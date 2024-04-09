Onza Distribution Sells Hit Portuguese Telenovela ‘Cacao’ to Mediaset in Spain (EXCLUSIVE)

In a move that could suggest the start of a promising future for Portuguese telenovelas in Spain, sales house Onza Distribution has sold primetime hit soap “Cacau” (“Cacao”) to Mediaset España, one of the country’s two big commercial free-to-air broadcasters.

Premiering Jan. 15 in Portugal via broadcaster TVI, the telenovela scored a standout 19.5% ( 861,944 viewers) audience share on its debut. Since then, it continued leading Portuguese TV primetime, averaging a 19% viewership share.

“Cacao” is produced by leading Portuguese telenovela outfit Plural Entertainment for TVI. Following its remarkable track record, Mediaset España inked with Onza to air “Cacao” on its thematic channel Divinity.

Set in a cocoa plantation in Itacaré (Brazil), the telenovela follows a young girl of Portuguese family named Cacao – played by actress Matilde Reymão – who makes chocolate with exotic flavors.

Her life changes when the man who seemed to be her biological father, Joaquim – actor Paulo Calatré – reveals her true origins as the illegitimate daughter of Justino, the farm owner.

The revelation puts Cacao in the spotlight as she becomes a rightful heir to Justino’s estate. Her rivals will do anything to stop her threat, but Tiago, a charming young man she falls in love with, will do everything to protect her.

“This agreement shows that our telenovelas can travel everywhere and we are sure the Spanish audience will be captivated by Cacao’s great story,” said Béatrice Nouh, head of sales at Onza Distribution.

“I’m thrilled to witness the groundbreaking expansion of ‘Cacao’ into Spanish television,” commented Margarida Victória Pereira, TVI’s director of acquisitions and sales.

“This historic deal not only underscores the universal appeal of Portuguese storytelling but also opens up new avenues for cultural exchange and collaboration in the world of television entertainment,” she added.

TVI-Plural’s telenovelas have been widely recognized by international audiences, and nominated eight times for International Emmy Awards.

Out of those, two won: “My Love” (2010) and “Payback” (2018).

TVI and Plural fiction production also receive two Venice TV Awards for “Forever” in 2023 and “Life Is A Party” in 2022.

Titles from their voluminous telenovela and fiction series catalogue travel all over the world thanks to Onza Distribution.

At MipTV, Onza is also presenting further TV fiction productions “Heartless,” a highly anticipated Spanish thriller scheduled for an April 19 release via Prime Video Spain, and Czech drama “Golden Swan,” set in 1939 Prague.

