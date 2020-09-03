Onxeo Receives Notice of Allowance from USPTO for New Patent Strengthening Protection of AsiDNA™ via Systemic Administration in the United States

This new patent will add to the protection of AsiDNA™ and its related compounds for their use via systemic administration in the treatment of TNBC and chemo-resistant lung cancer, alone or in combination with chemotherapy, radiotherapy or other tumor DNA-damaging agents





Patent to be granted in the U.S. until 2037

PARIS, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), (“Onxeo” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs targeting tumor DNA Damage response (DDR), in particular against rare or resistant cancers, announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), granting the Company a new patent in the United States covering the systemic administration of AsiDNA™ for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and chemo-resistant lung cancer, alone or in combination with chemotherapy, radiotherapy or other tumor DNA-damaging agents.

The new U.S. patent will add to the robust patent portfolio built around AsiDNA™, the Company’s first-in-class DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor. AsiDNA™ and related compounds, as such and for their various therapeutic uses, are already protected by several patents with a wide scope for the treatment of cancer, alone or in combination with other agents and this new patent is part of Onxeo's aggressive patent strategy, representing a second line of protection in indications and associations of interest.

“Building a strong intellectual property protection around our assets is a key element of our value creation strategy and of course makes sense for AsiDNA™, the most advanced first-in-class asset in our portfolio. This new patent adds a complementary line of protection until 2037 for the use of AsiDNA™ in two indications with high medical need and for which AsiDNA™ in combination with a "DNA-breaker" treatment could represent a major therapeutic response. It is of course in line with our ongoing DRIIV-1b clinical trial associating AsiDNA™ with two chemotherapies, carboplatin and paclitaxel, in tumors eligible for this treatment protocol. This new patent reinforces our confidence in our unique and innovative technology in the field of DNA damage response and contributes to the valuation of this key asset in our portfolio," said Judith Greciet, Chief Executive Officer of Onxeo.

About Onxeo

Onxeo (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative oncology drugs targeting tumor DNA-binding functions through unique mechanisms of action in the sought-after field of DNA Damage Response (DDR). The Company is focused on bringing early-stage first-in-class or disruptive compounds from translational research to clinical proof-of-concept, a value-creating inflection point appealing to potential partners.

platON™ is Onxeo’s proprietary chemistry platform of oligonucleotides acting as decoy agonists, which generates new innovative compounds and broaden the Company’s product pipeline.

AsiDNA™, the first compound from platON™, is a first-in-class, highly differentiated DNA Damage Response (DDR) inhibitor based on a decoy and agonist mechanism acting upstream of multiple DDR pathways. Translational research has highlighted the distinctive properties of AsiDNA™, notably its ability to abrogate tumor resistance to PARP inhibitors regardless of the genetic mutation status. AsiDNA™ has also shown a strong synergy with other tumor DNA-damaging agents such as chemotherapy and PARP inhibitors. The DRIIV-1 (DNA Repair Inhibitor-administered IntraVenously) phase I study has evaluated AsiDNA™ by systemic administration (IV) in advanced solid tumors and confirmed the active doses as well as a favorable human safety profile. The ongoing DRIIV-1b extension study is assessing the safety and efficacy of a 600 mg dose of AsiDNA™ in combination with carboplatin and then with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in patients with solid tumors who are eligible for such treatments.

OX401 is a new drug candidate from platON™, optimized to be a next-generation PARP inhibitor acting on both the DNA Damage Response and the activation of immune response, without inducing resistance. OX401 is undergoing preclinical proof-of-concept studies, alone and in combination with immunotherapies.

For further information, please visit www.onxeo.com .

Forward looking statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Onxeo and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onxeo is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Onxeo to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to chapter 3 “Risk Factors” ("Facteurs de Risque") of the Company’s universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 27, 2020 under number D.20-0362, which is available on the Autorité des marchés financiers website ( www.amf-france.org ) or on the Company’s website ( www.onxeo.com ).

