Oops, Joe Biden mixes up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears during turkey pardoning

Look what pop music made Joe Biden do.

Taylor Swift is Miss Americana, but Joe Biden might just be the Heartbreak Prince after forgetting the pop star's name in a speech.

While making his annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon speech on Monday, the President confused Swift with another blonde pop star, Britney Spears, making a massive party fowl.

Biden opined about the challenges the pardoned turkeys, Liberty and Bell, went through to get to the White House, traveling thousands of miles. "You could say it’s harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour," President Biden said, referencing Beyoncé's record-breaking 2023 world tour. Then, he struggled to remember Swift's name, seemingly confusing her with Spears.

"Or, or Britney's tour," he added. "She's down in — it's kind of warm in Brazil right now."

President Biden was referencing Swift's Eras tour, which is currently in the midst of a run at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, which has been experiencing record breaking temperatures. Fans complained that they were permitted to bring water into the stadium, despite temperatures clocking in over a hundred degrees Farenheit.

After a fan died at the Friday concert, seemingly as a result of prolonged exposure to the extreme heat, Swift postponed the second night of her Eras Tour in Brazil, moving it from Saturday, Nov. 18 to Monday, Nov. 20.

Swift addressed the death of Ana Clara Benevides Machado on her Instagram Stories on Friday, writing "with a shattered heart" about the loss. "I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this," she wrote, adding, "I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my heart goes out to her family and friends."

In Monday's rescheduled show, Swift performed grief ballad "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" in reference to Machado's passing.

Though Swift has broken records with her Eras tour and attained billionaire status, Spears has also been in the news a fair amount in 2023, particularly with the October release of her memoir, The Woman In Me.

