Never mind! You can keep that ancient shark tooth, Prince George: Malta reverses course

Never mind! The Mediterranean island country of Malta reversed course Tuesday and declared that young future king Prince George of Cambridge can keep that ancient shark tooth he got as a gift from British nature filmmaker David Attenborough.

After facing an awkward backlash at home and abroad, Malta culture minister Jose Herrera said he would no longer seek to reclaim the fossil that he called part of Malta's national patrimony on Monday.

The culture minister's office told The Times of Malta on Tuesday that the matter wouldn't be pursued. And Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said “we should avoid creating unnecessary controversies” when asked about the flap.

Herrera's initial remarks about reclaiming George's shark tooth were indeed controversial and embarrassing. Critics included the son of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew Galizia, who pointed out on Twitter that a “megalodon tooth costs $40 on eBay. Corruption has cost us billions of euros. I ask my government to prioritize and please get a grip on what’s important.”

The Maltese shark tooth flap began Saturday when unexpected pictures were released by Kensington Palace that showed George, 7, and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, looking intrigued and delighted as they examined the tooth from a carcharocles megalodon, an extinct species that lived more than 3 million years ago and was three times the size of modern great white sharks.

But according to The Times of Malta, Herrera was not so delighted. On Monday, he told The Times he will "get the ball rolling" to bring back the tooth to be exhibited in a Maltese museum.

"There are some artifacts that are important to natural heritage which ended up abroad and deserve to be retrieved," he said.

“We rightly give a lot of attention to historical and artistic artifacts. However, it is not always the case with our natural history. I am determined to direct a change in this attitude.”

When Attenborough, 94, visited Kensington Palace last week to show the children's father, Prince William, a screening of his latest film, "David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet," in the palace garden, he gave George the ancient tooth.

Attenborough said he had picked it up on a family holiday on Malta in the late 1960s.

