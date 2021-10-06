oOh!media (ASX:OML) shareholders have endured a 56% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 66% in that time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because oOh!media made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, oOh!media's revenue dropped 0.08% per year. That is not a good result. The share price decline of 18% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and can't grow revenues. But any company is worth looking at when it makes a maiden profit.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between oOh!media's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that oOh!media's TSR, which was a 56% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

oOh!media's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 28%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 8% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

