0.8*

15.4

Loan portfolio, € million

27,434

24,858

10.4

26,236

Guarantee portfolio, € million

3,457

2,879

20.1

3,475

Other exposures, € million

5,921

5,670

4.4

5,731

Deposits, € million

14,298

14,549

-1.7

16,089

Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, %

1.9

2.1

-0.2 *

1.8

Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %

0.26

-0.08

0.34*

0.25

Comparatives for the income statement are based on the corresponding figures a year ago. Unless otherwise specified, figures from 31 December 2021 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.
*Change in ratio

Outlook towards the year end

The world and Finnish economy still developed favourably during the first half of the year in terms of many indicators. Companies showed good financial results and unemployment fell to the rate prevailing in boom conditions. However, Russia’s aggressive war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, higher energy prices and inflation increased the level of uncertainty and undermined development.

Central banks began to tighten their monetary policy and market interest rates rose sharply in the spring. The financial market experienced greater uncertainty and stock prices fell markedly.

Several exceptional factors affect the economic outlook. The Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, high inflation, increasing uncertainty in the financial market and the tightening monetary policy are undermining the economic outlook. However, there is a lot of pent-up demand following the pandemic, and the economic situation is still strong. In the near future, inflation is expected to remain high and economic growth to slow down, but the economic situation in Finland and the rest of the euro area should remain fairly good. As the year proceeds, monetary policy is anticipated to tighten and interest rates are expected to continue rising.

The most significant uncertainties affecting earnings performance due to the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation relate to changes in the interest rate and investment environment and to the developments in impairment loss on receivables. In addition, future earnings performance will be affected by the market growth rate and the change in the competitive situation.

Full-year earnings estimates for 2022 will only be provided at the OP Financial Group level, in its financial statements bulletin and interim and half-year financial reports.

All forward-looking statements in this Half-year Financial Report expressing the management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view of the future development in the business environment and the future financial performance of OP Corporate Bank plc’s and its various functions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Schedule for Interim Reports in 2022:

Interim Report Q1−3/2022

26 October 2022

Helsinki, 27 July 2022

OP Corporate Bank Plc
Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:
Katja Keitaanniemi, Chief Executive Officer, tel. +358 (0)10 252 1387
Anni Hiekkanen, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 (0)10 252 1989

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)
LSE London Stock Exchange
Major media
op.fi

OP Corporate Bank plc is part of OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — Tristan Blackmon scored and the Vancouver Whitecaps won the Canadian Championship on Tuesday, beating Toronto FC 5-3 on penalties in the final. It’s just the second time the ‘Caps have hoisted the Voyageurs Cup following their victory in 2015. Brian White scored for Vancouver in the 19th minute, heading in a cross from Ryan Gauld. Toronto equalized in the 75th minute when Lukas MacNaughton directed in a ball from Federico Bernardesci. Toronto dominated 71.2 per cent of the possession

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de